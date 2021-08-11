Marketing Analytics Market Executive Summary And Analysis By Top Players 2021-2027| Google, Adobe, Salesforce

“Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Marketing Analytics Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application.The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Marketing Analytics market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Marketing Analytics market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Marketing Analytics market.

The research report on the global Marketing Analytics market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Marketing Analytics market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Marketing Analytics research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Marketing Analytics market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Marketing Analytics market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Marketing Analytics market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Marketing Analytics Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Marketing Analytics market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Marketing Analytics market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Marketing Analytics Market Leading Players

Google, Adobe, Salesforce, Oracle, Accenture, IBM, Wipro Corporation, SAS, Teradata, Microsoft Corporation, McKinsey & Company, Harte Hank, Pegasystems, NGData, Experian, Tableau Software, GoodData, Neustar

Marketing Analytics Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Marketing Analytics market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Marketing Analytics market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Marketing Analytics Segmentation by Product

By Modality

Software Platform

Professional Services

Hosting Service

By Marketing Mode

Social Media Marketing

Email Marketing

SEO Marketing

Pay Per Click Marketing

Display Marketing

Video Marketing

Content Marketing

Campaign Management Marketing

By Metrics

Based On Open Rates

Based On Click-Through Rates

Marketing Analytics Segmentation by Application

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Automotive

Telecommunication

Education

Manufacturing

Other

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Marketing Analytics market?

How will the global Marketing Analytics market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Marketing Analytics market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Marketing Analytics market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Marketing Analytics market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Marketing Analytics

1.1 Marketing Analytics Market Overview

1.1.1 Marketing Analytics Product Scope

1.1.2 Marketing Analytics Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Marketing Analytics Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Marketing Analytics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Marketing Analytics Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Marketing Analytics Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Marketing Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Marketing Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Marketing Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Marketing Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Marketing Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Marketing Analytics Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Marketing Analytics Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Marketing Analytics Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Marketing Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Marketing Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Software Platform

2.5 Professional Services

2.6 Hosting Service 3 Marketing Analytics Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Marketing Analytics Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Marketing Analytics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Marketing Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

3.5 Healthcare

3.6 Travel and Hospitality

3.7 Automotive

3.8 Telecommunication

3.9 Education

3.10 Manufacturing

3.11 Other 4 Marketing Analytics Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Marketing Analytics Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Marketing Analytics as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Marketing Analytics Market

4.4 Global Top Players Marketing Analytics Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Marketing Analytics Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Marketing Analytics Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Google

5.1.1 Google Profile

5.1.2 Google Main Business

5.1.3 Google Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Google Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Google Recent Developments

5.2 Adobe

5.2.1 Adobe Profile

5.2.2 Adobe Main Business

5.2.3 Adobe Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Adobe Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Adobe Recent Developments

5.3 Salesforce

5.5.1 Salesforce Profile

5.3.2 Salesforce Main Business

5.3.3 Salesforce Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Salesforce Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.4 Oracle

5.4.1 Oracle Profile

5.4.2 Oracle Main Business

5.4.3 Oracle Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Oracle Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.5 Accenture

5.5.1 Accenture Profile

5.5.2 Accenture Main Business

5.5.3 Accenture Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Accenture Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.6 IBM

5.6.1 IBM Profile

5.6.2 IBM Main Business

5.6.3 IBM Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 IBM Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.7 Wipro Corporation

5.7.1 Wipro Corporation Profile

5.7.2 Wipro Corporation Main Business

5.7.3 Wipro Corporation Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Wipro Corporation Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Wipro Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 SAS

5.8.1 SAS Profile

5.8.2 SAS Main Business

5.8.3 SAS Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 SAS Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 SAS Recent Developments

5.9 Teradata

5.9.1 Teradata Profile

5.9.2 Teradata Main Business

5.9.3 Teradata Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Teradata Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Teradata Recent Developments

5.10 Microsoft Corporation

5.10.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.10.3 Microsoft Corporation Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Microsoft Corporation Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments

5.11 McKinsey & Company

5.11.1 McKinsey & Company Profile

5.11.2 McKinsey & Company Main Business

5.11.3 McKinsey & Company Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 McKinsey & Company Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 McKinsey & Company Recent Developments

5.12 Harte Hank

5.12.1 Harte Hank Profile

5.12.2 Harte Hank Main Business

5.12.3 Harte Hank Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Harte Hank Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Harte Hank Recent Developments

5.13 Pegasystems

5.13.1 Pegasystems Profile

5.13.2 Pegasystems Main Business

5.13.3 Pegasystems Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Pegasystems Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Pegasystems Recent Developments

5.14 NGData

5.14.1 NGData Profile

5.14.2 NGData Main Business

5.14.3 NGData Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 NGData Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 NGData Recent Developments

5.15 Experian

5.15.1 Experian Profile

5.15.2 Experian Main Business

5.15.3 Experian Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Experian Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Experian Recent Developments

5.16 Tableau Software

5.16.1 Tableau Software Profile

5.16.2 Tableau Software Main Business

5.16.3 Tableau Software Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Tableau Software Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Tableau Software Recent Developments

5.17 GoodData

5.17.1 GoodData Profile

5.17.2 GoodData Main Business

5.17.3 GoodData Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 GoodData Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 GoodData Recent Developments

5.18 Neustar

5.18.1 Neustar Profile

5.18.2 Neustar Main Business

5.18.3 Neustar Marketing Analytics Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Neustar Marketing Analytics Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Neustar Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Marketing Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Marketing Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Marketing Analytics Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Marketing Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Marketing Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Marketing Analytics Market Dynamics

11.1 Marketing Analytics Industry Trends

11.2 Marketing Analytics Market Drivers

11.3 Marketing Analytics Market Challenges

11.4 Marketing Analytics Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

