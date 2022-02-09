Medical Equipment Market Outlook 2022, Business Development, Research Report 2028 | Hamilton Medical, Getinge, Draeger

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Medical Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hamilton Medical, Getinge, Draeger, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Resmed, Vyaire Medical, GE Healthcare, WEINMANN, Mindray, Lowenstein Medical Technology, Siare, Heyer Medical, Aeonmed, EVent Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare

Market Segmentation by Product:

In vitro diagnosis

Heart

Imaging diagnosis

Orthopaedics

Other products



Market Segmentation by Application:

Medical

Household



The Medical Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Medical Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Medical Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Medical Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Medical Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Medical Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Medical Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Medical Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Medical Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Medical Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Medical Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Medical Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Medical Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Medical Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Medical Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Medical Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 In vitro diagnosis

2.1.2 Heart

2.1.3 Imaging diagnosis

2.1.4 Orthopaedics

2.1.5 Other products

2.2 Global Medical Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Medical Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Medical Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Medical Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Medical Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Medical Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Medical Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Medical Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Medical Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Medical

3.1.2 Household

3.2 Global Medical Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Medical Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Medical Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Medical Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Medical Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Medical Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Medical Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Medical Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Medical Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Medical Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Medical Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Medical Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Medical Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Medical Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Medical Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Medical Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Medical Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Medical Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Medical Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Medical Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Medical Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Medical Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Medical Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Medical Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Medical Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Medical Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Medical Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Medical Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Medical Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Medical Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Medical Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Medical Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medical Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Medical Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Medical Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Medical Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Medical Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Medical Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hamilton Medical

7.1.1 Hamilton Medical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hamilton Medical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hamilton Medical Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hamilton Medical Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Hamilton Medical Recent Development

7.2 Getinge

7.2.1 Getinge Corporation Information

7.2.2 Getinge Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Getinge Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Getinge Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Getinge Recent Development

7.3 Draeger

7.3.1 Draeger Corporation Information

7.3.2 Draeger Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Draeger Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Draeger Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Draeger Recent Development

7.4 Philips Healthcare

7.4.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

7.4.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Philips Healthcare Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Philips Healthcare Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

7.5 Medtronic

7.5.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.5.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Medtronic Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Medtronic Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.6 Resmed

7.6.1 Resmed Corporation Information

7.6.2 Resmed Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Resmed Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Resmed Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Resmed Recent Development

7.7 Vyaire Medical

7.7.1 Vyaire Medical Corporation Information

7.7.2 Vyaire Medical Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Vyaire Medical Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Vyaire Medical Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Vyaire Medical Recent Development

7.8 GE Healthcare

7.8.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

7.8.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 GE Healthcare Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GE Healthcare Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

7.9 WEINMANN

7.9.1 WEINMANN Corporation Information

7.9.2 WEINMANN Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 WEINMANN Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 WEINMANN Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 WEINMANN Recent Development

7.10 Mindray

7.10.1 Mindray Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mindray Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Mindray Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Mindray Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Mindray Recent Development

7.11 Lowenstein Medical Technology

7.11.1 Lowenstein Medical Technology Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lowenstein Medical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lowenstein Medical Technology Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lowenstein Medical Technology Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Lowenstein Medical Technology Recent Development

7.12 Siare

7.12.1 Siare Corporation Information

7.12.2 Siare Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Siare Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Siare Products Offered

7.12.5 Siare Recent Development

7.13 Heyer Medical

7.13.1 Heyer Medical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Heyer Medical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Heyer Medical Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Heyer Medical Products Offered

7.13.5 Heyer Medical Recent Development

7.14 Aeonmed

7.14.1 Aeonmed Corporation Information

7.14.2 Aeonmed Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Aeonmed Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Aeonmed Products Offered

7.14.5 Aeonmed Recent Development

7.15 EVent Medical

7.15.1 EVent Medical Corporation Information

7.15.2 EVent Medical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 EVent Medical Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 EVent Medical Products Offered

7.15.5 EVent Medical Recent Development

7.16 Johnson & Johnson

7.16.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.16.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Johnson & Johnson Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Johnson & Johnson Products Offered

7.16.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.17 Siemens Healthcare

7.17.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

7.17.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Siemens Healthcare Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Siemens Healthcare Products Offered

7.17.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

7.33 Medical Equipment

7.33.1 Medical Equipment Corporation Information

7.33.2 Medical Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 Medical Equipment Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 Medical Equipment Products Offered

7.33.5 Medical Equipment Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Medical Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Medical Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Medical Equipment Distributors

8.3 Medical Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Medical Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Medical Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Medical Equipment Distributors

8.5 Medical Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”