Medical Air Handling Units Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Daikin Industries, Fläkt Woods Group, Systemair HSK, TROX GmbH

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Medical Air Handling Units market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical Air Handling Units market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical Air Handling Units report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical Air Handling Units report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical Air Handling Units market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical Air Handling Units market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical Air Handling Units market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical Air Handling Units market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical Air Handling Units market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Air Handling Units Market Research Report: Daikin Industries, Fläkt Woods Group, Systemair HSK, TROX GmbH, Carrier, DencoHappel, Huntair, Wesper, Dospel, CIAT

Types: Packaged AHUs

Modular AHUs

Custom AHUs



Applications: For Healthcare Facilities

For Medical Devices



The Medical Air Handling Units Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical Air Handling Units market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical Air Handling Units market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical Air Handling Units market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical Air Handling Units industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical Air Handling Units market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical Air Handling Units market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical Air Handling Units market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Air Handling Units Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Medical Air Handling Units Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Packaged AHUs

1.4.3 Modular AHUs

1.4.4 Custom AHUs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 For Healthcare Facilities

1.5.3 For Medical Devices

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Medical Air Handling Units Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Medical Air Handling Units Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Medical Air Handling Units Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Air Handling Units Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medical Air Handling Units Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Air Handling Units Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Medical Air Handling Units Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Medical Air Handling Units Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Medical Air Handling Units Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Medical Air Handling Units Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Medical Air Handling Units Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medical Air Handling Units Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Medical Air Handling Units Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Medical Air Handling Units Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Medical Air Handling Units Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Medical Air Handling Units Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Medical Air Handling Units Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Medical Air Handling Units Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Medical Air Handling Units Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Medical Air Handling Units Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Medical Air Handling Units Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Medical Air Handling Units Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Medical Air Handling Units Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Medical Air Handling Units Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Medical Air Handling Units Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Medical Air Handling Units Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Medical Air Handling Units Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Medical Air Handling Units Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Medical Air Handling Units Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Medical Air Handling Units Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Medical Air Handling Units Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Medical Air Handling Units Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Medical Air Handling Units Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Air Handling Units Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Air Handling Units Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Medical Air Handling Units Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Medical Air Handling Units Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Medical Air Handling Units Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Medical Air Handling Units Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Air Handling Units Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Air Handling Units Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Air Handling Units Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Air Handling Units Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Daikin Industries

12.1.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Daikin Industries Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Daikin Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Daikin Industries Medical Air Handling Units Products Offered

12.1.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development

12.2 Fläkt Woods Group

12.2.1 Fläkt Woods Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fläkt Woods Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fläkt Woods Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Fläkt Woods Group Medical Air Handling Units Products Offered

12.2.5 Fläkt Woods Group Recent Development

12.3 Systemair HSK

12.3.1 Systemair HSK Corporation Information

12.3.2 Systemair HSK Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Systemair HSK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Systemair HSK Medical Air Handling Units Products Offered

12.3.5 Systemair HSK Recent Development

12.4 TROX GmbH

12.4.1 TROX GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 TROX GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 TROX GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 TROX GmbH Medical Air Handling Units Products Offered

12.4.5 TROX GmbH Recent Development

12.5 Carrier

12.5.1 Carrier Corporation Information

12.5.2 Carrier Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Carrier Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Carrier Medical Air Handling Units Products Offered

12.5.5 Carrier Recent Development

12.6 DencoHappel

12.6.1 DencoHappel Corporation Information

12.6.2 DencoHappel Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DencoHappel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 DencoHappel Medical Air Handling Units Products Offered

12.6.5 DencoHappel Recent Development

12.7 Huntair

12.7.1 Huntair Corporation Information

12.7.2 Huntair Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Huntair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Huntair Medical Air Handling Units Products Offered

12.7.5 Huntair Recent Development

12.8 Wesper

12.8.1 Wesper Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wesper Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wesper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Wesper Medical Air Handling Units Products Offered

12.8.5 Wesper Recent Development

12.9 Dospel

12.9.1 Dospel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dospel Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dospel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Dospel Medical Air Handling Units Products Offered

12.9.5 Dospel Recent Development

12.10 CIAT

12.10.1 CIAT Corporation Information

12.10.2 CIAT Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 CIAT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 CIAT Medical Air Handling Units Products Offered

12.10.5 CIAT Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Air Handling Units Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Medical Air Handling Units Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

