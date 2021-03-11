Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthineers

“

The report titled Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical/Diagnostic Imaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical/Diagnostic Imaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, Carestream, Aribex, Ziehm Imaging, Hitachi Medical, Hologic, Samsung Medison, Esaote SPA, Fujifilm

Market Segmentation by Product: X-ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound equipment

MRI equipment

Nuclear imaging



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Others



The Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical/Diagnostic Imaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Overview

1.1 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Product Scope

1.2 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 X-ray

1.2.3 Computed Tomography (CT)

1.2.4 Ultrasound equipment

1.2.5 MRI equipment

1.2.6 Nuclear imaging

1.3 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical/Diagnostic Imaging as of 2020)

3.4 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 131 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Business

12.1 Philips Healthcare

12.1.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

12.1.2 Philips Healthcare Business Overview

12.1.3 Philips Healthcare Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Philips Healthcare Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.1.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.2 GE Healthcare

12.2.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

12.2.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

12.2.3 GE Healthcare Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 GE Healthcare Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Shimadzu Corporation

12.3.1 Shimadzu Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Shimadzu Corporation Business Overview

12.3.3 Shimadzu Corporation Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Shimadzu Corporation Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.3.5 Shimadzu Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Varian Medical Systems

12.4.1 Varian Medical Systems Corporation Information

12.4.2 Varian Medical Systems Business Overview

12.4.3 Varian Medical Systems Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Varian Medical Systems Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.4.5 Varian Medical Systems Recent Development

12.5 Siemens Healthineers

12.5.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

12.5.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview

12.5.3 Siemens Healthineers Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Siemens Healthineers Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.5.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

12.6 Canon Medical Systems

12.6.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

12.6.2 Canon Medical Systems Business Overview

12.6.3 Canon Medical Systems Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Canon Medical Systems Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.6.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Development

12.7 Carestream

12.7.1 Carestream Corporation Information

12.7.2 Carestream Business Overview

12.7.3 Carestream Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Carestream Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.7.5 Carestream Recent Development

12.8 Aribex

12.8.1 Aribex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aribex Business Overview

12.8.3 Aribex Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aribex Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.8.5 Aribex Recent Development

12.9 Ziehm Imaging

12.9.1 Ziehm Imaging Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ziehm Imaging Business Overview

12.9.3 Ziehm Imaging Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ziehm Imaging Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.9.5 Ziehm Imaging Recent Development

12.10 Hitachi Medical

12.10.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hitachi Medical Business Overview

12.10.3 Hitachi Medical Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hitachi Medical Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.10.5 Hitachi Medical Recent Development

12.11 Hologic

12.11.1 Hologic Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hologic Business Overview

12.11.3 Hologic Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hologic Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.11.5 Hologic Recent Development

12.12 Samsung Medison

12.12.1 Samsung Medison Corporation Information

12.12.2 Samsung Medison Business Overview

12.12.3 Samsung Medison Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Samsung Medison Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.12.5 Samsung Medison Recent Development

12.13 Esaote SPA

12.13.1 Esaote SPA Corporation Information

12.13.2 Esaote SPA Business Overview

12.13.3 Esaote SPA Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Esaote SPA Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.13.5 Esaote SPA Recent Development

12.14 Fujifilm

12.14.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

12.14.2 Fujifilm Business Overview

12.14.3 Fujifilm Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Fujifilm Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Products Offered

12.14.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

13 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Medical/Diagnostic Imaging

13.4 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Distributors List

14.3 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Trends

15.2 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Drivers

15.3 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Challenges

15.4 Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

