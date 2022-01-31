Magnetotherapy Equipment Market to witness high growth by 2028 |Strong Revenue and Competitive Outlook by Top Competitors: | Advanced Medical Systems (AMS), EMD Medical Technologies, Iskra Medical, BEMER

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Magnetotherapy Equipment Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnetotherapy Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnetotherapy Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnetotherapy Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnetotherapy Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnetotherapy Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnetotherapy Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Advanced Medical Systems (AMS), EMD Medical Technologies, Iskra Medical, BEMER, Dolphin MPS, Curatronic, Swiss Bionic Solutions, ORIN, OMI, BTL Corporate, Astar

Market Segmentation by Product:

Constant Energy Magnets

Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field Energy



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Specialty Clinics



The Magnetotherapy Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnetotherapy Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnetotherapy Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnetotherapy Equipment

1.2 Magnetotherapy Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Constant Energy Magnets

1.2.3 Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field Energy

1.3 Magnetotherapy Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Homecare Settings

1.3.4 Specialty Clinics

1.4 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Magnetotherapy Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Magnetotherapy Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Magnetotherapy Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2017-2022

3.2 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2017-2022

3.3 North America Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Magnetotherapy Equipment Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Magnetotherapy Equipment Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Magnetotherapy Equipment Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Magnetotherapy Equipment Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetotherapy Equipment Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

4.3 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Price by Type (2017-2022)

5 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Magnetotherapy Equipment Price by Application (2017-2022)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Advanced Medical Systems (AMS)

6.1.1 Advanced Medical Systems (AMS) Corporation Information

6.1.2 Advanced Medical Systems (AMS) Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Advanced Medical Systems (AMS) Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.1.4 Advanced Medical Systems (AMS) Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Advanced Medical Systems (AMS) Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 EMD Medical Technologies

6.2.1 EMD Medical Technologies Corporation Information

6.2.2 EMD Medical Technologies Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 EMD Medical Technologies Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.2.4 EMD Medical Technologies Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.2.5 EMD Medical Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Iskra Medical

6.3.1 Iskra Medical Corporation Information

6.3.2 Iskra Medical Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Iskra Medical Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.3.4 Iskra Medical Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Iskra Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 BEMER

6.4.1 BEMER Corporation Information

6.4.2 BEMER Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 BEMER Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 BEMER Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.4.5 BEMER Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Dolphin MPS

6.5.1 Dolphin MPS Corporation Information

6.5.2 Dolphin MPS Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Dolphin MPS Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.5.4 Dolphin MPS Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Dolphin MPS Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Curatronic

6.6.1 Curatronic Corporation Information

6.6.2 Curatronic Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Curatronic Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.6.4 Curatronic Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Curatronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Swiss Bionic Solutions

6.6.1 Swiss Bionic Solutions Corporation Information

6.6.2 Swiss Bionic Solutions Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Swiss Bionic Solutions Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.4.4 Swiss Bionic Solutions Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Swiss Bionic Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 ORIN

6.8.1 ORIN Corporation Information

6.8.2 ORIN Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 ORIN Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.8.4 ORIN Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.8.5 ORIN Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 OMI

6.9.1 OMI Corporation Information

6.9.2 OMI Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 OMI Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.9.4 OMI Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.9.5 OMI Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 BTL Corporate

6.10.1 BTL Corporate Corporation Information

6.10.2 BTL Corporate Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 BTL Corporate Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.10.4 BTL Corporate Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.10.5 BTL Corporate Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Astar

6.11.1 Astar Corporation Information

6.11.2 Astar Magnetotherapy Equipment Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Astar Magnetotherapy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

6.11.4 Astar Magnetotherapy Equipment Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Astar Recent Developments/Updates

7 Magnetotherapy Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Magnetotherapy Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Magnetotherapy Equipment

7.4 Magnetotherapy Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Magnetotherapy Equipment Distributors List

8.3 Magnetotherapy Equipment Customers

9 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Dynamics

9.1 Magnetotherapy Equipment Industry Trends

9.2 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Drivers

9.3 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Challenges

9.4 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Magnetotherapy Equipment by Type (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Magnetotherapy Equipment by Type (2023-2028)

10.2 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Magnetotherapy Equipment by Application (2023-2028)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Magnetotherapy Equipment by Application (2023-2028)

10.3 Magnetotherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Magnetotherapy Equipment by Region (2023-2028)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Magnetotherapy Equipment by Region (2023-2028)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

