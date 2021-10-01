Mechanical Locks Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | ASSA ABLOY, Master Lock, Allegion

“
The report titled Global Mechanical Locks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mechanical Locks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mechanical Locks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mechanical Locks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mechanical Locks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mechanical Locks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mechanical Locks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mechanical Locks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mechanical Locks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mechanical Locks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mechanical Locks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mechanical Locks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
ASSA ABLOY, Master Lock, Allegion, Dormakaba, Spectrum Brands, Serrature Meroni, Winkhaus, ECO Schulte, Sargent and Greenleaf, Hafele, Picard Serrures (Dom Ronis), Lowe & Fletcher (Euro-Locks), Ojmar, Alpha Locker, Codelocks, LockeyUSA, The Eastern Company, AGB – Alban Giacomo Spa, ABUS, Nuova Oxidal, Gretsch-Unitas, Franz Schneider Brakel (FSB), CES, Taymor
Market Segmentation by Product:
Padlocks
Mortise Locks
Cylindrical Locks
Deadbolt Locks
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Doors
Furniture
Suitcase
External Facility
Bicycles
Others
The Mechanical Locks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mechanical Locks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mechanical Locks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Mechanical Locks market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mechanical Locks industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Mechanical Locks market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Mechanical Locks market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mechanical Locks market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mechanical Locks Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Mechanical Locks Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Padlocks
1.2.3 Mortise Locks
1.2.4 Cylindrical Locks
1.2.5 Deadbolt Locks
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mechanical Locks Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Doors
1.3.3 Furniture
1.3.4 Suitcase
1.3.5 External Facility
1.3.6 Bicycles
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Mechanical Locks Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Mechanical Locks Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Mechanical Locks Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Mechanical Locks Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Mechanical Locks Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Mechanical Locks Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Mechanical Locks Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Mechanical Locks Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Mechanical Locks Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Mechanical Locks Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Mechanical Locks Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Mechanical Locks Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mechanical Locks Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Mechanical Locks Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Mechanical Locks Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Mechanical Locks Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mechanical Locks Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Mechanical Locks Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Mechanical Locks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Mechanical Locks Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Mechanical Locks Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Mechanical Locks Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Mechanical Locks Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Mechanical Locks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Mechanical Locks Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Mechanical Locks Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Mechanical Locks Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Mechanical Locks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Mechanical Locks Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Mechanical Locks Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Mechanical Locks Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Mechanical Locks Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Mechanical Locks Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Mechanical Locks Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Mechanical Locks Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Mechanical Locks Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Mechanical Locks Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Mechanical Locks Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Mechanical Locks Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Mechanical Locks Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Mechanical Locks Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Mechanical Locks Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Mechanical Locks Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Mechanical Locks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Mechanical Locks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Mechanical Locks Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Mechanical Locks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Mechanical Locks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Mechanical Locks Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Mechanical Locks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Mechanical Locks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 United States
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Mechanical Locks Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Mechanical Locks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Mechanical Locks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Mechanical Locks Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Mechanical Locks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Mechanical Locks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Mechanical Locks Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Mechanical Locks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Mechanical Locks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Mechanical Locks Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Mechanical Locks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Mechanical Locks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Mechanical Locks Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Mechanical Locks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Mechanical Locks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Mechanical Locks Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Mechanical Locks Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Mechanical Locks Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 China Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Mechanical Locks Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Mechanical Locks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Mechanical Locks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Mechanical Locks Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Mechanical Locks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Mechanical Locks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Mechanical Locks Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Mechanical Locks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Mechanical Locks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Locks Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Locks Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Locks Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Locks Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Locks Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Locks Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Locks Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Locks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Mechanical Locks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 ASSA ABLOY
