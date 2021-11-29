Marine VHF Radio Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | Icom Inc., Standard Horizon (Yaesu), Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners )

“

The report titled Global Marine VHF Radio Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine VHF Radio market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine VHF Radio market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine VHF Radio market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine VHF Radio market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine VHF Radio report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3544445/global-and-china-marine-vhf-radio-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine VHF Radio report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine VHF Radio market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine VHF Radio market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine VHF Radio market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine VHF Radio market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine VHF Radio market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Icom Inc., Standard Horizon (Yaesu), Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ), Uniden, Raymarine (FLIR Systems), Entel Group, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron, Navico, SAILOR (Satcom Global), Furuno, Fujian Feitong Communication Technology, Recent

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fixed-Mount

Handheld



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fishery

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Others



The Marine VHF Radio Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine VHF Radio market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine VHF Radio market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine VHF Radio market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine VHF Radio industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine VHF Radio market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine VHF Radio market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine VHF Radio market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3544445/global-and-china-marine-vhf-radio-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine VHF Radio Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fixed-Mount

1.2.3 Handheld

1.3 Market by End User

1.3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.3.2 Fishery

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Leisure and Recreation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Marine VHF Radio Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Marine VHF Radio Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Marine VHF Radio Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Marine VHF Radio Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Marine VHF Radio Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Marine VHF Radio Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine VHF Radio Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Marine VHF Radio Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Marine VHF Radio Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Marine VHF Radio Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Marine VHF Radio Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Marine VHF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Marine VHF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by End User (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size by End User (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales by End User (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue by End User (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Marine VHF Radio Price by End User (2016-2021)

5.2 Marine VHF Radio Market Size Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Price Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and End User

6.1 China Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Marine VHF Radio Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Marine VHF Radio Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Marine VHF Radio Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Marine VHF Radio Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Marine VHF Radio Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Marine VHF Radio Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Marine VHF Radio Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Marine VHF Radio Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Marine VHF Radio Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Marine VHF Radio Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Marine VHF Radio Historic Market Review by End User (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Marine VHF Radio Sales Market Share by End User (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by End User (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Marine VHF Radio Price by End User (2016-2021)

6.6 China Marine VHF Radio Market Estimates and Forecasts by End User (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Marine VHF Radio Sales Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Marine VHF Radio Price Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Marine VHF Radio Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Icom Inc.

12.1.1 Icom Inc. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Icom Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.1.5 Icom Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Standard Horizon (Yaesu)

12.2.1 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.2.5 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Recent Development

12.3 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners )

12.3.1 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.3.5 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Recent Development

12.4 Uniden

12.4.1 Uniden Corporation Information

12.4.2 Uniden Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.4.5 Uniden Recent Development

12.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems)

12.5.1 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.5.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Recent Development

12.6 Entel Group

12.6.1 Entel Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Entel Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.6.5 Entel Group Recent Development

12.7 JVCKENWOOD

12.7.1 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Information

12.7.2 JVCKENWOOD Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.7.5 JVCKENWOOD Recent Development

12.8 Jotron

12.8.1 Jotron Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jotron Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.8.5 Jotron Recent Development

12.9 Navico

12.9.1 Navico Corporation Information

12.9.2 Navico Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Navico Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Navico Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.9.5 Navico Recent Development

12.10 SAILOR (Satcom Global)

12.10.1 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Corporation Information

12.10.2 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.10.5 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Recent Development

12.11 Icom Inc.

12.11.1 Icom Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Icom Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

12.11.5 Icom Inc. Recent Development

12.12 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology

12.12.1 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Products Offered

12.12.5 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Recent Development

12.13 Recent

12.13.1 Recent Corporation Information

12.13.2 Recent Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Recent Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Recent Products Offered

12.13.5 Recent Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Marine VHF Radio Industry Trends

13.2 Marine VHF Radio Market Drivers

13.3 Marine VHF Radio Market Challenges

13.4 Marine VHF Radio Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Marine VHF Radio Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3544445/global-and-china-marine-vhf-radio-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”