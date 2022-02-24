Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2028 | Leonardo, SRC, Thales Group

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Manportable Surveillance Radar Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Manportable Surveillance Radar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Manportable Surveillance Radar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Manportable Surveillance Radar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Manportable Surveillance Radar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Manportable Surveillance Radar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Manportable Surveillance Radar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Leonardo, SRC, Thales Group, Saab AB, Telefunken Racoms, FLIR Systems, Elbit Systems, ASELSaN, BAE Systems, Harris Corporation, Blighter Surveillance Systems, SpotterRF, CETC, IAI

Market Segmentation by Product:

Above 20 Km

Below 20 Km



Market Segmentation by Application:

Ground Radar

Coastal Radar



The Manportable Surveillance Radar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Manportable Surveillance Radar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Manportable Surveillance Radar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Manportable Surveillance Radar Product Introduction

1.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Manportable Surveillance Radar in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Manportable Surveillance Radar Industry Trends

1.5.2 Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Drivers

1.5.3 Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Challenges

1.5.4 Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Above 20 Km

2.1.2 Below 20 Km

2.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Ground Radar

3.1.2 Coastal Radar

3.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Manportable Surveillance Radar in 2021

4.2.3 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Manportable Surveillance Radar Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Manportable Surveillance Radar Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Manportable Surveillance Radar Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Southeast Asia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Manportable Surveillance Radar Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Leonardo

7.1.1 Leonardo Corporation Information

7.1.2 Leonardo Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Leonardo Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Leonardo Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.1.5 Leonardo Recent Development

7.2 SRC

7.2.1 SRC Corporation Information

7.2.2 SRC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SRC Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SRC Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.2.5 SRC Recent Development

7.3 Thales Group

7.3.1 Thales Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thales Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Thales Group Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Thales Group Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.3.5 Thales Group Recent Development

7.4 Saab AB

7.4.1 Saab AB Corporation Information

7.4.2 Saab AB Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Saab AB Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Saab AB Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.4.5 Saab AB Recent Development

7.5 Telefunken Racoms

7.5.1 Telefunken Racoms Corporation Information

7.5.2 Telefunken Racoms Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Telefunken Racoms Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Telefunken Racoms Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.5.5 Telefunken Racoms Recent Development

7.6 FLIR Systems

7.6.1 FLIR Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 FLIR Systems Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 FLIR Systems Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 FLIR Systems Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.6.5 FLIR Systems Recent Development

7.7 Elbit Systems

7.7.1 Elbit Systems Corporation Information

7.7.2 Elbit Systems Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Elbit Systems Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Elbit Systems Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.7.5 Elbit Systems Recent Development

7.8 ASELSaN

7.8.1 ASELSaN Corporation Information

7.8.2 ASELSaN Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ASELSaN Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ASELSaN Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.8.5 ASELSaN Recent Development

7.9 BAE Systems

7.9.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

7.9.2 BAE Systems Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 BAE Systems Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 BAE Systems Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.9.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

7.10 Harris Corporation

7.10.1 Harris Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 Harris Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Harris Corporation Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Harris Corporation Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.10.5 Harris Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Blighter Surveillance Systems

7.11.1 Blighter Surveillance Systems Corporation Information

7.11.2 Blighter Surveillance Systems Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Blighter Surveillance Systems Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Blighter Surveillance Systems Manportable Surveillance Radar Products Offered

7.11.5 Blighter Surveillance Systems Recent Development

7.12 SpotterRF

7.12.1 SpotterRF Corporation Information

7.12.2 SpotterRF Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SpotterRF Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SpotterRF Products Offered

7.12.5 SpotterRF Recent Development

7.13 CETC

7.13.1 CETC Corporation Information

7.13.2 CETC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CETC Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CETC Products Offered

7.13.5 CETC Recent Development

7.14 IAI

7.14.1 IAI Corporation Information

7.14.2 IAI Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 IAI Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 IAI Products Offered

7.14.5 IAI Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Manportable Surveillance Radar Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Manportable Surveillance Radar Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Manportable Surveillance Radar Distributors

8.3 Manportable Surveillance Radar Production Mode & Process

8.4 Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Manportable Surveillance Radar Sales Channels

8.4.2 Manportable Surveillance Radar Distributors

8.5 Manportable Surveillance Radar Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