11.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Corporation Information
11.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Overview
11.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Developments
11.2 Master Lock
11.2.1 Master Lock Corporation Information
11.2.2 Master Lock Overview
11.2.3 Master Lock Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Master Lock Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.2.5 Master Lock Recent Developments
11.3 Allegion
11.3.1 Allegion Corporation Information
11.3.2 Allegion Overview
11.3.3 Allegion Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Allegion Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.3.5 Allegion Recent Developments
11.4 Dormakaba
11.4.1 Dormakaba Corporation Information
11.4.2 Dormakaba Overview
11.4.3 Dormakaba Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Dormakaba Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.4.5 Dormakaba Recent Developments
11.5 Spectrum Brands
11.5.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information
11.5.2 Spectrum Brands Overview
11.5.3 Spectrum Brands Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Spectrum Brands Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.5.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Developments
11.6 Serrature Meroni
11.6.1 Serrature Meroni Corporation Information
11.6.2 Serrature Meroni Overview
11.6.3 Serrature Meroni Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Serrature Meroni Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.6.5 Serrature Meroni Recent Developments
11.7 Winkhaus
11.7.1 Winkhaus Corporation Information
11.7.2 Winkhaus Overview
11.7.3 Winkhaus Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Winkhaus Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.7.5 Winkhaus Recent Developments
11.8 ECO Schulte
11.8.1 ECO Schulte Corporation Information
11.8.2 ECO Schulte Overview
11.8.3 ECO Schulte Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 ECO Schulte Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.8.5 ECO Schulte Recent Developments
11.9 Sargent and Greenleaf
11.9.1 Sargent and Greenleaf Corporation Information
11.9.2 Sargent and Greenleaf Overview
11.9.3 Sargent and Greenleaf Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Sargent and Greenleaf Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.9.5 Sargent and Greenleaf Recent Developments
11.10 Hafele
11.10.1 Hafele Corporation Information
11.10.2 Hafele Overview
11.10.3 Hafele Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Hafele Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.10.5 Hafele Recent Developments
11.11 Picard Serrures (Dom Ronis)
11.11.1 Picard Serrures (Dom Ronis) Corporation Information
11.11.2 Picard Serrures (Dom Ronis) Overview
11.11.3 Picard Serrures (Dom Ronis) Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Picard Serrures (Dom Ronis) Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.11.5 Picard Serrures (Dom Ronis) Recent Developments
11.12 Lowe & Fletcher (Euro-Locks)
11.12.1 Lowe & Fletcher (Euro-Locks) Corporation Information
11.12.2 Lowe & Fletcher (Euro-Locks) Overview
11.12.3 Lowe & Fletcher (Euro-Locks) Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Lowe & Fletcher (Euro-Locks) Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.12.5 Lowe & Fletcher (Euro-Locks) Recent Developments
11.13 Ojmar
11.13.1 Ojmar Corporation Information
11.13.2 Ojmar Overview
11.13.3 Ojmar Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Ojmar Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.13.5 Ojmar Recent Developments
11.14 Alpha Locker
11.14.1 Alpha Locker Corporation Information
11.14.2 Alpha Locker Overview
11.14.3 Alpha Locker Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Alpha Locker Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.14.5 Alpha Locker Recent Developments
11.15 Codelocks
11.15.1 Codelocks Corporation Information
11.15.2 Codelocks Overview
11.15.3 Codelocks Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Codelocks Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.15.5 Codelocks Recent Developments
11.16 LockeyUSA
11.16.1 LockeyUSA Corporation Information
11.16.2 LockeyUSA Overview
11.16.3 LockeyUSA Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 LockeyUSA Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.16.5 LockeyUSA Recent Developments
11.17 The Eastern Company
11.17.1 The Eastern Company Corporation Information
11.17.2 The Eastern Company Overview
11.17.3 The Eastern Company Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 The Eastern Company Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.17.5 The Eastern Company Recent Developments
11.18 AGB – Alban Giacomo Spa
11.18.1 AGB – Alban Giacomo Spa Corporation Information
11.18.2 AGB – Alban Giacomo Spa Overview
11.18.3 AGB – Alban Giacomo Spa Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 AGB – Alban Giacomo Spa Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.18.5 AGB – Alban Giacomo Spa Recent Developments
11.19 ABUS
11.19.1 ABUS Corporation Information
11.19.2 ABUS Overview
11.19.3 ABUS Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 ABUS Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.19.5 ABUS Recent Developments
11.20 Nuova Oxidal
11.20.1 Nuova Oxidal Corporation Information
11.20.2 Nuova Oxidal Overview
11.20.3 Nuova Oxidal Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 Nuova Oxidal Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.20.5 Nuova Oxidal Recent Developments
11.21 Gretsch-Unitas
11.21.1 Gretsch-Unitas Corporation Information
11.21.2 Gretsch-Unitas Overview
11.21.3 Gretsch-Unitas Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Gretsch-Unitas Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.21.5 Gretsch-Unitas Recent Developments
11.22 Franz Schneider Brakel (FSB)
11.22.1 Franz Schneider Brakel (FSB) Corporation Information
11.22.2 Franz Schneider Brakel (FSB) Overview
11.22.3 Franz Schneider Brakel (FSB) Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Franz Schneider Brakel (FSB) Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.22.5 Franz Schneider Brakel (FSB) Recent Developments
11.23 CES
11.23.1 CES Corporation Information
11.23.2 CES Overview
11.23.3 CES Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.23.4 CES Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.23.5 CES Recent Developments
11.24 Taymor
11.24.1 Taymor Corporation Information
11.24.2 Taymor Overview
11.24.3 Taymor Mechanical Locks Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.24.4 Taymor Mechanical Locks Product Description
11.24.5 Taymor Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Mechanical Locks Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Mechanical Locks Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Mechanical Locks Production Mode & Process
12.4 Mechanical Locks Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Mechanical Locks Sales Channels
12.4.2 Mechanical Locks Distributors
12.5 Mechanical Locks Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Mechanical Locks Industry Trends
13.2 Mechanical Locks Market Drivers
13.3 Mechanical Locks Market Challenges
13.4 Mechanical Locks Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Mechanical Locks Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
