Marine AIS Transponders Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | SRT Marine, Alltek Marine, Furuno

The report titled Global Marine AIS Transponders Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine AIS Transponders market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine AIS Transponders market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine AIS Transponders market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine AIS Transponders market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine AIS Transponders report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine AIS Transponders report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine AIS Transponders market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine AIS Transponders market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine AIS Transponders market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine AIS Transponders market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine AIS Transponders market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SRT Marine, Alltek Marine, Furuno, Navico, Garmin, Icom, Japan Radio Company, Vesper Marine, Comnav Marine, True Heading, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä), SAAB AB, Raymarine, Weatherdock AG

Market Segmentation by Product: Class A Marine AIS

Class B Marine AIS



Market Segmentation by Application: Merchant Marine

Recreational Boats

Fishing Vessels

Others



The Marine AIS Transponders Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine AIS Transponders market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine AIS Transponders market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Marine AIS Transponders market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine AIS Transponders industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Marine AIS Transponders market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine AIS Transponders market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine AIS Transponders market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine AIS Transponders Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Class A Marine AIS

1.2.3 Class B Marine AIS

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Merchant Marine

1.3.3 Recreational Boats

1.3.4 Fishing Vessels

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Marine AIS Transponders Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Marine AIS Transponders Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Marine AIS Transponders by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Marine AIS Transponders Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Marine AIS Transponders Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Marine AIS Transponders Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Marine AIS Transponders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Marine AIS Transponders Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Marine AIS Transponders Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Marine AIS Transponders Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 SRT Marine

4.1.1 SRT Marine Corporation Information

4.1.2 SRT Marine Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 SRT Marine Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.1.4 SRT Marine Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 SRT Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.1.6 SRT Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.1.7 SRT Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 SRT Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 SRT Marine Recent Development

4.2 Alltek Marine

4.2.1 Alltek Marine Corporation Information

4.2.2 Alltek Marine Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Alltek Marine Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.2.4 Alltek Marine Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Alltek Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Alltek Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Alltek Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Alltek Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Alltek Marine Recent Development

4.3 Furuno

4.3.1 Furuno Corporation Information

4.3.2 Furuno Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Furuno Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.3.4 Furuno Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Furuno Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Furuno Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Furuno Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Furuno Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Furuno Recent Development

4.4 Navico

4.4.1 Navico Corporation Information

4.4.2 Navico Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Navico Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.4.4 Navico Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Navico Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Navico Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Navico Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Navico Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Navico Recent Development

4.5 Garmin

4.5.1 Garmin Corporation Information

4.5.2 Garmin Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Garmin Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.5.4 Garmin Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Garmin Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Garmin Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Garmin Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Garmin Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Garmin Recent Development

4.6 Icom

4.6.1 Icom Corporation Information

4.6.2 Icom Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Icom Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.6.4 Icom Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Icom Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Icom Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Icom Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Icom Recent Development

4.7 Japan Radio Company

4.7.1 Japan Radio Company Corporation Information

4.7.2 Japan Radio Company Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Japan Radio Company Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.7.4 Japan Radio Company Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Japan Radio Company Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Japan Radio Company Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Japan Radio Company Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Japan Radio Company Recent Development

4.8 Vesper Marine

4.8.1 Vesper Marine Corporation Information

4.8.2 Vesper Marine Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Vesper Marine Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.8.4 Vesper Marine Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Vesper Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Vesper Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Vesper Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Vesper Marine Recent Development

4.9 Comnav Marine

4.9.1 Comnav Marine Corporation Information

4.9.2 Comnav Marine Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Comnav Marine Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.9.4 Comnav Marine Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Comnav Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Comnav Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Comnav Marine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Comnav Marine Recent Development

4.10 True Heading

4.10.1 True Heading Corporation Information

4.10.2 True Heading Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 True Heading Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.10.4 True Heading Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 True Heading Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.10.6 True Heading Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.10.7 True Heading Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 True Heading Recent Development

4.11 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

4.11.1 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Corporation Information

4.11.2 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.11.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Recent Development

4.12 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä)

4.12.1 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Corporation Information

4.12.2 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.12.4 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Transas Marine Limited (Wärtsilä) Recent Development

4.13 SAAB AB

4.13.1 SAAB AB Corporation Information

4.13.2 SAAB AB Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 SAAB AB Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.13.4 SAAB AB Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 SAAB AB Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.13.6 SAAB AB Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.13.7 SAAB AB Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 SAAB AB Recent Development

4.14 Raymarine

4.14.1 Raymarine Corporation Information

4.14.2 Raymarine Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Raymarine Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.14.4 Raymarine Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Raymarine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Raymarine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Raymarine Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Raymarine Recent Development

4.15 Weatherdock AG

4.15.1 Weatherdock AG Corporation Information

4.15.2 Weatherdock AG Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Weatherdock AG Marine AIS Transponders Products Offered

4.15.4 Weatherdock AG Marine AIS Transponders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Weatherdock AG Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Weatherdock AG Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Weatherdock AG Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Weatherdock AG Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Marine AIS Transponders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Marine AIS Transponders Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Marine AIS Transponders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Marine AIS Transponders Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Marine AIS Transponders Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Type

7.4 North America Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Marine AIS Transponders Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Marine AIS Transponders Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Marine AIS Transponders Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Marine AIS Transponders Clients Analysis

12.4 Marine AIS Transponders Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Marine AIS Transponders Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Marine AIS Transponders Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Marine AIS Transponders Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Marine AIS Transponders Market Drivers

13.2 Marine AIS Transponders Market Opportunities

13.3 Marine AIS Transponders Market Challenges

13.4 Marine AIS Transponders Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

