Marine VHF Radio Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Icom Inc., Standard Horizon (Yaesu), Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners )

The report titled Global Marine VHF Radio Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine VHF Radio market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine VHF Radio market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine VHF Radio market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine VHF Radio market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine VHF Radio report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine VHF Radio report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine VHF Radio market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine VHF Radio market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine VHF Radio market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine VHF Radio market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine VHF Radio market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Icom Inc., Standard Horizon (Yaesu), Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ), Uniden, Raymarine (FLIR Systems), Entel Group, JVCKENWOOD, Jotron, Navico, SAILOR (Satcom Global), Furuno, Fujian Feitong Communication Technology, Recent

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fixed-Mount

Handheld



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fishery

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Others



The Marine VHF Radio Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine VHF Radio market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine VHF Radio market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine VHF Radio market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine VHF Radio industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine VHF Radio market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine VHF Radio market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine VHF Radio market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine VHF Radio Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fixed-Mount

1.2.3 Handheld

1.3 Market by End User

1.3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.3.2 Fishery

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Leisure and Recreation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Marine VHF Radio Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Marine VHF Radio Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Marine VHF Radio Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Marine VHF Radio by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Marine VHF Radio Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Marine VHF Radio Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Marine VHF Radio Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Marine VHF Radio Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Marine VHF Radio Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Marine VHF Radio Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Marine VHF Radio Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Icom Inc.

4.1.1 Icom Inc. Corporation Information

4.1.2 Icom Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.1.4 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Icom Inc. Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Icom Inc. Recent Development

4.2 Standard Horizon (Yaesu)

4.2.1 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Corporation Information

4.2.2 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.2.4 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Standard Horizon (Yaesu) Recent Development

4.3 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners )

4.3.1 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Corporation Information

4.3.2 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.3.4 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Cobra Electronics Corporation (Monomoy Capital Partners ) Recent Development

4.4 Uniden

4.4.1 Uniden Corporation Information

4.4.2 Uniden Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.4.4 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Uniden Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Uniden Recent Development

4.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems)

4.5.1 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Corporation Information

4.5.2 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.5.4 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Recent Development

4.6 Entel Group

4.6.1 Entel Group Corporation Information

4.6.2 Entel Group Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.6.4 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Entel Group Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Entel Group Recent Development

4.7 JVCKENWOOD

4.7.1 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Information

4.7.2 JVCKENWOOD Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.7.4 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.7.6 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.7.7 JVCKENWOOD Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 JVCKENWOOD Recent Development

4.8 Jotron

4.8.1 Jotron Corporation Information

4.8.2 Jotron Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.8.4 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Jotron Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Jotron Recent Development

4.9 Navico

4.9.1 Navico Corporation Information

4.9.2 Navico Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Navico Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.9.4 Navico Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Navico Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Navico Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Navico Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Navico Recent Development

4.10 SAILOR (Satcom Global)

4.10.1 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Corporation Information

4.10.2 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.10.4 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.10.6 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.10.7 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Recent Development

4.11 Furuno

4.11.1 Furuno Corporation Information

4.11.2 Furuno Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.11.4 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Furuno Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Furuno Recent Development

4.12 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology

4.12.1 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Corporation Information

4.12.2 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.12.4 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Fujian Feitong Communication Technology Recent Development

4.13 Recent

4.13.1 Recent Corporation Information

4.13.2 Recent Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Recent Marine VHF Radio Products Offered

4.13.4 Recent Marine VHF Radio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Recent Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Recent Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Recent Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Recent Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Marine VHF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by End User

6.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales by End User (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales by End User (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Sales Market Share by End User (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by End User (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue by End User (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Forecast by End User (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Marine VHF Radio Revenue Market Share by End User (2016-2027)

6.3 Marine VHF Radio Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales by Type

7.4 North America Marine VHF Radio Sales by End User

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Marine VHF Radio Sales by End User

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Marine VHF Radio Sales by End User

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Marine VHF Radio Sales by End User

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Marine VHF Radio Sales by End User

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Marine VHF Radio Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Marine VHF Radio Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Marine VHF Radio Clients Analysis

12.4 Marine VHF Radio Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Marine VHF Radio Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Marine VHF Radio Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Marine VHF Radio Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Marine VHF Radio Market Drivers

13.2 Marine VHF Radio Market Opportunities

13.3 Marine VHF Radio Market Challenges

13.4 Marine VHF Radio Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

