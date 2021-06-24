Managed SIEM Services Market 2021: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Forecast, Applications and Forecast Prospects |, Trustwave, ControlScan, 1440 Security

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Managed SIEM Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Managed SIEM Services data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Managed SIEM Services Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Managed SIEM Services Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Managed SIEM Services market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Managed SIEM Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Trustwave, ControlScan, 1440 Security, ArmorPoint, BlueVoyant, Bulletproof, Clearnetwork, CompuCom Systems, Content Security, Corporate Technologies, Corserva, Sumo Logic, Paladion, AT&T Cybersecurity, Redscan, Pratum

Market Segment by Product Type:

Monitoring, Reporting, BFSI, Education and Public Sector, Retail and Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other

Market Segment by Application:

, BFSI, Education and Public Sector, Retail and Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Managed SIEM Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Managed SIEM Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Managed SIEM Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Managed SIEM Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Managed SIEM Services market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Managed SIEM Services

1.1 Managed SIEM Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Managed SIEM Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Managed SIEM Services Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Managed SIEM Services Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Managed SIEM Services Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Managed SIEM Services Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Managed SIEM Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Managed SIEM Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Managed SIEM Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Managed SIEM Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Managed SIEM Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Managed SIEM Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Managed SIEM Services Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Managed SIEM Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Managed SIEM Services Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Managed SIEM Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Managed SIEM Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Monitoring

2.5 Reporting 3 Managed SIEM Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Managed SIEM Services Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Managed SIEM Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Managed SIEM Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Education and Public Sector

3.6 Retail and Manufacturing

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Other 4 Managed SIEM Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Managed SIEM Services Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Managed SIEM Services as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Managed SIEM Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Managed SIEM Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Managed SIEM Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Managed SIEM Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Trustwave

5.1.1 Trustwave Profile

5.1.2 Trustwave Main Business

5.1.3 Trustwave Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Trustwave Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Trustwave Recent Developments

5.2 ControlScan

5.2.1 ControlScan Profile

5.2.2 ControlScan Main Business

5.2.3 ControlScan Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 ControlScan Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 ControlScan Recent Developments

5.3 1440 Security

5.5.1 1440 Security Profile

5.3.2 1440 Security Main Business

5.3.3 1440 Security Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 1440 Security Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 ArmorPoint Recent Developments

5.4 ArmorPoint

5.4.1 ArmorPoint Profile

5.4.2 ArmorPoint Main Business

5.4.3 ArmorPoint Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 ArmorPoint Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 ArmorPoint Recent Developments

5.5 BlueVoyant

5.5.1 BlueVoyant Profile

5.5.2 BlueVoyant Main Business

5.5.3 BlueVoyant Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 BlueVoyant Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 BlueVoyant Recent Developments

5.6 Bulletproof

5.6.1 Bulletproof Profile

5.6.2 Bulletproof Main Business

5.6.3 Bulletproof Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Bulletproof Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Bulletproof Recent Developments

5.7 Clearnetwork

5.7.1 Clearnetwork Profile

5.7.2 Clearnetwork Main Business

5.7.3 Clearnetwork Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Clearnetwork Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Clearnetwork Recent Developments

5.8 CompuCom Systems

5.8.1 CompuCom Systems Profile

5.8.2 CompuCom Systems Main Business

5.8.3 CompuCom Systems Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 CompuCom Systems Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 CompuCom Systems Recent Developments

5.9 Content Security

5.9.1 Content Security Profile

5.9.2 Content Security Main Business

5.9.3 Content Security Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Content Security Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Content Security Recent Developments

5.10 Corporate Technologies

5.10.1 Corporate Technologies Profile

5.10.2 Corporate Technologies Main Business

5.10.3 Corporate Technologies Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Corporate Technologies Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Corporate Technologies Recent Developments

5.11 Corserva

5.11.1 Corserva Profile

5.11.2 Corserva Main Business

5.11.3 Corserva Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Corserva Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Corserva Recent Developments

5.12 Sumo Logic

5.12.1 Sumo Logic Profile

5.12.2 Sumo Logic Main Business

5.12.3 Sumo Logic Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Sumo Logic Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Sumo Logic Recent Developments

5.13 Paladion

5.13.1 Paladion Profile

5.13.2 Paladion Main Business

5.13.3 Paladion Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Paladion Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Paladion Recent Developments

5.14 AT&T Cybersecurity

5.14.1 AT&T Cybersecurity Profile

5.14.2 AT&T Cybersecurity Main Business

5.14.3 AT&T Cybersecurity Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 AT&T Cybersecurity Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 AT&T Cybersecurity Recent Developments

5.15 Redscan

5.15.1 Redscan Profile

5.15.2 Redscan Main Business

5.15.3 Redscan Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Redscan Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Redscan Recent Developments

5.16 Pratum

5.16.1 Pratum Profile

5.16.2 Pratum Main Business

5.16.3 Pratum Managed SIEM Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Pratum Managed SIEM Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Pratum Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Managed SIEM Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Managed SIEM Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Managed SIEM Services Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Managed SIEM Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Managed SIEM Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Managed SIEM Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Managed SIEM Services Industry Trends

11.2 Managed SIEM Services Market Drivers

11.3 Managed SIEM Services Market Challenges

11.4 Managed SIEM Services Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

