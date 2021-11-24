Medical Device & Accessories Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | Abbott, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

“
The report titled Global Medical Device & Accessories Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical Device & Accessories market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical Device & Accessories market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical Device & Accessories market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Device & Accessories market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Device & Accessories report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Device & Accessories report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Device & Accessories market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Device & Accessories market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Device & Accessories market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Device & Accessories market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Device & Accessories market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Abbott, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., SAMSUNG, BD, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter, 3M, Cook, Merit Medical Systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Smith+Nephew, B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Mindray
Market Segmentation by Product:
Medical Device
Medical Accessories
Market Segmentation by Application:
Hospital
Clincs
Others
The Medical Device & Accessories Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Device & Accessories market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Device & Accessories market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Medical Device & Accessories market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Device & Accessories industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Medical Device & Accessories market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Device & Accessories market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Device & Accessories market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Medical Device
1.2.3 Medical Accessories
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Clincs
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Medical Device & Accessories Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Medical Device & Accessories Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Medical Device & Accessories Industry Trends
2.5.1 Medical Device & Accessories Market Trends
2.5.2 Medical Device & Accessories Market Drivers
2.5.3 Medical Device & Accessories Market Challenges
2.5.4 Medical Device & Accessories Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Medical Device & Accessories Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Device & Accessories Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Device & Accessories by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Medical Device & Accessories Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Medical Device & Accessories Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Medical Device & Accessories Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Device & Accessories as of 2020)
3.4 Global Medical Device & Accessories Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Medical Device & Accessories Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Device & Accessories Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Medical Device & Accessories Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Medical Device & Accessories Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Medical Device & Accessories Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Medical Device & Accessories Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Medical Device & Accessories Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Medical Device & Accessories Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Medical Device & Accessories Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Medical Device & Accessories Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Device & Accessories Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Abbott
11.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information
11.1.2 Abbott Overview
11.1.3 Abbott Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Abbott Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.1.5 Abbott Medical Device & Accessories SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Abbott Recent Developments
11.2 Medtronic
11.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
11.2.2 Medtronic Overview
11.2.3 Medtronic Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Medtronic Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.2.5 Medtronic Medical Device & Accessories SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Medtronic Recent Developments
11.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
11.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Corporation Information
11.3.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Overview
11.3.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.3.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medical Device & Accessories SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Developments
11.4 SAMSUNG
11.4.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information
11.4.2 SAMSUNG Overview
11.4.3 SAMSUNG Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 SAMSUNG Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.4.5 SAMSUNG Medical Device & Accessories SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 SAMSUNG Recent Developments
11.5 BD
11.5.1 BD Corporation Information
11.5.2 BD Overview
11.5.3 BD Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 BD Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.5.5 BD Medical Device & Accessories SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 BD Recent Developments
11.6 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
11.6.1 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Corporation Information
11.6.2 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Overview
11.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.6.5 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Medical Device & Accessories SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Recent Developments
11.7 Stryker
11.7.1 Stryker Corporation Information
11.7.2 Stryker Overview
11.7.3 Stryker Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Stryker Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.7.5 Stryker Medical Device & Accessories SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Stryker Recent Developments
11.8 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
11.8.1 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Corporation Information
11.8.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Overview
11.8.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.8.5 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Medical Device & Accessories SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Recent Developments
11.9 Siemens Healthcare GmbH
11.9.1 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Corporation Information
11.9.2 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Overview
11.9.3 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.9.5 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Medical Device & Accessories SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Siemens Healthcare GmbH Recent Developments
11.10 Danaher
11.10.1 Danaher Corporation Information
11.10.2 Danaher Overview
11.10.3 Danaher Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Danaher Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.10.5 Danaher Medical Device & Accessories SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Danaher Recent Developments
11.11 Boston Scientific Corporation
11.11.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information
11.11.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Overview
11.11.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.11.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Developments
11.12 Baxter
11.12.1 Baxter Corporation Information
11.12.2 Baxter Overview
11.12.3 Baxter Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Baxter Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.12.5 Baxter Recent Developments
11.13 3M
11.13.1 3M Corporation Information
11.13.2 3M Overview
11.13.3 3M Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 3M Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.13.5 3M Recent Developments
11.14 Cook
11.14.1 Cook Corporation Information
11.14.2 Cook Overview
11.14.3 Cook Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Cook Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.14.5 Cook Recent Developments
11.15 Merit Medical Systems
11.15.1 Merit Medical Systems Corporation Information
11.15.2 Merit Medical Systems Overview
11.15.3 Merit Medical Systems Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Merit Medical Systems Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.15.5 Merit Medical Systems Recent Developments
11.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
11.16.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Corporation Information
11.16.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Overview
11.16.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.16.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Developments
11.17 Smith+Nephew
11.17.1 Smith+Nephew Corporation Information
11.17.2 Smith+Nephew Overview
11.17.3 Smith+Nephew Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Smith+Nephew Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.17.5 Smith+Nephew Recent Developments
11.18 B. Braun
11.18.1 B. Braun Corporation Information
11.18.2 B. Braun Overview
11.18.3 B. Braun Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 B. Braun Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.18.5 B. Braun Recent Developments
11.19 Cardinal Health
11.19.1 Cardinal Health Corporation Information
11.19.2 Cardinal Health Overview
11.19.3 Cardinal Health Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Cardinal Health Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.19.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments
11.20 Mindray
11.20.1 Mindray Corporation Information
11.20.2 Mindray Overview
11.20.3 Mindray Medical Device & Accessories Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Mindray Medical Device & Accessories Products and Services
11.20.5 Mindray Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Medical Device & Accessories Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Medical Device & Accessories Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Medical Device & Accessories Production Mode & Process
12.4 Medical Device & Accessories Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Medical Device & Accessories Sales Channels
12.4.2 Medical Device & Accessories Distributors
12.5 Medical Device & Accessories Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
