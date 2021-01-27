Margarine & Shortening Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Bunge, NMGK Group, ConAgra

Margarine is a substitute for butter, prepared from vegetable and animal fats by emulsifying them with water and adding small amount of milk, salt, vitamins, colouring matter, etc. Shortening is a semi-solid plant-derived fat that can be used as an alternative to butter or similar substances. Currently, many companies in the world produce margarine & shortening product, mainly concentrating in USA and Europe. The main market players are Upfield, Bunge, NMGK Group, etc. Upfield account for a revenue share of 20% in 2020. Shortening account for a revenue share of 70% in 2020. Catering account for a revenue share of 70% in 2020.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Margarine & Shortening Market The global Margarine & Shortening market size is projected to reach US$ 14880 million by 2026, from US$ 13810 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Margarine & Shortening Scope and Segment Margarine & Shortening market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Margarine & Shortening market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Upfield, Bunge, NMGK Group, ConAgra, Fuji Oil, BRF, Yildiz Holding, Grupo Lala, NamChow, Cargill, ADM, J.M. Smucker, AAK, Wilmar, COFCO, Uni-President, Mengniu Group, Yili Group, Brightdairy, Dairy Crest

Margarine & Shortening Breakdown Data by Type

Margarine, Shortening

Margarine & Shortening Breakdown Data by Application

Food Industry, Household, Catering Regional and Country-level Analysis The Margarine & Shortening market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Margarine & Shortening market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South America, Taiwan (China) and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Margarine & Shortening Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Margarine & Shortening Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Margarine

1.4.3 Shortening 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Household

1.3.4 Catering 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Margarine & Shortening Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Margarine & Shortening Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Margarine & Shortening Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Margarine & Shortening Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Margarine & Shortening Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Margarine & Shortening Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Margarine & Shortening Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Margarine & Shortening Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Margarine & Shortening Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Margarine & Shortening Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Margarine & Shortening Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Margarine & Shortening Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Margarine & Shortening Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Margarine & Shortening Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Margarine & Shortening Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Margarine & Shortening Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Margarine & Shortening Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Margarine & Shortening Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Margarine & Shortening Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Margarine & Shortening Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Margarine & Shortening Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Margarine & Shortening Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Margarine & Shortening Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Margarine & Shortening Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Margarine & Shortening Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Margarine & Shortening Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Margarine & Shortening Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Margarine & Shortening Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Margarine & Shortening Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Margarine & Shortening Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Margarine & Shortening Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Margarine & Shortening Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Margarine & Shortening Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Margarine & Shortening Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Margarine & Shortening Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Margarine & Shortening Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Margarine & Shortening Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Margarine & Shortening Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Margarine & Shortening Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Upfield

11.1.1 Upfield Corporation Information

11.1.2 Upfield Overview

11.1.3 Upfield Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Upfield Margarine & Shortening Product Description

11.1.5 Upfield Related Developments 11.2 Bunge

11.2.1 Bunge Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bunge Overview

11.2.3 Bunge Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bunge Margarine & Shortening Product Description

11.2.5 Bunge Related Developments 11.3 NMGK Group

11.3.1 NMGK Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 NMGK Group Overview

11.3.3 NMGK Group Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 NMGK Group Margarine & Shortening Product Description

11.3.5 NMGK Group Related Developments 11.4 ConAgra

11.4.1 ConAgra Corporation Information

11.4.2 ConAgra Overview

11.4.3 ConAgra Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 ConAgra Margarine & Shortening Product Description

11.4.5 ConAgra Related Developments 11.5 Fuji Oil

11.5.1 Fuji Oil Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fuji Oil Overview

11.5.3 Fuji Oil Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Fuji Oil Margarine & Shortening Product Description

11.5.5 Fuji Oil Related Developments 11.6 BRF

11.6.1 BRF Corporation Information

11.6.2 BRF Overview

11.6.3 BRF Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 BRF Margarine & Shortening Product Description

11.6.5 BRF Related Developments 11.7 Yildiz Holding

11.7.1 Yildiz Holding Corporation Information

11.7.2 Yildiz Holding Overview

11.7.3 Yildiz Holding Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Yildiz Holding Margarine & Shortening Product Description

11.7.5 Yildiz Holding Related Developments 11.8 Grupo Lala

11.8.1 Grupo Lala Corporation Information

11.8.2 Grupo Lala Overview

11.8.3 Grupo Lala Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Grupo Lala Margarine & Shortening Product Description

11.8.5 Grupo Lala Related Developments 11.9 NamChow

11.9.1 NamChow Corporation Information

11.9.2 NamChow Overview

11.9.3 NamChow Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 NamChow Margarine & Shortening Product Description

11.9.5 NamChow Related Developments 11.10 Cargill

11.10.1 Cargill Corporation Information

11.10.2 Cargill Overview

11.10.3 Cargill Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Cargill Margarine & Shortening Product Description

11.12.1 J.M. Smucker Corporation Information

11.12.2 J.M. Smucker Overview

11.12.3 J.M. Smucker Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 J.M. Smucker Product Description

11.12.5 J.M. Smucker Related Developments 11.13 AAK

11.13.1 AAK Corporation Information

11.13.2 AAK Overview

11.13.3 AAK Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 AAK Product Description

11.13.5 AAK Related Developments 11.14 Wilmar

11.14.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

11.14.2 Wilmar Overview

11.14.3 Wilmar Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Wilmar Product Description

11.14.5 Wilmar Related Developments 11.15 COFCO

11.15.1 COFCO Corporation Information

11.15.2 COFCO Overview

11.15.3 COFCO Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 COFCO Product Description

11.15.5 COFCO Related Developments 11.16 Uni-President

11.16.1 Uni-President Corporation Information

11.16.2 Uni-President Overview

11.16.3 Uni-President Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Uni-President Product Description

11.16.5 Uni-President Related Developments 11.17 Mengniu Group

11.17.1 Mengniu Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 Mengniu Group Overview

11.17.3 Mengniu Group Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Mengniu Group Product Description

11.17.5 Mengniu Group Related Developments 11.18 Yili Group

11.18.1 Yili Group Corporation Information

11.18.2 Yili Group Overview

11.18.3 Yili Group Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Yili Group Product Description

11.18.5 Yili Group Related Developments 11.19 Brightdairy

11.19.1 Brightdairy Corporation Information

11.19.2 Brightdairy Overview

11.19.3 Brightdairy Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Brightdairy Product Description

11.19.5 Brightdairy Related Developments 11.20 Dairy Crest

11.20.1 Dairy Crest Corporation Information

11.20.2 Dairy Crest Overview

11.20.3 Dairy Crest Margarine & Shortening Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Dairy Crest Product Description

11.20.5 Dairy Crest Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Margarine & Shortening Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Margarine & Shortening Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Margarine & Shortening Production Mode & Process 12.4 Margarine & Shortening Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Margarine & Shortening Sales Channels

12.4.2 Margarine & Shortening Distributors 12.5 Margarine & Shortening Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Margarine & Shortening Industry Trends 13.2 Margarine & Shortening Market Drivers 13.3 Margarine & Shortening Market Challenges 13.4 Margarine & Shortening Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Margarine & Shortening Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

