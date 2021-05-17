Marine Coatings Market 2027 Research Study Offers Innovative Business Growth Outlook | BASF, Boero Bartolomeo, Jotun

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Marine Coatings Market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Marine Coatings Market Research Report: BASF, Boero Bartolomeo, Jotun, RPM International, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint Marin Coatings, Kansai Paint Marine Coatings, Wacker Chemie, Axalta Coating Systems, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Pettit Marine Paints, Engineered Marine Coatings, Hempel, Chugoku Marine Paints

Marine Coatings Market Types: Anti-corrosion Coating

Antifouling Coating

Others



Marine Coatings Market Applications: Cargo Ship

Passenger Ship

Boat

Other



The Marine Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Marine Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Marine Coatings Product Overview

1.2 Marine Coatings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Anti-corrosion Coating

1.2.2 Antifouling Coating

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Marine Coatings Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Marine Coatings Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Marine Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Marine Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Marine Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Marine Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Marine Coatings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Marine Coatings Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Marine Coatings Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Marine Coatings Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Marine Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Marine Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marine Coatings Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Marine Coatings Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Marine Coatings as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Marine Coatings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Marine Coatings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Marine Coatings Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Marine Coatings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Marine Coatings Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Marine Coatings Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Marine Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Marine Coatings Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Marine Coatings by Application

4.1 Marine Coatings Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cargo Ship

4.1.2 Passenger Ship

4.1.3 Boat

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Marine Coatings Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Marine Coatings Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Marine Coatings Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Marine Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Marine Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Marine Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Marine Coatings by Country

5.1 North America Marine Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Marine Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Marine Coatings by Country

6.1 Europe Marine Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Marine Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Marine Coatings by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Coatings Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Marine Coatings by Country

8.1 Latin America Marine Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Marine Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Coatings Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marine Coatings Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BASF Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 Boero Bartolomeo

10.2.1 Boero Bartolomeo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Boero Bartolomeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Boero Bartolomeo Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 BASF Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.2.5 Boero Bartolomeo Recent Development

10.3 Jotun

10.3.1 Jotun Corporation Information

10.3.2 Jotun Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Jotun Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Jotun Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.3.5 Jotun Recent Development

10.4 RPM International

10.4.1 RPM International Corporation Information

10.4.2 RPM International Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 RPM International Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 RPM International Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.4.5 RPM International Recent Development

10.5 Sherwin-Williams

10.5.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sherwin-Williams Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Sherwin-Williams Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Sherwin-Williams Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.5.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

10.6 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings

10.6.1 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.6.5 Nippon Paint Marin Coatings Recent Development

10.7 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings

10.7.1 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.7.5 Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Recent Development

10.8 Wacker Chemie

10.8.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wacker Chemie Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Wacker Chemie Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Wacker Chemie Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.8.5 Wacker Chemie Recent Development

10.9 Axalta Coating Systems

10.9.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

10.9.2 Axalta Coating Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Axalta Coating Systems Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Axalta Coating Systems Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.9.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

10.10 AkzoNobel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Marine Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 AkzoNobel Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

10.11 PPG Industries

10.11.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.11.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 PPG Industries Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 PPG Industries Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.11.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.12 Pettit Marine Paints

10.12.1 Pettit Marine Paints Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pettit Marine Paints Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pettit Marine Paints Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pettit Marine Paints Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.12.5 Pettit Marine Paints Recent Development

10.13 Engineered Marine Coatings

10.13.1 Engineered Marine Coatings Corporation Information

10.13.2 Engineered Marine Coatings Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Engineered Marine Coatings Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Engineered Marine Coatings Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.13.5 Engineered Marine Coatings Recent Development

10.14 Hempel

10.14.1 Hempel Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hempel Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hempel Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hempel Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.14.5 Hempel Recent Development

10.15 Chugoku Marine Paints

10.15.1 Chugoku Marine Paints Corporation Information

10.15.2 Chugoku Marine Paints Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Chugoku Marine Paints Marine Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Chugoku Marine Paints Marine Coatings Products Offered

10.15.5 Chugoku Marine Paints Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Marine Coatings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Marine Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Marine Coatings Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Marine Coatings Distributors

12.3 Marine Coatings Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

