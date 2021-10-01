Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market 2021-2027: Subdivision, Upcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Major Key Players and Forecast

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market.

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Research Report: Schlumberger, Weatherford International, National Oilwell Varco, Daleel, General Electric, CNPC, Salos Sunesis, Halliburton

Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional, Unconventional

Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore, Offshore

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market. In order to collect key insights about the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts. They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market?

2. What will be the size of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market?

Table od Content

1 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional

1.2.2 Unconventional

1.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment by Application

4.1 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Business

10.1 Schlumberger

10.1.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.1.2 Schlumberger Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Schlumberger Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Schlumberger Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

10.2 Weatherford International

10.2.1 Weatherford International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Weatherford International Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Weatherford International Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Schlumberger Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

10.3 National Oilwell Varco

10.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

10.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

10.4 Daleel

10.4.1 Daleel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Daleel Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Daleel Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Daleel Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 Daleel Recent Development

10.5 General Electric

10.5.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 General Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 General Electric Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 General Electric Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.6 CNPC

10.6.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.6.2 CNPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 CNPC Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 CNPC Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.7 Salos Sunesis

10.7.1 Salos Sunesis Corporation Information

10.7.2 Salos Sunesis Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Salos Sunesis Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Salos Sunesis Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Salos Sunesis Recent Development

10.8 Halliburton

10.8.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

10.8.2 Halliburton Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Halliburton Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Halliburton Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Halliburton Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Distributors

12.3 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

