Maleic Anhydride Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Huntsman Corporation, Sasol-Huntsman, Ashland

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Maleic Anhydride Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Maleic Anhydride report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Maleic Anhydride market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Maleic Anhydride market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Maleic Anhydride market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Maleic Anhydride market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Maleic Anhydride market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Huntsman Corporation, Sasol-Huntsman, Ashland, Polynt, LANXESS, Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., Flint Hills Resources, BASF, YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC, DSM, Mitsubishi Chemical, NIPPON SHOKUBAI, Elekeiroz SA, Bartek Ingredients, Korea PTG, CEPSA, MOL Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Changzhou Yabang Chemical, Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical, Qiaoyou Chemical, Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical, Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical, Hongxin Chemical, Shengyuan Group, Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical, Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical, Huanghua Hongcheng Business, Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical, Changzhou Shuguang Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solid Maleic Anhydride

Molten Maleic Anhydride



Market Segmentation by Application:

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1,4-butanediol (BDO)

Other



The Maleic Anhydride Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Maleic Anhydride market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Maleic Anhydride market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Maleic Anhydride market expansion?

What will be the global Maleic Anhydride market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Maleic Anhydride market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Maleic Anhydride market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Maleic Anhydride market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Maleic Anhydride market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Maleic Anhydride Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Maleic Anhydride

1.2 Maleic Anhydride Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Solid Maleic Anhydride

1.2.3 Molten Maleic Anhydride

1.3 Maleic Anhydride Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1.3.3 1,4-butanediol (BDO)

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Maleic Anhydride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Maleic Anhydride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Southeast Asia Maleic Anhydride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 South America Maleic Anhydride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Japan Maleic Anhydride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 China Maleic Anhydride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.8 South Korea Maleic Anhydride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.9 India Maleic Anhydride Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Maleic Anhydride Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Maleic Anhydride Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Maleic Anhydride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Maleic Anhydride Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Maleic Anhydride Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Maleic Anhydride Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Maleic Anhydride Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Maleic Anhydride Production

3.4.1 North America Maleic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Maleic Anhydride Production

3.5.1 Europe Maleic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Southeast Asia Maleic Anhydride Production

3.6.1 Southeast Asia Maleic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Southeast Asia Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 South America Maleic Anhydride Production

3.7.1 South America Maleic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 South America Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Japan Maleic Anhydride Production

3.8.1 Japan Maleic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Japan Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 China Maleic Anhydride Production

3.9.1 China Maleic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 China Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.10 South Korea Maleic Anhydride Production

3.10.1 South Korea Maleic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.10.2 South Korea Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.11 India Maleic Anhydride Production

3.11.1 India Maleic Anhydride Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.11.2 India Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Maleic Anhydride Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Maleic Anhydride Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Maleic Anhydride Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Maleic Anhydride Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Maleic Anhydride Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Maleic Anhydride Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Maleic Anhydride Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Maleic Anhydride Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Huntsman Corporation

7.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.1.2 Huntsman Corporation Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Huntsman Corporation Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Huntsman Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sasol-Huntsman

7.2.1 Sasol-Huntsman Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sasol-Huntsman Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sasol-Huntsman Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Sasol-Huntsman Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sasol-Huntsman Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ashland

7.3.1 Ashland Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ashland Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ashland Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ashland Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ashland Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Polynt

7.4.1 Polynt Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.4.2 Polynt Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Polynt Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Polynt Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Polynt Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 LANXESS

7.5.1 LANXESS Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.5.2 LANXESS Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.5.3 LANXESS Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 LANXESS Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 LANXESS Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

7.6.1 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.6.2 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Flint Hills Resources

7.7.1 Flint Hills Resources Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.7.2 Flint Hills Resources Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Flint Hills Resources Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Flint Hills Resources Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Flint Hills Resources Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 BASF

7.8.1 BASF Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.8.2 BASF Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.8.3 BASF Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC

7.9.1 YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.9.2 YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.9.3 YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 YONGSAN CHEMICALS,INC Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 DSM

7.10.1 DSM Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.10.2 DSM Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.10.3 DSM Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.11.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 NIPPON SHOKUBAI

7.12.1 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.12.2 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.12.3 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 NIPPON SHOKUBAI Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Elekeiroz SA

7.13.1 Elekeiroz SA Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.13.2 Elekeiroz SA Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Elekeiroz SA Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Elekeiroz SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Elekeiroz SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Bartek Ingredients

7.14.1 Bartek Ingredients Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bartek Ingredients Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Bartek Ingredients Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Bartek Ingredients Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Bartek Ingredients Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Korea PTG

7.15.1 Korea PTG Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.15.2 Korea PTG Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Korea PTG Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Korea PTG Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Korea PTG Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 CEPSA

7.16.1 CEPSA Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.16.2 CEPSA Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.16.3 CEPSA Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 CEPSA Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 CEPSA Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 MOL Group

7.17.1 MOL Group Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.17.2 MOL Group Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.17.3 MOL Group Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 MOL Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 MOL Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Mitsui Chemicals

7.18.1 Mitsui Chemicals Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.18.2 Mitsui Chemicals Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Mitsui Chemicals Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Mitsui Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Changzhou Yabang Chemical

7.19.1 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.19.2 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Changzhou Yabang Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical

7.20.1 Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Tianjin Bohua Zhonghe Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Qiaoyou Chemical

7.21.1 Qiaoyou Chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.21.2 Qiaoyou Chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Qiaoyou Chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Qiaoyou Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Qiaoyou Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical

7.22.1 Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.22.2 Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Zibo Qixing Tengda Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

7.23.1 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.23.2 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Hongxin Chemical

7.24.1 Hongxin Chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.24.2 Hongxin Chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Hongxin Chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Hongxin Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Hongxin Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Shengyuan Group

7.25.1 Shengyuan Group Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.25.2 Shengyuan Group Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Shengyuan Group Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Shengyuan Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Shengyuan Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical

7.26.1 Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.26.2 Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Jiangyin Shunfei Fine chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical

7.27.1 Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.27.2 Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Jiangsu Zhongteng Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Huanghua Hongcheng Business

7.28.1 Huanghua Hongcheng Business Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.28.2 Huanghua Hongcheng Business Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Huanghua Hongcheng Business Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Huanghua Hongcheng Business Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Huanghua Hongcheng Business Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical

7.29.1 Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.29.2 Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.29.4 Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Shanxi Hengqiang Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Changzhou Shuguang Chemical

7.30.1 Changzhou Shuguang Chemical Maleic Anhydride Corporation Information

7.30.2 Changzhou Shuguang Chemical Maleic Anhydride Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Changzhou Shuguang Chemical Maleic Anhydride Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.30.4 Changzhou Shuguang Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Changzhou Shuguang Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Maleic Anhydride Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Maleic Anhydride Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Maleic Anhydride

8.4 Maleic Anhydride Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Maleic Anhydride Distributors List

9.3 Maleic Anhydride Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Maleic Anhydride Industry Trends

10.2 Maleic Anhydride Growth Drivers

10.3 Maleic Anhydride Market Challenges

10.4 Maleic Anhydride Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Maleic Anhydride by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Maleic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Maleic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Southeast Asia Maleic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 South America Maleic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Japan Maleic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 China Maleic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.8 South Korea Maleic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.9 India Maleic Anhydride Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Maleic Anhydride

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Maleic Anhydride by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Maleic Anhydride by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Maleic Anhydride by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Maleic Anhydride by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Maleic Anhydride by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Maleic Anhydride by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Maleic Anhydride by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Maleic Anhydride by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

