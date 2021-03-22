Mascara Market SWOT Analysis, Latest Market Trends, Price Structure and Future Prospects 2027 | L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble

“

The report titled Global Mascara Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Mascara market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Mascara market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Mascara market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Mascara market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Mascara report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Mascara report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Mascara market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Mascara market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Mascara market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Mascara market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Mascara market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, LVMH, Coty, Avon, Shiseido, Amore Pacific, Missha, Chanel, Mary Kay, Alticor, PIAS, Natura, Revlon, Oriflame, Groupe Rocher, Kose Corp, Beiersdorf, DHC, Thefaceshop, Gurwitch, Pola Orbis, Marie Dalgar, Elizabeth Arden

Market Segmentation by Product: Regular

Waterproof

Water Resistant



Market Segmentation by Application: Age 12-17

Age 18-24

Age 25-44

Age 45-64

Other



The Mascara Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Mascara market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Mascara market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mascara market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mascara industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mascara market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mascara market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mascara market?

Table of Contents:

1 Mascara Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mascara

1.2 Mascara Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mascara Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Regular

1.2.3 Waterproof

1.2.4 Water Resistant

1.3 Mascara Segment by Age

1.3.1 Global Mascara Sales Comparison by Age: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Age 12-17

1.3.3 Age 18-24

1.3.4 Age 25-44

1.3.5 Age 45-64

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Mascara Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Mascara Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Mascara Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Mascara Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Mascara Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mascara Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Mascara Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Mascara Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Mascara Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Mascara Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mascara Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Mascara Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Mascara Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Mascara Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Mascara Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Mascara Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Mascara Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Mascara Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Mascara Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Mascara Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Mascara Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Mascara Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Mascara Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Mascara Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Mascara Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Mascara Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Mascara Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Mascara Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Mascara Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Mascara Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Mascara Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Mascara Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Mascara Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Mascara Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Mascara Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Mascara Historic Market Analysis by Age

5.1 Global Mascara Sales Market Share by Age (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Mascara Revenue Market Share by Age (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Mascara Price by Age (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 L’Oreal

6.1.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information

6.1.2 L’Oreal Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 L’Oreal Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 L’Oreal Mascara Product Portfolio

6.1.5 L’Oreal Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Estee Lauder

6.2.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

6.2.2 Estee Lauder Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Estee Lauder Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Estee Lauder Mascara Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Estee Lauder Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Procter & Gamble

6.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

6.3.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Procter & Gamble Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Procter & Gamble Mascara Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 LVMH

6.4.1 LVMH Corporation Information

6.4.2 LVMH Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 LVMH Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 LVMH Mascara Product Portfolio

6.4.5 LVMH Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Coty

6.5.1 Coty Corporation Information

6.5.2 Coty Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Coty Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Coty Mascara Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Coty Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Avon

6.6.1 Avon Corporation Information

6.6.2 Avon Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Avon Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Avon Mascara Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Avon Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Shiseido

6.6.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

6.6.2 Shiseido Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Shiseido Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Shiseido Mascara Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Shiseido Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Amore Pacific

6.8.1 Amore Pacific Corporation Information

6.8.2 Amore Pacific Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Amore Pacific Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Amore Pacific Mascara Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Amore Pacific Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Missha

6.9.1 Missha Corporation Information

6.9.2 Missha Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Missha Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Missha Mascara Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Missha Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Chanel

6.10.1 Chanel Corporation Information

6.10.2 Chanel Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Chanel Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Chanel Mascara Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Chanel Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Mary Kay

6.11.1 Mary Kay Corporation Information

6.11.2 Mary Kay Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Mary Kay Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Mary Kay Mascara Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Mary Kay Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Alticor

6.12.1 Alticor Corporation Information

6.12.2 Alticor Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Alticor Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Alticor Mascara Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Alticor Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 PIAS

6.13.1 PIAS Corporation Information

6.13.2 PIAS Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 PIAS Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 PIAS Mascara Product Portfolio

6.13.5 PIAS Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Natura

6.14.1 Natura Corporation Information

6.14.2 Natura Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Natura Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Natura Mascara Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Natura Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Revlon

6.15.1 Revlon Corporation Information

6.15.2 Revlon Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Revlon Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Revlon Mascara Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Revlon Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Oriflame

6.16.1 Oriflame Corporation Information

6.16.2 Oriflame Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Oriflame Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Oriflame Mascara Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Oriflame Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Groupe Rocher

6.17.1 Groupe Rocher Corporation Information

6.17.2 Groupe Rocher Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Groupe Rocher Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Groupe Rocher Mascara Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Groupe Rocher Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Kose Corp

6.18.1 Kose Corp Corporation Information

6.18.2 Kose Corp Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Kose Corp Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Kose Corp Mascara Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Kose Corp Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Beiersdorf

6.19.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

6.19.2 Beiersdorf Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Beiersdorf Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Beiersdorf Mascara Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Beiersdorf Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 DHC

6.20.1 DHC Corporation Information

6.20.2 DHC Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 DHC Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 DHC Mascara Product Portfolio

6.20.5 DHC Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Thefaceshop

6.21.1 Thefaceshop Corporation Information

6.21.2 Thefaceshop Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Thefaceshop Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Thefaceshop Mascara Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Thefaceshop Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Gurwitch

6.22.1 Gurwitch Corporation Information

6.22.2 Gurwitch Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Gurwitch Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Gurwitch Mascara Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Gurwitch Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Pola Orbis

6.23.1 Pola Orbis Corporation Information

6.23.2 Pola Orbis Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Pola Orbis Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Pola Orbis Mascara Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Pola Orbis Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Marie Dalgar

6.24.1 Marie Dalgar Corporation Information

6.24.2 Marie Dalgar Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Marie Dalgar Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Marie Dalgar Mascara Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Marie Dalgar Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Elizabeth Arden

6.25.1 Elizabeth Arden Corporation Information

6.25.2 Elizabeth Arden Mascara Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Elizabeth Arden Mascara Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Elizabeth Arden Mascara Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Elizabeth Arden Recent Developments/Updates

7 Mascara Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Mascara Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mascara

7.4 Mascara Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Mascara Distributors List

8.3 Mascara Customers

9 Mascara Market Dynamics

9.1 Mascara Industry Trends

9.2 Mascara Growth Drivers

9.3 Mascara Market Challenges

9.4 Mascara Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Mascara Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Mascara by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mascara by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Mascara Market Estimates and Projections by Age

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Mascara by Age (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mascara by Age (2022-2027)

10.3 Mascara Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Mascara by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Mascara by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”