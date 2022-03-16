Magnetorquers Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2022 | NewSpace Systems, Sputnix, NanoAvionics

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Magnetorquers Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnetorquers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnetorquers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnetorquers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnetorquers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnetorquers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnetorquers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

NewSpace Systems

Sputnix

NanoAvionics

ZARM Technik

AAC Clyde Space

Meisei Electric

Ecuadorian Space Agency (EXA)

IHI

Innovation Solutions In Space

Chang Guang Satellite Technology

Beijing Sunwise Space Technology

Hunan Hangsheng Satellite Technology

Beijing Fluxnet Technology



Market Segmentation by Product:

Air-core Magnetorquer

Embedded Coil

Torquerod



Market Segmentation by Application:

Small Spacecraft

Large Spacecraft

Others



The Magnetorquers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnetorquers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnetorquers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Magnetorquers Market Overview

1.1 Magnetorquers Product Overview

1.2 Magnetorquers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Air-core Magnetorquer

1.2.2 Embedded Coil

1.2.3 Torquerod

1.3 Global Magnetorquers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Magnetorquers Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Magnetorquers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Magnetorquers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Magnetorquers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Magnetorquers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Magnetorquers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Magnetorquers Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Magnetorquers Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Magnetorquers Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Magnetorquers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Magnetorquers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Magnetorquers Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Magnetorquers Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Magnetorquers as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Magnetorquers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Magnetorquers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Magnetorquers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Magnetorquers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Magnetorquers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Magnetorquers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Magnetorquers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Magnetorquers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Magnetorquers by Application

4.1 Magnetorquers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Small Spacecraft

4.1.2 Large Spacecraft

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Magnetorquers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Magnetorquers Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Magnetorquers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Magnetorquers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Magnetorquers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Magnetorquers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Magnetorquers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Magnetorquers by Country

5.1 North America Magnetorquers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Magnetorquers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Magnetorquers by Country

6.1 Europe Magnetorquers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Magnetorquers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Magnetorquers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetorquers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetorquers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Magnetorquers by Country

8.1 Latin America Magnetorquers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Magnetorquers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Magnetorquers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetorquers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetorquers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetorquers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetorquers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Magnetorquers Business

10.1 NewSpace Systems

10.1.1 NewSpace Systems Corporation Information

10.1.2 NewSpace Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 NewSpace Systems Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 NewSpace Systems Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.1.5 NewSpace Systems Recent Development

10.2 Sputnix

10.2.1 Sputnix Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sputnix Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sputnix Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Sputnix Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.2.5 Sputnix Recent Development

10.3 NanoAvionics

10.3.1 NanoAvionics Corporation Information

10.3.2 NanoAvionics Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 NanoAvionics Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 NanoAvionics Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.3.5 NanoAvionics Recent Development

10.4 ZARM Technik

10.4.1 ZARM Technik Corporation Information

10.4.2 ZARM Technik Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ZARM Technik Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 ZARM Technik Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.4.5 ZARM Technik Recent Development

10.5 AAC Clyde Space

10.5.1 AAC Clyde Space Corporation Information

10.5.2 AAC Clyde Space Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 AAC Clyde Space Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 AAC Clyde Space Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.5.5 AAC Clyde Space Recent Development

10.6 Meisei Electric

10.6.1 Meisei Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Meisei Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Meisei Electric Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Meisei Electric Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.6.5 Meisei Electric Recent Development

10.7 Ecuadorian Space Agency (EXA)

10.7.1 Ecuadorian Space Agency (EXA) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ecuadorian Space Agency (EXA) Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Ecuadorian Space Agency (EXA) Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Ecuadorian Space Agency (EXA) Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.7.5 Ecuadorian Space Agency (EXA) Recent Development

10.8 IHI

10.8.1 IHI Corporation Information

10.8.2 IHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 IHI Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 IHI Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.8.5 IHI Recent Development

10.9 Innovation Solutions In Space

10.9.1 Innovation Solutions In Space Corporation Information

10.9.2 Innovation Solutions In Space Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Innovation Solutions In Space Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Innovation Solutions In Space Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.9.5 Innovation Solutions In Space Recent Development

10.10 Chang Guang Satellite Technology

10.10.1 Chang Guang Satellite Technology Corporation Information

10.10.2 Chang Guang Satellite Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Chang Guang Satellite Technology Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Chang Guang Satellite Technology Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.10.5 Chang Guang Satellite Technology Recent Development

10.11 Beijing Sunwise Space Technology

10.11.1 Beijing Sunwise Space Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Beijing Sunwise Space Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Beijing Sunwise Space Technology Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Beijing Sunwise Space Technology Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.11.5 Beijing Sunwise Space Technology Recent Development

10.12 Hunan Hangsheng Satellite Technology

10.12.1 Hunan Hangsheng Satellite Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hunan Hangsheng Satellite Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hunan Hangsheng Satellite Technology Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Hunan Hangsheng Satellite Technology Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.12.5 Hunan Hangsheng Satellite Technology Recent Development

10.13 Beijing Fluxnet Technology

10.13.1 Beijing Fluxnet Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Beijing Fluxnet Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Beijing Fluxnet Technology Magnetorquers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Beijing Fluxnet Technology Magnetorquers Products Offered

10.13.5 Beijing Fluxnet Technology Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Magnetorquers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Magnetorquers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Magnetorquers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Magnetorquers Industry Trends

11.4.2 Magnetorquers Market Drivers

11.4.3 Magnetorquers Market Challenges

11.4.4 Magnetorquers Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Magnetorquers Distributors

12.3 Magnetorquers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

