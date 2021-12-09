Material Hoists Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Zoomlion, GJJ, Alimak

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Material Hoists Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Material Hoists report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Material Hoists market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Material Hoists market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Material Hoists market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Material Hoists market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Material Hoists market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Zoomlion, GJJ, Alimak, XL Industries, Hongda Construction, XCMG, Fangyuan, Guangxi Construction, SYS, Dahan, Sichuan Construction, Böcker, STROS, GEDA, Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group, China State Construction, Jaypee, ELECTROELSA, BetaMax

Market Segmentation by Product:

Below 2 ton

2-3 ton

Above3 ton



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Material Hoists Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Material Hoists market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Material Hoists market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Material Hoists Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Material Hoists

1.2 Material Hoists Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Material Hoists Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Below 2 ton

1.2.3 2-3 ton

1.2.4 Above3 ton

1.3 Material Hoists Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Material Hoists Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Material Hoists Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Material Hoists Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Material Hoists Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Material Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Material Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Material Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Material Hoists Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Material Hoists Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Material Hoists Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Material Hoists Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Material Hoists Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Material Hoists Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Material Hoists Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Material Hoists Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Material Hoists Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Material Hoists Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Material Hoists Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Material Hoists Production

3.4.1 North America Material Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Material Hoists Production

3.5.1 Europe Material Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Material Hoists Production

3.6.1 China Material Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Material Hoists Production

3.7.1 Japan Material Hoists Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Material Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Material Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Material Hoists Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Material Hoists Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Material Hoists Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Material Hoists Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Material Hoists Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Material Hoists Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Material Hoists Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Material Hoists Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Material Hoists Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Material Hoists Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Material Hoists Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Zoomlion

7.1.1 Zoomlion Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.1.2 Zoomlion Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Zoomlion Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Zoomlion Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Zoomlion Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 GJJ

7.2.1 GJJ Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.2.2 GJJ Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.2.3 GJJ Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 GJJ Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 GJJ Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Alimak

7.3.1 Alimak Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.3.2 Alimak Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Alimak Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Alimak Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Alimak Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 XL Industries

7.4.1 XL Industries Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.4.2 XL Industries Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.4.3 XL Industries Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 XL Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 XL Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Hongda Construction

7.5.1 Hongda Construction Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hongda Construction Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Hongda Construction Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Hongda Construction Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Hongda Construction Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 XCMG

7.6.1 XCMG Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.6.2 XCMG Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.6.3 XCMG Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 XCMG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 XCMG Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Fangyuan

7.7.1 Fangyuan Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.7.2 Fangyuan Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Fangyuan Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Fangyuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Fangyuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Guangxi Construction

7.8.1 Guangxi Construction Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.8.2 Guangxi Construction Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Guangxi Construction Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Guangxi Construction Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Guangxi Construction Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SYS

7.9.1 SYS Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.9.2 SYS Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SYS Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 SYS Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SYS Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Dahan

7.10.1 Dahan Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dahan Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Dahan Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Dahan Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Dahan Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sichuan Construction

7.11.1 Sichuan Construction Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sichuan Construction Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sichuan Construction Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Sichuan Construction Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sichuan Construction Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Böcker

7.12.1 Böcker Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.12.2 Böcker Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Böcker Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Böcker Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Böcker Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 STROS

7.13.1 STROS Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.13.2 STROS Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.13.3 STROS Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 STROS Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 STROS Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 GEDA

7.14.1 GEDA Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.14.2 GEDA Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.14.3 GEDA Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 GEDA Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 GEDA Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group

7.15.1 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 China State Construction

7.16.1 China State Construction Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.16.2 China State Construction Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.16.3 China State Construction Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 China State Construction Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 China State Construction Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Jaypee

7.17.1 Jaypee Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jaypee Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Jaypee Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Jaypee Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Jaypee Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 ELECTROELSA

7.18.1 ELECTROELSA Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.18.2 ELECTROELSA Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.18.3 ELECTROELSA Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 ELECTROELSA Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 ELECTROELSA Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 BetaMax

7.19.1 BetaMax Material Hoists Corporation Information

7.19.2 BetaMax Material Hoists Product Portfolio

7.19.3 BetaMax Material Hoists Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 BetaMax Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 BetaMax Recent Developments/Updates

8 Material Hoists Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Material Hoists Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Material Hoists

8.4 Material Hoists Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Material Hoists Distributors List

9.3 Material Hoists Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Material Hoists Industry Trends

10.2 Material Hoists Growth Drivers

10.3 Material Hoists Market Challenges

10.4 Material Hoists Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Material Hoists by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Material Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Material Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Material Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Material Hoists Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Material Hoists

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Material Hoists by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Material Hoists by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Material Hoists by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Material Hoists by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Material Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Material Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Material Hoists by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Material Hoists by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

