Mascara Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027 | L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble

The report titled Global Mascara Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mascara market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mascara market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mascara market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mascara market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mascara report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mascara report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mascara market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mascara market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mascara market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mascara market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mascara market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, LVMH, Coty, Avon, Shiseido, Amore Pacific, Missha, Chanel, Mary Kay, Alticor, PIAS, Natura, Revlon, Oriflame, Groupe Rocher, Kose Corp, Beiersdorf, DHC, Thefaceshop, Gurwitch, Pola Orbis, Marie Dalgar, Elizabeth Arden

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular

Waterproof

Water Resistant



Market Segmentation by Application: Age 12-17

Age 18-24

Age 25-44

Age 45-64

Other



The Mascara Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mascara market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mascara market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mascara market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mascara industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mascara market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mascara market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mascara market?

Table of Contents:

1 Mascara Market Overview

1.1 Mascara Product Overview

1.2 Mascara Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Regular

1.2.2 Waterproof

1.2.3 Water Resistant

1.3 Global Mascara Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Mascara Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Mascara Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Mascara Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Mascara Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Mascara Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Mascara Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Mascara Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Mascara Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Mascara Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Mascara Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Mascara Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mascara Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Mascara Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mascara Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Mascara Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mascara Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mascara Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Mascara Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mascara Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mascara Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mascara Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mascara Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Mascara as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mascara Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mascara Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Mascara Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Mascara Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mascara Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Mascara Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Mascara Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Mascara Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Mascara Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Mascara Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Mascara Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Mascara Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Mascara by Age

4.1 Mascara Market Segment by Age

4.1.1 Age 12-17

4.1.2 Age 18-24

4.1.3 Age 25-44

4.1.4 Age 45-64

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Mascara Market Size by Age

4.2.1 Global Mascara Market Size Overview by Age (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Mascara Historic Market Size Review by Age (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Mascara Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Age (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Mascara Sales Breakdown in Value, by Age (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Mascara Average Selling Price (ASP) by Age (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Mascara Forecasted Market Size by Age (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Mascara Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Age (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Mascara Sales Breakdown in Value, by Age (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Mascara Average Selling Price (ASP) by Age (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Age

4.3.1 North America Mascara Sales Breakdown by Age (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Mascara Sales Breakdown by Age (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Mascara Sales Breakdown by Age (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Mascara Sales Breakdown by Age (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Mascara Sales Breakdown by Age (2016-2021)

5 North America Mascara by Country

5.1 North America Mascara Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Mascara Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Mascara Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Mascara Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Mascara Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Mascara Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Mascara by Country

6.1 Europe Mascara Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Mascara Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Mascara Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Mascara Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Mascara Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Mascara Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Mascara by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Mascara Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mascara Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mascara Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Mascara Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mascara Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mascara Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Mascara by Country

8.1 Latin America Mascara Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Mascara Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Mascara Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Mascara Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Mascara Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Mascara Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Mascara by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Mascara Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mascara Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mascara Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Mascara Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mascara Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mascara Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mascara Business

10.1 L’Oreal

10.1.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information

10.1.2 L’Oreal Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 L’Oreal Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 L’Oreal Mascara Products Offered

10.1.5 L’Oreal Recent Development

10.2 Estee Lauder

10.2.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

10.2.2 Estee Lauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Estee Lauder Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 L’Oreal Mascara Products Offered

10.2.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

10.3 Procter & Gamble

10.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

10.3.2 Procter & Gamble Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Procter & Gamble Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Procter & Gamble Mascara Products Offered

10.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

10.4 LVMH

10.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information

10.4.2 LVMH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 LVMH Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 LVMH Mascara Products Offered

10.4.5 LVMH Recent Development

10.5 Coty

10.5.1 Coty Corporation Information

10.5.2 Coty Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Coty Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Coty Mascara Products Offered

10.5.5 Coty Recent Development

10.6 Avon

10.6.1 Avon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Avon Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Avon Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Avon Mascara Products Offered

