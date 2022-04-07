Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2019 to 2028 | TPI Composites, Cytec Industries, Gurit Holding

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Materials for Wind Turbine Blades market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Materials for Wind Turbine Blades market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Materials for Wind Turbine Blades report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Research Report: TPI Composites

Cytec Industries

Gurit Holding

Teijin Limited

Rotal Tencate

Röchling Group

Iberdrola



Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber



Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segmentation by Application: Land

Maritime



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Materials for Wind Turbine Blades research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Materials for Wind Turbine Blades report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Overview

1.1 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Product Overview

1.2 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Fiber

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.3 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Materials for Wind Turbine Blades as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades by Application

4.1 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Land

4.1.2 Maritime

4.2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

5.1 North America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Materials for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

6.1 Europe Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Materials for Wind Turbine Blades by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

8.1 Latin America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Materials for Wind Turbine Blades by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Business

10.1 TPI Composites

10.1.1 TPI Composites Corporation Information

10.1.2 TPI Composites Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 TPI Composites Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 TPI Composites Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.1.5 TPI Composites Recent Development

10.2 Cytec Industries

10.2.1 Cytec Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cytec Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Cytec Industries Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Cytec Industries Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.2.5 Cytec Industries Recent Development

10.3 Gurit Holding

10.3.1 Gurit Holding Corporation Information

10.3.2 Gurit Holding Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Gurit Holding Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Gurit Holding Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.3.5 Gurit Holding Recent Development

10.4 Teijin Limited

10.4.1 Teijin Limited Corporation Information

10.4.2 Teijin Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Teijin Limited Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Teijin Limited Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.4.5 Teijin Limited Recent Development

10.5 Rotal Tencate

10.5.1 Rotal Tencate Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rotal Tencate Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Rotal Tencate Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Rotal Tencate Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.5.5 Rotal Tencate Recent Development

10.6 Röchling Group

10.6.1 Röchling Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Röchling Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Röchling Group Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Röchling Group Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.6.5 Röchling Group Recent Development

10.7 Iberdrola

10.7.1 Iberdrola Corporation Information

10.7.2 Iberdrola Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Iberdrola Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Iberdrola Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Products Offered

10.7.5 Iberdrola Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Industry Trends

11.4.2 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Drivers

11.4.3 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Challenges

11.4.4 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Distributors

12.3 Materials for Wind Turbine Blades Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

