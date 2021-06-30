Massage Chair Market Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast 2027| Panasonic, Osaki, Family Inada, OSIM

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Massage Chair market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Massage Chair industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Massage Chair production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3222954/global-and-china-massage-chair-market
Leading players of the global Massage Chair market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Massage Chair market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Massage Chair market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Massage Chair market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Massage Chair Market Research Report: Panasonic, Osaki, Family Inada, OSIM, Omega, Luraco, Infinity, Ogawa, Daito-THRIVE, BODYFRIEND
Global Massage Chair Market Segmentation by Product: Light Duty, Medium Duty, Heavy Duty
Global Massage Chair Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial
Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Massage Chair industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Massage Chair industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Massage Chair industry.
As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Massage Chair industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Massage Chair market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Massage Chair market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Massage Chair market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Massage Chair market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Massage Chair market growth and competition?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3222954/global-and-china-massage-chair-market
Table od Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Massage Chair Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Massage Chair Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Full Body Massage Chairs
1.2.3 Upper Body Massage Chairs
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Massage Chair Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Massage Chair Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Massage Chair Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Massage Chair Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Massage Chair, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Massage Chair Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Massage Chair Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Massage Chair Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Massage Chair Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Massage Chair Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Massage Chair Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Massage Chair Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Massage Chair Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Massage Chair Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Massage Chair Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Massage Chair Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Massage Chair Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Massage Chair Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Massage Chair Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Massage Chair Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Massage Chair Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Massage Chair Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Massage Chair Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Massage Chair Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Massage Chair Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Massage Chair Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Massage Chair Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Massage Chair Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Massage Chair Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Massage Chair Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Massage Chair Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Massage Chair Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Massage Chair Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Massage Chair Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Massage Chair Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Massage Chair Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Massage Chair Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Massage Chair Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Massage Chair Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Massage Chair Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Massage Chair Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Massage Chair Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Massage Chair Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Massage Chair Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Massage Chair Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Massage Chair Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Massage Chair Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Massage Chair Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Massage Chair Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Massage Chair Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Massage Chair Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Massage Chair Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Massage Chair Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Massage Chair Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Massage Chair Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Massage Chair Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Massage Chair Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Massage Chair Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Massage Chair Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Massage Chair Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Massage Chair Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Massage Chair Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Massage Chair Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Massage Chair Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Massage Chair Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Massage Chair Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Massage Chair Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Massage Chair Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Massage Chair Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Massage Chair Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Massage Chair Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Massage Chair Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Panasonic
12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.1.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Panasonic Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Panasonic Massage Chair Products Offered
12.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.2 Osaki
12.2.1 Osaki Corporation Information
12.2.2 Osaki Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Osaki Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Osaki Massage Chair Products Offered
12.2.5 Osaki Recent Development
12.3 Family Inada
12.3.1 Family Inada Corporation Information
12.3.2 Family Inada Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Family Inada Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Family Inada Massage Chair Products Offered
12.3.5 Family Inada Recent Development
12.4 OSIM
12.4.1 OSIM Corporation Information
12.4.2 OSIM Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 OSIM Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 OSIM Massage Chair Products Offered
12.4.5 OSIM Recent Development
12.5 Omega
12.5.1 Omega Corporation Information
12.5.2 Omega Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Omega Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Omega Massage Chair Products Offered
12.5.5 Omega Recent Development
12.6 Luraco
12.6.1 Luraco Corporation Information
12.6.2 Luraco Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Luraco Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Luraco Massage Chair Products Offered
12.6.5 Luraco Recent Development
12.7 Infinity
12.7.1 Infinity Corporation Information
12.7.2 Infinity Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Infinity Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Infinity Massage Chair Products Offered
12.7.5 Infinity Recent Development
12.8 Ogawa
12.8.1 Ogawa Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ogawa Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Ogawa Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Ogawa Massage Chair Products Offered
12.8.5 Ogawa Recent Development
12.9 Daito-THRIVE
12.9.1 Daito-THRIVE Corporation Information
12.9.2 Daito-THRIVE Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Daito-THRIVE Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Daito-THRIVE Massage Chair Products Offered
12.9.5 Daito-THRIVE Recent Development
12.10 BODYFRIEND
12.10.1 BODYFRIEND Corporation Information
12.10.2 BODYFRIEND Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 BODYFRIEND Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 BODYFRIEND Massage Chair Products Offered
12.10.5 BODYFRIEND Recent Development
12.11 Panasonic
12.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.11.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Panasonic Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Panasonic Massage Chair Products Offered
12.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Massage Chair Industry Trends
13.2 Massage Chair Market Drivers
13.3 Massage Chair Market Challenges
13.4 Massage Chair Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Massage Chair Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.