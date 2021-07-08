Maternity Intimate Wear Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Destination Maternity, JoJo Maman Bebe, Thyme Maternity

“

The report titled Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Maternity Intimate Wear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Maternity Intimate Wear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Maternity Intimate Wear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Maternity Intimate Wear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Maternity Intimate Wear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3259189/global-maternity-intimate-wear-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Maternity Intimate Wear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Maternity Intimate Wear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Maternity Intimate Wear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Maternity Intimate Wear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Maternity Intimate Wear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Maternity Intimate Wear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Destination Maternity, JoJo Maman Bebe, Thyme Maternity, NOPPIES, Tytex A/S, Mothercare, Hanes, Cake Maternity, Lamaze Intimates, Rosemadame, JoynCleon, Bravado, Hotmilk, Amoralia, BelaBumBum, You! Lingerie, UKIMAMI, Mamaway, Gennie’s, Mereville, Mammy Village, Huibao, Tingmei, Merries, JOYmom, Yunxiang, IQQI, Yunzhicai, Mammy’s Secret, Lovesmama

Market Segmentation by Product: Bra

Panty

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: On-line

Franchised Store

Shopping Mall and Supermarket



The Maternity Intimate Wear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Maternity Intimate Wear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Maternity Intimate Wear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Maternity Intimate Wear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Maternity Intimate Wear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Maternity Intimate Wear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Maternity Intimate Wear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Maternity Intimate Wear market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3259189/global-maternity-intimate-wear-market

Table of Contents:

1 Maternity Intimate Wear Market Overview

1.1 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Overview

1.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bra

1.2.2 Panty

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Maternity Intimate Wear Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Maternity Intimate Wear Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Maternity Intimate Wear Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Maternity Intimate Wear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Maternity Intimate Wear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Maternity Intimate Wear Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Maternity Intimate Wear Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Maternity Intimate Wear as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Maternity Intimate Wear Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Maternity Intimate Wear Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Maternity Intimate Wear Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Maternity Intimate Wear by Application

4.1 Maternity Intimate Wear Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 On-line

4.1.2 Franchised Store

4.1.3 Shopping Mall and Supermarket

4.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Maternity Intimate Wear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Maternity Intimate Wear by Country

5.1 North America Maternity Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Maternity Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear by Country

6.1 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Maternity Intimate Wear by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Maternity Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Maternity Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Maternity Intimate Wear by Country

8.1 Latin America Maternity Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Maternity Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Maternity Intimate Wear by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Maternity Intimate Wear Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Maternity Intimate Wear Business

10.1 Destination Maternity

10.1.1 Destination Maternity Corporation Information

10.1.2 Destination Maternity Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Destination Maternity Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Destination Maternity Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.1.5 Destination Maternity Recent Development

10.2 JoJo Maman Bebe

10.2.1 JoJo Maman Bebe Corporation Information

10.2.2 JoJo Maman Bebe Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 JoJo Maman Bebe Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 JoJo Maman Bebe Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.2.5 JoJo Maman Bebe Recent Development

10.3 Thyme Maternity

10.3.1 Thyme Maternity Corporation Information

10.3.2 Thyme Maternity Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Thyme Maternity Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Thyme Maternity Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.3.5 Thyme Maternity Recent Development

10.4 NOPPIES

10.4.1 NOPPIES Corporation Information

10.4.2 NOPPIES Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 NOPPIES Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 NOPPIES Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.4.5 NOPPIES Recent Development

10.5 Tytex A/S

10.5.1 Tytex A/S Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tytex A/S Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Tytex A/S Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Tytex A/S Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.5.5 Tytex A/S Recent Development

10.6 Mothercare

10.6.1 Mothercare Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mothercare Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mothercare Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mothercare Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.6.5 Mothercare Recent Development

10.7 Hanes

10.7.1 Hanes Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hanes Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hanes Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hanes Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.7.5 Hanes Recent Development

10.8 Cake Maternity

10.8.1 Cake Maternity Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cake Maternity Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Cake Maternity Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Cake Maternity Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.8.5 Cake Maternity Recent Development

10.9 Lamaze Intimates

10.9.1 Lamaze Intimates Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lamaze Intimates Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lamaze Intimates Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lamaze Intimates Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.9.5 Lamaze Intimates Recent Development

