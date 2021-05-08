Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | DuPont, Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd., Hexion Inc.

“

The report titled Global Marine Epoxy Resin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine Epoxy Resin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine Epoxy Resin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine Epoxy Resin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine Epoxy Resin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine Epoxy Resin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Epoxy Resin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Epoxy Resin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Epoxy Resin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Epoxy Resin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Epoxy Resin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Epoxy Resin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Sicomin Epoxy Systems, Wessex Resin, MAS Epoxies, Adhesive Systems Inc., ArmorPoxy

Market Segmentation by Product: Catalyst

Hardener

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hulls

Mast and Stringers

Decks

Interiors

Others



The Marine Epoxy Resin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Epoxy Resin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Epoxy Resin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine Epoxy Resin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine Epoxy Resin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine Epoxy Resin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine Epoxy Resin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine Epoxy Resin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Marine Epoxy Resin Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Catalyst

1.2.3 Hardener

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hulls

1.3.3 Mast and Stringers

1.3.4 Decks

1.3.5 Interiors

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Marine Epoxy Resin Industry Trends

2.4.2 Marine Epoxy Resin Market Drivers

2.4.3 Marine Epoxy Resin Market Challenges

2.4.4 Marine Epoxy Resin Market Restraints

3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Sales

3.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Marine Epoxy Resin Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Marine Epoxy Resin Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Marine Epoxy Resin Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Marine Epoxy Resin Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Marine Epoxy Resin Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Marine Epoxy Resin Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Marine Epoxy Resin Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Marine Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Epoxy Resin Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Marine Epoxy Resin Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Marine Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Marine Epoxy Resin Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Epoxy Resin Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DuPont

12.1.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DuPont Overview

12.1.3 DuPont Marine Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DuPont Marine Epoxy Resin Products and Services

12.1.5 DuPont Marine Epoxy Resin SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

12.2.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd. Marine Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd. Marine Epoxy Resin Products and Services

12.2.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd. Marine Epoxy Resin SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd. Recent Developments

12.3 Hexion Inc.

12.3.1 Hexion Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hexion Inc. Overview

12.3.3 Hexion Inc. Marine Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hexion Inc. Marine Epoxy Resin Products and Services

12.3.5 Hexion Inc. Marine Epoxy Resin SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Hexion Inc. Recent Developments

12.4 Huntsman Corporation

12.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Huntsman Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Huntsman Corporation Marine Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Huntsman Corporation Marine Epoxy Resin Products and Services

12.4.5 Huntsman Corporation Marine Epoxy Resin SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Sicomin Epoxy Systems

12.5.1 Sicomin Epoxy Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sicomin Epoxy Systems Overview

12.5.3 Sicomin Epoxy Systems Marine Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sicomin Epoxy Systems Marine Epoxy Resin Products and Services

12.5.5 Sicomin Epoxy Systems Marine Epoxy Resin SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Sicomin Epoxy Systems Recent Developments

12.6 Wessex Resin

12.6.1 Wessex Resin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wessex Resin Overview

12.6.3 Wessex Resin Marine Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Wessex Resin Marine Epoxy Resin Products and Services

12.6.5 Wessex Resin Marine Epoxy Resin SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Wessex Resin Recent Developments

12.7 MAS Epoxies

12.7.1 MAS Epoxies Corporation Information

12.7.2 MAS Epoxies Overview

12.7.3 MAS Epoxies Marine Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 MAS Epoxies Marine Epoxy Resin Products and Services

12.7.5 MAS Epoxies Marine Epoxy Resin SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 MAS Epoxies Recent Developments

12.8 Adhesive Systems Inc.

12.8.1 Adhesive Systems Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Adhesive Systems Inc. Overview

12.8.3 Adhesive Systems Inc. Marine Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Adhesive Systems Inc. Marine Epoxy Resin Products and Services

12.8.5 Adhesive Systems Inc. Marine Epoxy Resin SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Adhesive Systems Inc. Recent Developments

12.9 ArmorPoxy

12.9.1 ArmorPoxy Corporation Information

12.9.2 ArmorPoxy Overview

12.9.3 ArmorPoxy Marine Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ArmorPoxy Marine Epoxy Resin Products and Services

12.9.5 ArmorPoxy Marine Epoxy Resin SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ArmorPoxy Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Marine Epoxy Resin Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Marine Epoxy Resin Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Marine Epoxy Resin Production Mode & Process

13.4 Marine Epoxy Resin Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Marine Epoxy Resin Sales Channels

13.4.2 Marine Epoxy Resin Distributors

13.5 Marine Epoxy Resin Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”