10.6.5 Avon Recent Development

10.7 Shiseido

10.7.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shiseido Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Shiseido Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Shiseido Mascara Products Offered

10.7.5 Shiseido Recent Development

10.8 Amore Pacific

10.8.1 Amore Pacific Corporation Information

10.8.2 Amore Pacific Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Amore Pacific Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Amore Pacific Mascara Products Offered

10.8.5 Amore Pacific Recent Development

10.9 Missha

10.9.1 Missha Corporation Information

10.9.2 Missha Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Missha Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Missha Mascara Products Offered

10.9.5 Missha Recent Development

10.10 Chanel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mascara Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Chanel Mascara Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Chanel Recent Development

10.11 Mary Kay

10.11.1 Mary Kay Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mary Kay Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Mary Kay Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Mary Kay Mascara Products Offered

10.11.5 Mary Kay Recent Development

10.12 Alticor

10.12.1 Alticor Corporation Information

10.12.2 Alticor Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Alticor Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Alticor Mascara Products Offered

10.12.5 Alticor Recent Development

10.13 PIAS

10.13.1 PIAS Corporation Information

10.13.2 PIAS Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 PIAS Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 PIAS Mascara Products Offered

10.13.5 PIAS Recent Development

10.14 Natura

10.14.1 Natura Corporation Information

10.14.2 Natura Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Natura Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Natura Mascara Products Offered

10.14.5 Natura Recent Development

10.15 Revlon

10.15.1 Revlon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Revlon Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Revlon Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Revlon Mascara Products Offered

10.15.5 Revlon Recent Development

10.16 Oriflame

10.16.1 Oriflame Corporation Information

10.16.2 Oriflame Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Oriflame Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Oriflame Mascara Products Offered

10.16.5 Oriflame Recent Development

10.17 Groupe Rocher

10.17.1 Groupe Rocher Corporation Information

10.17.2 Groupe Rocher Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Groupe Rocher Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Groupe Rocher Mascara Products Offered

10.17.5 Groupe Rocher Recent Development

10.18 Kose Corp

10.18.1 Kose Corp Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kose Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Kose Corp Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Kose Corp Mascara Products Offered

10.18.5 Kose Corp Recent Development

10.19 Beiersdorf

10.19.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

10.19.2 Beiersdorf Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Beiersdorf Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Beiersdorf Mascara Products Offered

10.19.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

10.20 DHC

10.20.1 DHC Corporation Information

10.20.2 DHC Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 DHC Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 DHC Mascara Products Offered

10.20.5 DHC Recent Development

10.21 Thefaceshop

10.21.1 Thefaceshop Corporation Information

10.21.2 Thefaceshop Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Thefaceshop Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Thefaceshop Mascara Products Offered

10.21.5 Thefaceshop Recent Development

10.22 Gurwitch

10.22.1 Gurwitch Corporation Information

10.22.2 Gurwitch Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Gurwitch Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Gurwitch Mascara Products Offered

10.22.5 Gurwitch Recent Development

10.23 Pola Orbis

10.23.1 Pola Orbis Corporation Information

10.23.2 Pola Orbis Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Pola Orbis Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Pola Orbis Mascara Products Offered

10.23.5 Pola Orbis Recent Development

10.24 Marie Dalgar

10.24.1 Marie Dalgar Corporation Information

10.24.2 Marie Dalgar Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Marie Dalgar Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Marie Dalgar Mascara Products Offered

10.24.5 Marie Dalgar Recent Development

10.25 Elizabeth Arden

10.25.1 Elizabeth Arden Corporation Information

10.25.2 Elizabeth Arden Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Elizabeth Arden Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Elizabeth Arden Mascara Products Offered

10.25.5 Elizabeth Arden Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mascara Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mascara Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Mascara Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Mascara Distributors

12.3 Mascara Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

