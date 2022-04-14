Marine Couplings Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2028 | Vulkan, Flender, Renold Plc

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Marine Couplings Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Couplings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Couplings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Couplings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Couplings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Couplings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Couplings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Vulkan

Flender

Renold Plc

Regal Beloit Corporation

Vetus

High Accurate Marine Equipment

Altra Industrial Motion

Viking Johnson

CENTA Power Transmission

jbj Techniques Limited

SKF

DH Porter & Company

HongHailong Marine Machinery



Market Segmentation by Product:

Disc Couplings

Gear Couplings

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cargo Vessel

Cruse Ship

Tanker

Yacht

Fishing Vessel

Offshore Supply Vessel

Others



The Marine Couplings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Couplings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Couplings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine Couplings Product Introduction

1.2 Global Marine Couplings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Marine Couplings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Marine Couplings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Marine Couplings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Marine Couplings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Marine Couplings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Marine Couplings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Marine Couplings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Marine Couplings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Marine Couplings Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Marine Couplings Industry Trends

1.5.2 Marine Couplings Market Drivers

1.5.3 Marine Couplings Market Challenges

1.5.4 Marine Couplings Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Marine Couplings Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Disc Couplings

2.1.2 Gear Couplings

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Marine Couplings Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Marine Couplings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Marine Couplings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Marine Couplings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Marine Couplings Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Marine Couplings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Marine Couplings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Marine Couplings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Marine Couplings Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cargo Vessel

3.1.2 Cruse Ship

3.1.3 Tanker

3.1.4 Yacht

3.1.5 Fishing Vessel

3.1.6 Offshore Supply Vessel

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Marine Couplings Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Marine Couplings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Marine Couplings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Marine Couplings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Marine Couplings Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Marine Couplings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Marine Couplings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Marine Couplings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Marine Couplings Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Marine Couplings Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Marine Couplings Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Marine Couplings Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Marine Couplings Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Marine Couplings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Marine Couplings Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Marine Couplings Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Marine Couplings in 2021

4.2.3 Global Marine Couplings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Marine Couplings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Marine Couplings Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Marine Couplings Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Marine Couplings Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Marine Couplings Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Marine Couplings Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Marine Couplings Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Marine Couplings Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Marine Couplings Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Marine Couplings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Marine Couplings Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Marine Couplings Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Marine Couplings Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Marine Couplings Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Marine Couplings Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Marine Couplings Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Marine Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Marine Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Marine Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Marine Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Marine Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Marine Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Couplings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Couplings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Vulkan

7.1.1 Vulkan Corporation Information

7.1.2 Vulkan Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Vulkan Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Vulkan Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.1.5 Vulkan Recent Development

7.2 Flender

7.2.1 Flender Corporation Information

7.2.2 Flender Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Flender Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Flender Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.2.5 Flender Recent Development

7.3 Renold Plc

7.3.1 Renold Plc Corporation Information

7.3.2 Renold Plc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Renold Plc Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Renold Plc Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.3.5 Renold Plc Recent Development

7.4 Regal Beloit Corporation

7.4.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Regal Beloit Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Regal Beloit Corporation Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Regal Beloit Corporation Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.4.5 Regal Beloit Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Vetus

7.5.1 Vetus Corporation Information

7.5.2 Vetus Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Vetus Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Vetus Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.5.5 Vetus Recent Development

7.6 High Accurate Marine Equipment

7.6.1 High Accurate Marine Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 High Accurate Marine Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 High Accurate Marine Equipment Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 High Accurate Marine Equipment Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.6.5 High Accurate Marine Equipment Recent Development

7.7 Altra Industrial Motion

7.7.1 Altra Industrial Motion Corporation Information

7.7.2 Altra Industrial Motion Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Altra Industrial Motion Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Altra Industrial Motion Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.7.5 Altra Industrial Motion Recent Development

7.8 Viking Johnson

7.8.1 Viking Johnson Corporation Information

7.8.2 Viking Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Viking Johnson Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Viking Johnson Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.8.5 Viking Johnson Recent Development

7.9 CENTA Power Transmission

7.9.1 CENTA Power Transmission Corporation Information

7.9.2 CENTA Power Transmission Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 CENTA Power Transmission Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 CENTA Power Transmission Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.9.5 CENTA Power Transmission Recent Development

7.10 jbj Techniques Limited

7.10.1 jbj Techniques Limited Corporation Information

7.10.2 jbj Techniques Limited Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 jbj Techniques Limited Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 jbj Techniques Limited Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.10.5 jbj Techniques Limited Recent Development

7.11 SKF

7.11.1 SKF Corporation Information

7.11.2 SKF Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SKF Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SKF Marine Couplings Products Offered

7.11.5 SKF Recent Development

7.12 DH Porter & Company

7.12.1 DH Porter & Company Corporation Information

7.12.2 DH Porter & Company Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 DH Porter & Company Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DH Porter & Company Products Offered

7.12.5 DH Porter & Company Recent Development

7.13 HongHailong Marine Machinery

7.13.1 HongHailong Marine Machinery Corporation Information

7.13.2 HongHailong Marine Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 HongHailong Marine Machinery Marine Couplings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 HongHailong Marine Machinery Products Offered

7.13.5 HongHailong Marine Machinery Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Marine Couplings Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Marine Couplings Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Marine Couplings Distributors

8.3 Marine Couplings Production Mode & Process

8.4 Marine Couplings Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Marine Couplings Sales Channels

8.4.2 Marine Couplings Distributors

8.5 Marine Couplings Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

