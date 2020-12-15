Manganese Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | African Rainbow Minerals(South Africa), Anglo Americanplc(UK), Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa), Compania Minera Autlan(Mexico)

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Manganese market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Manganese market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Manganese report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Manganese report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Manganese market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Manganese market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Manganese market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Manganese market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Manganese market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Manganese Market Research Report: African Rainbow Minerals(South Africa), Anglo Americanplc(UK), Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa), Compania Minera Autlan(Mexico), ERACHEM Comilog (USA), Eramet SA (France), Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK), Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia), Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), MaxTech Ventures (Canada), Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia), MOIL Limited (India), Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia), Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan), OM Holdings Limited (Singapore), South32 Limited (Australia), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Tronox Limited (USA), Vale S.A. (Brazil), Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (China)

Types: Alloys (FeMn, SiMn, Refined FeMn, & Others)

Electrolytic Manganese



Applications: Steel

Batteries

Others



The Manganese Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Manganese market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Manganese market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Manganese market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Manganese industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Manganese market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Manganese market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Manganese market?

Table of Contents:

1 Manganese Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Manganese

1.2 Manganese Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Manganese Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Alloys (FeMn, SiMn, Refined FeMn, & Others)

1.2.3 Electrolytic Manganese

1.3 Manganese Segment by Application

1.3.1 Manganese Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Steel

1.3.3 Batteries

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Manganese Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Manganese Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Manganese Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Manganese Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Manganese Industry

1.6 Manganese Market Trends

2 Global Manganese Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Manganese Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Manganese Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Manganese Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Manganese Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Manganese Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Manganese Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Manganese Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Manganese Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Manganese Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Manganese Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Manganese Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Manganese Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Manganese Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Manganese Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Manganese Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Manganese Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Manganese Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Manganese Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Manganese Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Manganese Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Manganese Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Manganese Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Manganese Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Manganese Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Manganese Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Manganese Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Manganese Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Manganese Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Manganese Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Manganese Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Manganese Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Manganese Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Manganese Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Manganese Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Manganese Business

6.1 African Rainbow Minerals(South Africa)

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 African Rainbow Minerals(South Africa) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 African Rainbow Minerals(South Africa) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 African Rainbow Minerals(South Africa) Products Offered

6.1.5 African Rainbow Minerals(South Africa) Recent Development

6.2 Anglo Americanplc(UK)

6.2.1 Anglo Americanplc(UK) Corporation Information

6.2.2 Anglo Americanplc(UK) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Anglo Americanplc(UK) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Anglo Americanplc(UK) Products Offered

6.2.5 Anglo Americanplc(UK) Recent Development

6.3 Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa)

6.3.1 Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa) Corporation Information

6.3.2 Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa) Products Offered

6.3.5 Assmang Proprietary Limited (South Africa) Recent Development

6.4 Compania Minera Autlan(Mexico)

6.4.1 Compania Minera Autlan(Mexico) Corporation Information

6.4.2 Compania Minera Autlan(Mexico) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Compania Minera Autlan(Mexico) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Compania Minera Autlan(Mexico) Products Offered

6.4.5 Compania Minera Autlan(Mexico) Recent Development

6.5 ERACHEM Comilog (USA)

6.5.1 ERACHEM Comilog (USA) Corporation Information

6.5.2 ERACHEM Comilog (USA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 ERACHEM Comilog (USA) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 ERACHEM Comilog (USA) Products Offered

6.5.5 ERACHEM Comilog (USA) Recent Development

6.6 Eramet SA (France)

6.6.1 Eramet SA (France) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Eramet SA (France) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Eramet SA (France) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Eramet SA (France) Products Offered

6.6.5 Eramet SA (France) Recent Development

6.7 Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK)

6.6.1 Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK) Products Offered

6.7.5 Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation Limited (UK) Recent Development

6.8 Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia)

6.8.1 Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia) Corporation Information

6.8.2 Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia) Products Offered

6.8.5 Gulf Manganese Corporation Limited (Australia) Recent Development

6.9 Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

6.9.1 Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) Corporation Information

6.9.2 Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) Products Offered

6.9.5 Manganese Metal Company (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa) Recent Development

6.10 MaxTech Ventures (Canada)

6.10.1 MaxTech Ventures (Canada) Corporation Information

6.10.2 MaxTech Ventures (Canada) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 MaxTech Ventures (Canada) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 MaxTech Ventures (Canada) Products Offered

6.10.5 MaxTech Ventures (Canada) Recent Development

6.11 Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia)

6.11.1 Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia) Corporation Information

6.11.2 Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia) Products Offered

6.11.5 Mesa Minerals Limited (Australia) Recent Development

6.12 MOIL Limited (India)

6.12.1 MOIL Limited (India) Corporation Information

6.12.2 MOIL Limited (India) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 MOIL Limited (India) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 MOIL Limited (India) Products Offered

6.12.5 MOIL Limited (India) Recent Development

6.13 Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

6.13.1 Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Corporation Information

6.13.2 Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Products Offered

6.13.5 Ningxia Tianyuan Manganese Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Recent Development

6.14 Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia)

6.14.1 Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia) Corporation Information

6.14.2 Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia) Products Offered

6.14.5 Consolidated Minerals Limited (Australia) Recent Development

6.15 Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan)

6.15.1 Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan) Corporation Information

6.15.2 Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan) Products Offered

6.15.5 Nippon Denko Company Ltd. (Japan) Recent Development

6.16 OM Holdings Limited (Singapore)

6.16.1 OM Holdings Limited (Singapore) Corporation Information

6.16.2 OM Holdings Limited (Singapore) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 OM Holdings Limited (Singapore) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 OM Holdings Limited (Singapore) Products Offered

6.16.5 OM Holdings Limited (Singapore) Recent Development

6.17 South32 Limited (Australia)

6.17.1 South32 Limited (Australia) Corporation Information

6.17.2 South32 Limited (Australia) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 South32 Limited (Australia) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 South32 Limited (Australia) Products Offered

6.17.5 South32 Limited (Australia) Recent Development

6.18 Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

6.18.1 Tosoh Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

6.18.2 Tosoh Corporation (Japan) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Tosoh Corporation (Japan) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Tosoh Corporation (Japan) Products Offered

6.18.5 Tosoh Corporation (Japan) Recent Development

6.19 Tronox Limited (USA)

6.19.1 Tronox Limited (USA) Corporation Information

6.19.2 Tronox Limited (USA) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Tronox Limited (USA) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Tronox Limited (USA) Products Offered

6.19.5 Tronox Limited (USA) Recent Development

6.20 Vale S.A. (Brazil)

6.20.1 Vale S.A. (Brazil) Corporation Information

6.20.2 Vale S.A. (Brazil) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Vale S.A. (Brazil) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Vale S.A. (Brazil) Products Offered

6.20.5 Vale S.A. (Brazil) Recent Development

6.21 Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (China)

6.21.1 Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (China) Corporation Information

6.21.2 Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (China) Manganese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (China) Manganese Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (China) Products Offered

6.21.5 Xiangtan Electrochemical Scientific (China) Recent Development

7 Manganese Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Manganese Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Manganese

7.4 Manganese Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Manganese Distributors List

8.3 Manganese Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Manganese Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Manganese by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Manganese by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Manganese Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Manganese by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Manganese by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Manganese Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Manganese by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Manganese by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Manganese Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Manganese Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Manganese Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Manganese Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Manganese Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”