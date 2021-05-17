Medical Automation Market Size 2021, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2027 | Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, General Electric

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Medical Automation Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Automation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Automation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Automation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Automation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Automation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Automation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Automation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Automation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Automation Market Research Report: Koninklijke Philips, Siemens, General Electric, Medtronic, Tecan Group, Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Accuray, Danaher, Swisslog Holding

Medical Automation Market Types: Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation

Therapeutics Automation

Lab & Pharmacy Automation Automation

Medical Logistics & Training Automation



Medical Automation Market Applications: Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Research Institute

Home/Ambulatory Care



The Medical Automation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Automation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Automation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Automation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Automation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Medical Automation

1.1 Medical Automation Market Overview

1.1.1 Medical Automation Product Scope

1.1.2 Medical Automation Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Medical Automation Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Medical Automation Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Medical Automation Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Medical Automation Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Medical Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Medical Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Medical Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Medical Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Medical Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Medical Automation Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Medical Automation Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Medical Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Diagnostics & Monitoring Automation

2.5 Therapeutics Automation

2.6 Lab & Pharmacy Automation Automation

2.7 Medical Logistics & Training Automation

3 Medical Automation Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Medical Automation Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Medical Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Medical Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospital

3.5 Diagnostic Center

3.6 Research Institute

3.7 Home/Ambulatory Care

4 Medical Automation Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Medical Automation Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Automation as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Medical Automation Market

4.4 Global Top Players Medical Automation Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Medical Automation Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Medical Automation Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Koninklijke Philips

5.1.1 Koninklijke Philips Profile

5.1.2 Koninklijke Philips Main Business

5.1.3 Koninklijke Philips Medical Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Koninklijke Philips Medical Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Developments

5.2 Siemens

5.2.1 Siemens Profile

5.2.2 Siemens Main Business

5.2.3 Siemens Medical Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Siemens Medical Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments

5.3 General Electric

5.3.1 General Electric Profile

5.3.2 General Electric Main Business

5.3.3 General Electric Medical Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 General Electric Medical Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

5.4 Medtronic

5.4.1 Medtronic Profile

5.4.2 Medtronic Main Business

5.4.3 Medtronic Medical Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Medtronic Medical Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Medtronic Recent Developments

5.5 Tecan Group

5.5.1 Tecan Group Profile

5.5.2 Tecan Group Main Business

5.5.3 Tecan Group Medical Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Tecan Group Medical Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Tecan Group Recent Developments

5.6 Intuitive Surgical

5.6.1 Intuitive Surgical Profile

5.6.2 Intuitive Surgical Main Business

5.6.3 Intuitive Surgical Medical Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Intuitive Surgical Medical Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Developments

5.7 Stryker

5.7.1 Stryker Profile

5.7.2 Stryker Main Business

5.7.3 Stryker Medical Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Stryker Medical Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Stryker Recent Developments

5.8 Accuray

5.8.1 Accuray Profile

5.8.2 Accuray Main Business

5.8.3 Accuray Medical Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Accuray Medical Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Accuray Recent Developments

5.9 Danaher

5.9.1 Danaher Profile

5.9.2 Danaher Main Business

5.9.3 Danaher Medical Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Danaher Medical Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Danaher Recent Developments

5.10 Swisslog Holding

5.10.1 Swisslog Holding Profile

5.10.2 Swisslog Holding Main Business

5.10.3 Swisslog Holding Medical Automation Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Swisslog Holding Medical Automation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Swisslog Holding Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Automation Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Medical Automation Market Dynamics

11.1 Medical Automation Industry Trends

11.2 Medical Automation Market Drivers

11.3 Medical Automation Market Challenges

11.4 Medical Automation Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

