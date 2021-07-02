Manual Rotary Actuator Market Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects 2021-2027 | Distribució Valvules Tecniques, S.L., Comparato Nello S.r.l., DeZURIK

“

The report titled Global Manual Rotary Actuator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Manual Rotary Actuator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Manual Rotary Actuator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Manual Rotary Actuator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Manual Rotary Actuator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Manual Rotary Actuator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Manual Rotary Actuator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Manual Rotary Actuator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Manual Rotary Actuator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Manual Rotary Actuator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Manual Rotary Actuator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Manual Rotary Actuator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Distribució Valvules Tecniques, S.L., Comparato Nello S.r.l., DeZURIK, Ferry Products, Emerson, Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Co, InterApp AG, KSB SE＆Co. KGaA, Martin Lohse GmbH, Nippon Gear Co, Rotork, SAF S.r.l., Safe Rack, SC Neptun SA, Sisto Armaturen SA, Trutorq Mekanotjanst Ltd, VIR Biotechnology, WAMGROUP S.p.A, Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Manual Quarter-Turn Actuator

Manual Multi-Turn Actuator

Manual Part-Turn Actuator

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Shipbuilding Industry

Automobile

Power Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others



The Manual Rotary Actuator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Manual Rotary Actuator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Manual Rotary Actuator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Manual Rotary Actuator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Manual Rotary Actuator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Manual Rotary Actuator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Manual Rotary Actuator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Manual Rotary Actuator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Manual Rotary Actuator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Manual Rotary Actuator

1.2 Manual Rotary Actuator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Manual Quarter-Turn Actuator

1.2.3 Manual Multi-Turn Actuator

1.2.4 Manual Part-Turn Actuator

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Manual Rotary Actuator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.3 Automobile

1.3.4 Power Industry

1.3.5 Food Industry

1.3.6 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Manual Rotary Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Manual Rotary Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Manual Rotary Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Manual Rotary Actuator Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Manual Rotary Actuator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Manual Rotary Actuator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Manual Rotary Actuator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Manual Rotary Actuator Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manual Rotary Actuator Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Manual Rotary Actuator Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Manual Rotary Actuator Production

3.4.1 North America Manual Rotary Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Manual Rotary Actuator Production

3.5.1 Europe Manual Rotary Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Manual Rotary Actuator Production

3.6.1 China Manual Rotary Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Manual Rotary Actuator Production

3.7.1 Japan Manual Rotary Actuator Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Manual Rotary Actuator Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Distribució Valvules Tecniques, S.L.

7.1.1 Distribució Valvules Tecniques, S.L. Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.1.2 Distribució Valvules Tecniques, S.L. Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Distribució Valvules Tecniques, S.L. Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Distribució Valvules Tecniques, S.L. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Distribució Valvules Tecniques, S.L. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Comparato Nello S.r.l.

7.2.1 Comparato Nello S.r.l. Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.2.2 Comparato Nello S.r.l. Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Comparato Nello S.r.l. Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Comparato Nello S.r.l. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Comparato Nello S.r.l. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 DeZURIK

7.3.1 DeZURIK Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.3.2 DeZURIK Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.3.3 DeZURIK Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 DeZURIK Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 DeZURIK Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Ferry Products

7.4.1 Ferry Products Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ferry Products Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Ferry Products Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Ferry Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Ferry Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Emerson

7.5.1 Emerson Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.5.2 Emerson Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Emerson Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Emerson Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Emerson Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Co

7.6.1 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Co Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Co Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Co Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Hangzhou Chinabase Machinery Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 InterApp AG

7.7.1 InterApp AG Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.7.2 InterApp AG Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.7.3 InterApp AG Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 InterApp AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 InterApp AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA

7.8.1 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.8.2 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.8.3 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 KSB SE＆Co. KGaA Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Martin Lohse GmbH

7.9.1 Martin Lohse GmbH Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.9.2 Martin Lohse GmbH Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Martin Lohse GmbH Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Martin Lohse GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Martin Lohse GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Nippon Gear Co

7.10.1 Nippon Gear Co Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nippon Gear Co Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Nippon Gear Co Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Nippon Gear Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Nippon Gear Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Rotork

7.11.1 Rotork Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rotork Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Rotork Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Rotork Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Rotork Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 SAF S.r.l.

7.12.1 SAF S.r.l. Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.12.2 SAF S.r.l. Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.12.3 SAF S.r.l. Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 SAF S.r.l. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 SAF S.r.l. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Safe Rack

7.13.1 Safe Rack Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.13.2 Safe Rack Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Safe Rack Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Safe Rack Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Safe Rack Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 SC Neptun SA

7.14.1 SC Neptun SA Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.14.2 SC Neptun SA Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.14.3 SC Neptun SA Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 SC Neptun SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 SC Neptun SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Sisto Armaturen SA

7.15.1 Sisto Armaturen SA Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.15.2 Sisto Armaturen SA Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Sisto Armaturen SA Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Sisto Armaturen SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Sisto Armaturen SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Trutorq Mekanotjanst Ltd

7.16.1 Trutorq Mekanotjanst Ltd Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.16.2 Trutorq Mekanotjanst Ltd Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Trutorq Mekanotjanst Ltd Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Trutorq Mekanotjanst Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Trutorq Mekanotjanst Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 VIR Biotechnology

7.17.1 VIR Biotechnology Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.17.2 VIR Biotechnology Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.17.3 VIR Biotechnology Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 VIR Biotechnology Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 VIR Biotechnology Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 WAMGROUP S.p.A

7.18.1 WAMGROUP S.p.A Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.18.2 WAMGROUP S.p.A Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.18.3 WAMGROUP S.p.A Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 WAMGROUP S.p.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 WAMGROUP S.p.A Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group

7.19.1 Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group Manual Rotary Actuator Corporation Information

7.19.2 Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group Manual Rotary Actuator Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group Recent Developments/Updates

8 Manual Rotary Actuator Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Manual Rotary Actuator Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Manual Rotary Actuator

8.4 Manual Rotary Actuator Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Manual Rotary Actuator Distributors List

9.3 Manual Rotary Actuator Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Manual Rotary Actuator Industry Trends

10.2 Manual Rotary Actuator Growth Drivers

10.3 Manual Rotary Actuator Market Challenges

10.4 Manual Rotary Actuator Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Manual Rotary Actuator by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Manual Rotary Actuator Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Manual Rotary Actuator

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Manual Rotary Actuator by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Manual Rotary Actuator by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Manual Rotary Actuator by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Manual Rotary Actuator by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Manual Rotary Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Manual Rotary Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Manual Rotary Actuator by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Manual Rotary Actuator by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”