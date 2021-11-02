Marine Decking Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Marine Decking Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Decking report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Decking market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Decking market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Decking market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Decking market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Decking market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, West Fraser Timber Co, Universal Forest Products, Metsa Group, Setra Group, James Latham, Cox Industries, Vetedy Group, Bedford Technology, Dock Edge, Dura Composites Marine, M.M. srl, Marina Dock Systems, MGA

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pressure-Treated Wood

Cedar Wood

Redwood



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building Material

Rails & Infrastructure



The Marine Decking Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Decking market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Decking market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine Decking Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Marine Decking Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Marine Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pressure-Treated Wood

1.4.3 Cedar Wood

1.4.4 Redwood

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Marine Decking Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Building Material

1.5.3 Rails & Infrastructure

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Marine Decking Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Marine Decking Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Marine Decking Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Marine Decking, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Marine Decking Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Marine Decking Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Marine Decking Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Marine Decking Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Marine Decking Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Marine Decking Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Marine Decking Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Marine Decking Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Marine Decking Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Marine Decking Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Decking Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Marine Decking Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Marine Decking Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Marine Decking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Marine Decking Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Marine Decking Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Marine Decking Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Marine Decking Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Marine Decking Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Marine Decking Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Marine Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Marine Decking Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Marine Decking Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Marine Decking Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Marine Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Marine Decking Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Marine Decking Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Marine Decking Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Marine Decking Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Marine Decking Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Marine Decking Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Marine Decking Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Marine Decking Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Marine Decking Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Marine Decking by Country

6.1.1 North America Marine Decking Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Marine Decking Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Marine Decking Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Marine Decking Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Marine Decking by Country

7.1.1 Europe Marine Decking Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Marine Decking Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Marine Decking Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Marine Decking Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Marine Decking by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Marine Decking Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Marine Decking Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Marine Decking Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Marine Decking Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Marine Decking by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Marine Decking Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Marine Decking Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Marine Decking Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Marine Decking Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Decking by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Decking Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Decking Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Decking Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Marine Decking Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation

11.1.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Marine Decking Products Offered

11.1.5 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Related Developments

11.2 Weyerhaeuser Company

11.2.1 Weyerhaeuser Company Corporation Information

11.2.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Weyerhaeuser Company Marine Decking Products Offered

11.2.5 Weyerhaeuser Company Related Developments

11.3 West Fraser Timber Co

11.3.1 West Fraser Timber Co Corporation Information

11.3.2 West Fraser Timber Co Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 West Fraser Timber Co Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 West Fraser Timber Co Marine Decking Products Offered

11.3.5 West Fraser Timber Co Related Developments

11.4 Universal Forest Products

11.4.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information

11.4.2 Universal Forest Products Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Universal Forest Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Universal Forest Products Marine Decking Products Offered

11.4.5 Universal Forest Products Related Developments

11.5 Metsa Group

11.5.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Metsa Group Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Metsa Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Metsa Group Marine Decking Products Offered

11.5.5 Metsa Group Related Developments

11.6 Setra Group

11.6.1 Setra Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Setra Group Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Setra Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Setra Group Marine Decking Products Offered

11.6.5 Setra Group Related Developments

11.7 James Latham

11.7.1 James Latham Corporation Information

11.7.2 James Latham Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 James Latham Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 James Latham Marine Decking Products Offered

11.7.5 James Latham Related Developments

11.8 Cox Industries

11.8.1 Cox Industries Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cox Industries Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Cox Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Cox Industries Marine Decking Products Offered

11.8.5 Cox Industries Related Developments

11.9 Vetedy Group

11.9.1 Vetedy Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Vetedy Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Vetedy Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Vetedy Group Marine Decking Products Offered

11.9.5 Vetedy Group Related Developments

11.10 Bedford Technology

11.10.1 Bedford Technology Corporation Information

11.10.2 Bedford Technology Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Bedford Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Bedford Technology Marine Decking Products Offered

11.10.5 Bedford Technology Related Developments

11.12 Dura Composites Marine

11.12.1 Dura Composites Marine Corporation Information

11.12.2 Dura Composites Marine Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Dura Composites Marine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Dura Composites Marine Products Offered

11.12.5 Dura Composites Marine Related Developments

11.13 M.M. srl

11.13.1 M.M. srl Corporation Information

11.13.2 M.M. srl Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 M.M. srl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 M.M. srl Products Offered

11.13.5 M.M. srl Related Developments

11.14 Marina Dock Systems

11.14.1 Marina Dock Systems Corporation Information

11.14.2 Marina Dock Systems Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Marina Dock Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Marina Dock Systems Products Offered

11.14.5 Marina Dock Systems Related Developments

11.15 MGA

11.15.1 MGA Corporation Information

11.15.2 MGA Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 MGA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 MGA Products Offered

11.15.5 MGA Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Marine Decking Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Marine Decking Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Marine Decking Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Marine Decking Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Marine Decking Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Marine Decking Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Marine Decking Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Marine Decking Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Marine Decking Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Marine Decking Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Marine Decking Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Marine Decking Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Marine Decking Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Marine Decking Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Marine Decking Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Marine Decking Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Marine Decking Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Marine Decking Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Marine Decking Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Marine Decking Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Marine Decking Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Marine Decking Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Marine Decking Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Marine Decking Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Marine Decking Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