10.10 Rosemadame

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Rosemadame Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Rosemadame Recent Development

10.11 JoynCleon

10.11.1 JoynCleon Corporation Information

10.11.2 JoynCleon Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 JoynCleon Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 JoynCleon Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.11.5 JoynCleon Recent Development

10.12 Bravado

10.12.1 Bravado Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bravado Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Bravado Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Bravado Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.12.5 Bravado Recent Development

10.13 Hotmilk

10.13.1 Hotmilk Corporation Information

10.13.2 Hotmilk Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Hotmilk Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Hotmilk Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.13.5 Hotmilk Recent Development

10.14 Amoralia

10.14.1 Amoralia Corporation Information

10.14.2 Amoralia Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Amoralia Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Amoralia Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.14.5 Amoralia Recent Development

10.15 BelaBumBum

10.15.1 BelaBumBum Corporation Information

10.15.2 BelaBumBum Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 BelaBumBum Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 BelaBumBum Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.15.5 BelaBumBum Recent Development

10.16 You! Lingerie

10.16.1 You! Lingerie Corporation Information

10.16.2 You! Lingerie Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 You! Lingerie Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 You! Lingerie Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.16.5 You! Lingerie Recent Development

10.17 UKIMAMI

10.17.1 UKIMAMI Corporation Information

10.17.2 UKIMAMI Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 UKIMAMI Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 UKIMAMI Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.17.5 UKIMAMI Recent Development

10.18 Mamaway

10.18.1 Mamaway Corporation Information

10.18.2 Mamaway Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Mamaway Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Mamaway Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.18.5 Mamaway Recent Development

10.19 Gennie’s

10.19.1 Gennie’s Corporation Information

10.19.2 Gennie’s Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Gennie’s Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Gennie’s Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.19.5 Gennie’s Recent Development

10.20 Mereville

10.20.1 Mereville Corporation Information

10.20.2 Mereville Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Mereville Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Mereville Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.20.5 Mereville Recent Development

10.21 Mammy Village

10.21.1 Mammy Village Corporation Information

10.21.2 Mammy Village Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Mammy Village Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Mammy Village Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.21.5 Mammy Village Recent Development

10.22 Huibao

10.22.1 Huibao Corporation Information

10.22.2 Huibao Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Huibao Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Huibao Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.22.5 Huibao Recent Development

10.23 Tingmei

10.23.1 Tingmei Corporation Information

10.23.2 Tingmei Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Tingmei Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Tingmei Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.23.5 Tingmei Recent Development

10.24 Merries

10.24.1 Merries Corporation Information

10.24.2 Merries Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Merries Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Merries Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.24.5 Merries Recent Development

10.25 JOYmom

10.25.1 JOYmom Corporation Information

10.25.2 JOYmom Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 JOYmom Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 JOYmom Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.25.5 JOYmom Recent Development

10.26 Yunxiang

10.26.1 Yunxiang Corporation Information

10.26.2 Yunxiang Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Yunxiang Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Yunxiang Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.26.5 Yunxiang Recent Development

10.27 IQQI

10.27.1 IQQI Corporation Information

10.27.2 IQQI Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 IQQI Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 IQQI Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.27.5 IQQI Recent Development

10.28 Yunzhicai

10.28.1 Yunzhicai Corporation Information

10.28.2 Yunzhicai Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 Yunzhicai Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 Yunzhicai Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.28.5 Yunzhicai Recent Development

10.29 Mammy’s Secret

10.29.1 Mammy’s Secret Corporation Information

10.29.2 Mammy’s Secret Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Mammy’s Secret Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Mammy’s Secret Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.29.5 Mammy’s Secret Recent Development

10.30 Lovesmama

10.30.1 Lovesmama Corporation Information

10.30.2 Lovesmama Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Lovesmama Maternity Intimate Wear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Lovesmama Maternity Intimate Wear Products Offered

10.30.5 Lovesmama Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Maternity Intimate Wear Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Maternity Intimate Wear Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Maternity Intimate Wear Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Maternity Intimate Wear Distributors

12.3 Maternity Intimate Wear Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3259189/global-maternity-intimate-wear-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”