Marine Data Buoy Market Growing Technically Offers High Revenue Growth 2028 | Fugro Oceanor, NexSens Technology, Aanderaa

A newly published report titled “Marine Data Buoy Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Data Buoy report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Data Buoy market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Data Buoy market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Data Buoy market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Data Buoy market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Data Buoy market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Fugro Oceanor, NexSens Technology, Aanderaa, Develogic GmbH, MetOcean Telematics, Fendercare Marine, Mobilis SAS, AXYS Technologies, JFC Marine, IMBROS, OBSERVATOR, OSIL, Smart Buoy, TechWorks Marine

Market Segmentation by Product:

Drifting Buoy

Moored Buoy



Market Segmentation by Application:

Shallow Water

Deep Water



The Marine Data Buoy Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Data Buoy market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Data Buoy market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine Data Buoy Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Drifting Buoy

1.2.3 Moored Buoy

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Shallow Water

1.3.3 Deep Water

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Marine Data Buoy Production

2.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Marine Data Buoy Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Marine Data Buoy by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Marine Data Buoy in 2021

4.3 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Data Buoy Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Marine Data Buoy Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Marine Data Buoy Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Marine Data Buoy Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Marine Data Buoy Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Marine Data Buoy Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Marine Data Buoy Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Marine Data Buoy Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Marine Data Buoy Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Marine Data Buoy Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Marine Data Buoy Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Marine Data Buoy Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Marine Data Buoy Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Marine Data Buoy Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Marine Data Buoy Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Marine Data Buoy Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Marine Data Buoy Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Marine Data Buoy Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Marine Data Buoy Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Marine Data Buoy Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Marine Data Buoy Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Marine Data Buoy Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Marine Data Buoy Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Marine Data Buoy Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Data Buoy Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Data Buoy Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Data Buoy Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Marine Data Buoy Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Data Buoy Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Data Buoy Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Fugro Oceanor

12.1.1 Fugro Oceanor Corporation Information

12.1.2 Fugro Oceanor Overview

12.1.3 Fugro Oceanor Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Fugro Oceanor Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Fugro Oceanor Recent Developments

12.2 NexSens Technology

12.2.1 NexSens Technology Corporation Information

12.2.2 NexSens Technology Overview

12.2.3 NexSens Technology Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 NexSens Technology Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 NexSens Technology Recent Developments

12.3 Aanderaa

12.3.1 Aanderaa Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aanderaa Overview

12.3.3 Aanderaa Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Aanderaa Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Aanderaa Recent Developments

12.4 Develogic GmbH

12.4.1 Develogic GmbH Corporation Information

12.4.2 Develogic GmbH Overview

12.4.3 Develogic GmbH Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Develogic GmbH Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Develogic GmbH Recent Developments

12.5 MetOcean Telematics

12.5.1 MetOcean Telematics Corporation Information

12.5.2 MetOcean Telematics Overview

12.5.3 MetOcean Telematics Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 MetOcean Telematics Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 MetOcean Telematics Recent Developments

12.6 Fendercare Marine

12.6.1 Fendercare Marine Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fendercare Marine Overview

12.6.3 Fendercare Marine Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Fendercare Marine Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Fendercare Marine Recent Developments

12.7 Mobilis SAS

12.7.1 Mobilis SAS Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mobilis SAS Overview

12.7.3 Mobilis SAS Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Mobilis SAS Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Mobilis SAS Recent Developments

12.8 AXYS Technologies

12.8.1 AXYS Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 AXYS Technologies Overview

12.8.3 AXYS Technologies Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 AXYS Technologies Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 AXYS Technologies Recent Developments

12.9 JFC Marine

12.9.1 JFC Marine Corporation Information

12.9.2 JFC Marine Overview

12.9.3 JFC Marine Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 JFC Marine Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 JFC Marine Recent Developments

12.10 IMBROS

12.10.1 IMBROS Corporation Information

12.10.2 IMBROS Overview

12.10.3 IMBROS Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 IMBROS Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 IMBROS Recent Developments

12.11 OBSERVATOR

12.11.1 OBSERVATOR Corporation Information

12.11.2 OBSERVATOR Overview

12.11.3 OBSERVATOR Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 OBSERVATOR Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 OBSERVATOR Recent Developments

12.12 OSIL

12.12.1 OSIL Corporation Information

12.12.2 OSIL Overview

12.12.3 OSIL Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 OSIL Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 OSIL Recent Developments

12.13 Smart Buoy

12.13.1 Smart Buoy Corporation Information

12.13.2 Smart Buoy Overview

12.13.3 Smart Buoy Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Smart Buoy Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Smart Buoy Recent Developments

12.14 TechWorks Marine

12.14.1 TechWorks Marine Corporation Information

12.14.2 TechWorks Marine Overview

12.14.3 TechWorks Marine Marine Data Buoy Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 TechWorks Marine Marine Data Buoy Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 TechWorks Marine Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Marine Data Buoy Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Marine Data Buoy Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Marine Data Buoy Production Mode & Process

13.4 Marine Data Buoy Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Marine Data Buoy Sales Channels

13.4.2 Marine Data Buoy Distributors

13.5 Marine Data Buoy Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Marine Data Buoy Industry Trends

14.2 Marine Data Buoy Market Drivers

14.3 Marine Data Buoy Market Challenges

14.4 Marine Data Buoy Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Marine Data Buoy Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

