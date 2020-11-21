Major Home Appliances Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Outlook 2020 – 2026 | Samsung, Pansonic, LG

“

The report titled Global Major Home Appliances Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Major Home Appliances market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Major Home Appliances market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Major Home Appliances market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Major Home Appliances market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Major Home Appliances report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Major Home Appliances report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Major Home Appliances market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Major Home Appliances market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Major Home Appliances market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Major Home Appliances market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Major Home Appliances market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Samsung, Pansonic, LG, Siemens, Whirlpool, Electrolux, Haier, Midea, Hisense, BSH, Hitachi, Toshiba, Asko, Crosslee, Bosch Home Appliances, Galanz, Smeg, Equator Appliances, Thor Kitchen, Alliance Laundry

Market Segmentation by Product: Refrigerators

Freezers

Dishwashers

Clothes Dryers

Washing Machines

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Retail

Offline Retail



The Major Home Appliances Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Major Home Appliances market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Major Home Appliances market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Major Home Appliances market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Major Home Appliances industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Major Home Appliances market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Major Home Appliances market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Major Home Appliances market?

Table of Contents:

1 Major Home Appliances Market Overview

1.1 Major Home Appliances Product Overview

1.2 Major Home Appliances Market Segment

1.2.1 Refrigerators

1.2.2 Freezers

1.2.3 Dishwashers

1.2.4 Clothes Dryers

1.2.5 Washing Machines

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Major Home Appliances Market Size (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Major Home Appliances Market Size Overview (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Major Home Appliances Historic Market Size Review (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Major Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Major Home Appliances Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share Breakdown (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Major Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Major Home Appliances Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Major Home Appliances Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Major Home Appliances Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Major Home Appliances Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Major Home Appliances Sales Breakdown (2015-2020)

2 Global Major Home Appliances Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Major Home Appliances Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Major Home Appliances Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Major Home Appliances Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Major Home Appliances Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Major Home Appliances Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Major Home Appliances Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Major Home Appliances Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Major Home Appliances as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Major Home Appliances Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Major Home Appliances Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Major Home Appliances by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Major Home Appliances Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Major Home Appliances Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Major Home Appliances Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Major Home Appliances

4.1 Major Home Appliances Segment

4.1.1 Online Retail

4.1.2 Offline Retail

4.2 Global Major Home Appliances Sales : 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Major Home Appliances Historic Sales (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Major Home Appliances Forecasted Sales (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Major Home Appliances Market Size

4.5.1 North America Major Home Appliances

4.5.2 Europe Major Home Appliances

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Major Home Appliances

4.5.4 Latin America Major Home Appliances

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Major Home Appliances

5 North America Major Home Appliances Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Major Home Appliances Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Major Home Appliances Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Major Home Appliances Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Major Home Appliances Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Major Home Appliances Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Major Home Appliances Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Major Home Appliances Business

10.1 Samsung

10.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information

10.1.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Samsung Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Samsung Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.1.5 Samsung Recent Developments

10.2 Pansonic

10.2.1 Pansonic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pansonic Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Pansonic Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Samsung Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.2.5 Pansonic Recent Developments

10.3 LG

10.3.1 LG Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 LG Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 LG Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Recent Developments

10.4 Siemens

10.4.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Siemens Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Siemens Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.4.5 Siemens Recent Developments

10.5 Whirlpool

10.5.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

10.5.2 Whirlpool Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Whirlpool Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Whirlpool Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.5.5 Whirlpool Recent Developments

10.6 Electrolux

10.6.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

10.6.2 Electrolux Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Electrolux Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Electrolux Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.6.5 Electrolux Recent Developments

10.7 Haier

10.7.1 Haier Corporation Information

10.7.2 Haier Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Haier Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Haier Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.7.5 Haier Recent Developments

10.8 Midea

10.8.1 Midea Corporation Information

10.8.2 Midea Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Midea Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Midea Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.8.5 Midea Recent Developments

10.9 Hisense

10.9.1 Hisense Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hisense Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Hisense Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hisense Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.9.5 Hisense Recent Developments

10.10 BSH

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Major Home Appliances Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BSH Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BSH Recent Developments

10.11 Hitachi

10.11.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Hitachi Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hitachi Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.11.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

10.12 Toshiba

10.12.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.12.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Toshiba Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Toshiba Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.12.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

10.13 Asko

10.13.1 Asko Corporation Information

10.13.2 Asko Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Asko Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Asko Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.13.5 Asko Recent Developments

10.14 Crosslee

10.14.1 Crosslee Corporation Information

10.14.2 Crosslee Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Crosslee Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Crosslee Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.14.5 Crosslee Recent Developments

10.15 Bosch Home Appliances

10.15.1 Bosch Home Appliances Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bosch Home Appliances Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Bosch Home Appliances Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Bosch Home Appliances Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.15.5 Bosch Home Appliances Recent Developments

10.16 Galanz

10.16.1 Galanz Corporation Information

10.16.2 Galanz Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Galanz Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Galanz Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.16.5 Galanz Recent Developments

10.17 Smeg

10.17.1 Smeg Corporation Information

10.17.2 Smeg Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Smeg Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Smeg Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.17.5 Smeg Recent Developments

10.18 Equator Appliances

10.18.1 Equator Appliances Corporation Information

10.18.2 Equator Appliances Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Equator Appliances Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Equator Appliances Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.18.5 Equator Appliances Recent Developments

10.19 Thor Kitchen

10.19.1 Thor Kitchen Corporation Information

10.19.2 Thor Kitchen Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Thor Kitchen Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Thor Kitchen Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.19.5 Thor Kitchen Recent Developments

10.20 Alliance Laundry

10.20.1 Alliance Laundry Corporation Information

10.20.2 Alliance Laundry Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Alliance Laundry Major Home Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Alliance Laundry Major Home Appliances Products Offered

10.20.5 Alliance Laundry Recent Developments

11 Major Home Appliances Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Major Home Appliances Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Major Home Appliances Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Major Home Appliances Industry Trends

11.4.2 Major Home Appliances Market Drivers

11.4.3 Major Home Appliances Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”