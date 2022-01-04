Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | Gardner Denver, Pfeiffer Vacuum, ULVAC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3172793/global-mechanical-vacuum-pumps-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mechanical Vacuum Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Gardner Denver, Pfeiffer Vacuum, ULVAC, Atlas Copco, Edwards Vacuum, Agilent, Becker Pumps, Busch Vacuum, Leybold, Tuthill, Graham, Dekker, Gast, KNF Neuberger, Tsurumi Manufacturing, Ebara, Sterling SIHI, Osaka Vacuum, Cutes Corp., Samson Pump, PPI Pumps, Wenling Tingwei, Hanbell Precise Machinery, Shanghai Second Vacuum Pump Factory

Market Segmentation by Product:

Piston Pump

Diaphragm Pump

Scroll Pump

Roots Pump

Screw Pump

Claw Type Pump

Rotary Vane Pump

Turbomolecular Pump

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial and Manufacturing

Chemical Processing

Semiconductor & Electronics

Others



The Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3172793/global-mechanical-vacuum-pumps-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market expansion?

What will be the global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Mechanical Vacuum Pumps market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Product Overview

1.2 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Piston Pump

1.2.2 Diaphragm Pump

1.2.3 Scroll Pump

1.2.4 Roots Pump

1.2.5 Screw Pump

1.2.6 Claw Type Pump

1.2.7 Rotary Vane Pump

1.2.8 Turbomolecular Pump

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mechanical Vacuum Pumps as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps by Application

4.1 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial and Manufacturing

4.1.2 Chemical Processing

4.1.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps by Country

5.1 North America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Mechanical Vacuum Pumps by Country

6.1 Europe Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Vacuum Pumps by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps by Country

8.1 Latin America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Vacuum Pumps by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Business

10.1 Gardner Denver

10.1.1 Gardner Denver Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gardner Denver Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Gardner Denver Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Gardner Denver Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.1.5 Gardner Denver Recent Development

10.2 Pfeiffer Vacuum

10.2.1 Pfeiffer Vacuum Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pfeiffer Vacuum Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Pfeiffer Vacuum Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.2.5 Pfeiffer Vacuum Recent Development

10.3 ULVAC

10.3.1 ULVAC Corporation Information

10.3.2 ULVAC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ULVAC Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ULVAC Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.3.5 ULVAC Recent Development

10.4 Atlas Copco

10.4.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

10.4.2 Atlas Copco Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Atlas Copco Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Atlas Copco Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.4.5 Atlas Copco Recent Development

10.5 Edwards Vacuum

10.5.1 Edwards Vacuum Corporation Information

10.5.2 Edwards Vacuum Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Edwards Vacuum Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Edwards Vacuum Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.5.5 Edwards Vacuum Recent Development

10.6 Agilent

10.6.1 Agilent Corporation Information

10.6.2 Agilent Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Agilent Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Agilent Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.6.5 Agilent Recent Development

10.7 Becker Pumps

10.7.1 Becker Pumps Corporation Information

10.7.2 Becker Pumps Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Becker Pumps Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Becker Pumps Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.7.5 Becker Pumps Recent Development

10.8 Busch Vacuum

10.8.1 Busch Vacuum Corporation Information

10.8.2 Busch Vacuum Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Busch Vacuum Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Busch Vacuum Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.8.5 Busch Vacuum Recent Development

10.9 Leybold

10.9.1 Leybold Corporation Information

10.9.2 Leybold Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Leybold Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Leybold Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.9.5 Leybold Recent Development

10.10 Tuthill

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tuthill Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tuthill Recent Development

10.11 Graham

10.11.1 Graham Corporation Information

10.11.2 Graham Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Graham Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Graham Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.11.5 Graham Recent Development

10.12 Dekker

10.12.1 Dekker Corporation Information

10.12.2 Dekker Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Dekker Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Dekker Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.12.5 Dekker Recent Development

10.13 Gast

10.13.1 Gast Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gast Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Gast Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Gast Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.13.5 Gast Recent Development

10.14 KNF Neuberger

10.14.1 KNF Neuberger Corporation Information

10.14.2 KNF Neuberger Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 KNF Neuberger Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 KNF Neuberger Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.14.5 KNF Neuberger Recent Development

10.15 Tsurumi Manufacturing

10.15.1 Tsurumi Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.15.2 Tsurumi Manufacturing Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Tsurumi Manufacturing Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Tsurumi Manufacturing Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.15.5 Tsurumi Manufacturing Recent Development

10.16 Ebara

10.16.1 Ebara Corporation Information

10.16.2 Ebara Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Ebara Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Ebara Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.16.5 Ebara Recent Development

10.17 Sterling SIHI

10.17.1 Sterling SIHI Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sterling SIHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Sterling SIHI Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Sterling SIHI Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.17.5 Sterling SIHI Recent Development

10.18 Osaka Vacuum

10.18.1 Osaka Vacuum Corporation Information

10.18.2 Osaka Vacuum Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Osaka Vacuum Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Osaka Vacuum Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.18.5 Osaka Vacuum Recent Development

10.19 Cutes Corp.

10.19.1 Cutes Corp. Corporation Information

10.19.2 Cutes Corp. Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Cutes Corp. Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Cutes Corp. Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.19.5 Cutes Corp. Recent Development

10.20 Samson Pump

10.20.1 Samson Pump Corporation Information

10.20.2 Samson Pump Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Samson Pump Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Samson Pump Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.20.5 Samson Pump Recent Development

10.21 PPI Pumps

10.21.1 PPI Pumps Corporation Information

10.21.2 PPI Pumps Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 PPI Pumps Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 PPI Pumps Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.21.5 PPI Pumps Recent Development

10.22 Wenling Tingwei

10.22.1 Wenling Tingwei Corporation Information

10.22.2 Wenling Tingwei Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Wenling Tingwei Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Wenling Tingwei Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.22.5 Wenling Tingwei Recent Development

10.23 Hanbell Precise Machinery

10.23.1 Hanbell Precise Machinery Corporation Information

10.23.2 Hanbell Precise Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Hanbell Precise Machinery Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Hanbell Precise Machinery Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.23.5 Hanbell Precise Machinery Recent Development

10.24 Shanghai Second Vacuum Pump Factory

10.24.1 Shanghai Second Vacuum Pump Factory Corporation Information

10.24.2 Shanghai Second Vacuum Pump Factory Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Shanghai Second Vacuum Pump Factory Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Shanghai Second Vacuum Pump Factory Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Products Offered

10.24.5 Shanghai Second Vacuum Pump Factory Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Distributors

12.3 Mechanical Vacuum Pumps Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3172793/global-mechanical-vacuum-pumps-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”