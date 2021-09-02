Marine Pipes Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Saipem, Subsea 7, McDermott

“

The report titled Global Marine Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Saipem, Subsea 7, McDermott, Sapura, Wood Group, Technip, Fugro, Atteris, Penspen, Petrofac, Senaat

Market Segmentation by Product:

Seamless Steel Pipe

Straight Seam Submerged Arc Welded Steel Pipe (SAW)

Straight Seam High Frequency Resistance Welded Steel Pipe (HFERW)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Onshore

Offshore



The Marine Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine Pipes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Seamless Steel Pipe

1.2.3 Straight Seam Submerged Arc Welded Steel Pipe (SAW)

1.2.4 Straight Seam High Frequency Resistance Welded Steel Pipe (HFERW)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Marine Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Marine Pipes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Marine Pipes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Marine Pipes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Marine Pipes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Marine Pipes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Marine Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Marine Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Marine Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Marine Pipes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Marine Pipes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Marine Pipes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Marine Pipes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Marine Pipes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Marine Pipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Marine Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Marine Pipes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Marine Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Marine Pipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Marine Pipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Pipes Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Marine Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Marine Pipes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Marine Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Marine Pipes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Marine Pipes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Marine Pipes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Marine Pipes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Marine Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Marine Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Marine Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Marine Pipes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Marine Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Marine Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Marine Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Marine Pipes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Marine Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Marine Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Marine Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Marine Pipes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Marine Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Marine Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Marine Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Marine Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Marine Pipes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Marine Pipes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Marine Pipes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Marine Pipes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Marine Pipes Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Marine Pipes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Marine Pipes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Marine Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Marine Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Marine Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Marine Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Marine Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Marine Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Marine Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Marine Pipes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Marine Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Marine Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Marine Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Marine Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Marine Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Marine Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Marine Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Marine Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Marine Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Marine Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Marine Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Marine Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Marine Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Marine Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Marine Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Marine Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Marine Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Marine Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Marine Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Saipem

12.1.1 Saipem Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saipem Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Saipem Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Saipem Marine Pipes Products Offered

12.1.5 Saipem Recent Development

12.2 Subsea 7

12.2.1 Subsea 7 Corporation Information

12.2.2 Subsea 7 Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Subsea 7 Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Subsea 7 Marine Pipes Products Offered

12.2.5 Subsea 7 Recent Development

12.3 McDermott

12.3.1 McDermott Corporation Information

12.3.2 McDermott Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 McDermott Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 McDermott Marine Pipes Products Offered

12.3.5 McDermott Recent Development

12.4 Sapura

12.4.1 Sapura Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sapura Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sapura Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sapura Marine Pipes Products Offered

12.4.5 Sapura Recent Development

12.5 Wood Group

12.5.1 Wood Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Wood Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Wood Group Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Wood Group Marine Pipes Products Offered

12.5.5 Wood Group Recent Development

12.6 Technip

12.6.1 Technip Corporation Information

12.6.2 Technip Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Technip Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Technip Marine Pipes Products Offered

12.6.5 Technip Recent Development

12.7 Fugro

12.7.1 Fugro Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fugro Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fugro Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Fugro Marine Pipes Products Offered

12.7.5 Fugro Recent Development

12.8 Atteris

12.8.1 Atteris Corporation Information

12.8.2 Atteris Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Atteris Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Atteris Marine Pipes Products Offered

12.8.5 Atteris Recent Development

12.9 Penspen

12.9.1 Penspen Corporation Information

12.9.2 Penspen Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Penspen Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Penspen Marine Pipes Products Offered

12.9.5 Penspen Recent Development

12.10 Petrofac

12.10.1 Petrofac Corporation Information

12.10.2 Petrofac Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Petrofac Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Petrofac Marine Pipes Products Offered

12.10.5 Petrofac Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Marine Pipes Industry Trends

13.2 Marine Pipes Market Drivers

13.3 Marine Pipes Market Challenges

13.4 Marine Pipes Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Marine Pipes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”