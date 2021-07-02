Magnetic Sorter Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027 | ARJES GmbH, Brovind – GBV Impianti S.r.l., Fratelli Marchisio & C. S.p.A., Greenex Eco

“

The report titled Global Magnetic Sorter Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Magnetic Sorter market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Magnetic Sorter market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Magnetic Sorter market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Magnetic Sorter market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Magnetic Sorter report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnetic Sorter report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnetic Sorter market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnetic Sorter market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnetic Sorter market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnetic Sorter market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnetic Sorter market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ARJES GmbH, Brovind – GBV Impianti S.r.l., Fratelli Marchisio & C. S.p.A., Greenex Eco, HAMMEL Recyclingtechnik GmbH, Magnetica Torri s.r.l., Outotec, Pellenc, Presona AB, Procma S.r.l, Steinert GmbH, Yueyang Dalishen Electromagnetic Machinery Co, Slon Magnetic Separator Ltd., Magnetic Products, Inc, Ferrites India, Pune, Sortinger Magnetic Separation Industrial Co, Stokkermill

Market Segmentation by Product: Electromagnetic Magnetic Sorter

Permanent Magnet Magnetic Sorter

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Mining

Timber Industry

Ceramic Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Others



The Magnetic Sorter Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnetic Sorter market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnetic Sorter market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Magnetic Sorter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Magnetic Sorter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Magnetic Sorter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Magnetic Sorter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Magnetic Sorter market?

Table of Contents:

1 Magnetic Sorter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnetic Sorter

1.2 Magnetic Sorter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnetic Sorter Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Electromagnetic Magnetic Sorter

1.2.3 Permanent Magnet Magnetic Sorter

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Magnetic Sorter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Magnetic Sorter Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mining

1.3.3 Timber Industry

1.3.4 Ceramic Industry

1.3.5 Chemical Industry

1.3.6 Food Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Magnetic Sorter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Magnetic Sorter Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Magnetic Sorter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Magnetic Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Magnetic Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Magnetic Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Magnetic Sorter Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Magnetic Sorter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Magnetic Sorter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Magnetic Sorter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Magnetic Sorter Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Magnetic Sorter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Magnetic Sorter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Magnetic Sorter Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Magnetic Sorter Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Magnetic Sorter Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Magnetic Sorter Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Magnetic Sorter Production

3.4.1 North America Magnetic Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Magnetic Sorter Production

3.5.1 Europe Magnetic Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Magnetic Sorter Production

3.6.1 China Magnetic Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Magnetic Sorter Production

3.7.1 Japan Magnetic Sorter Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Magnetic Sorter Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Magnetic Sorter Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Magnetic Sorter Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Magnetic Sorter Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Magnetic Sorter Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Magnetic Sorter Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Magnetic Sorter Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Magnetic Sorter Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Magnetic Sorter Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Magnetic Sorter Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Magnetic Sorter Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Magnetic Sorter Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Magnetic Sorter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ARJES GmbH

7.1.1 ARJES GmbH Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.1.2 ARJES GmbH Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ARJES GmbH Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ARJES GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ARJES GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Brovind – GBV Impianti S.r.l.

7.2.1 Brovind – GBV Impianti S.r.l. Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.2.2 Brovind – GBV Impianti S.r.l. Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Brovind – GBV Impianti S.r.l. Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Brovind – GBV Impianti S.r.l. Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Brovind – GBV Impianti S.r.l. Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Fratelli Marchisio & C. S.p.A.

7.3.1 Fratelli Marchisio & C. S.p.A. Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fratelli Marchisio & C. S.p.A. Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Fratelli Marchisio & C. S.p.A. Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Fratelli Marchisio & C. S.p.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Fratelli Marchisio & C. S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Greenex Eco

7.4.1 Greenex Eco Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.4.2 Greenex Eco Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Greenex Eco Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Greenex Eco Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Greenex Eco Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 HAMMEL Recyclingtechnik GmbH

7.5.1 HAMMEL Recyclingtechnik GmbH Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.5.2 HAMMEL Recyclingtechnik GmbH Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.5.3 HAMMEL Recyclingtechnik GmbH Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 HAMMEL Recyclingtechnik GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 HAMMEL Recyclingtechnik GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Magnetica Torri s.r.l.

7.6.1 Magnetica Torri s.r.l. Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.6.2 Magnetica Torri s.r.l. Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Magnetica Torri s.r.l. Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Magnetica Torri s.r.l. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Magnetica Torri s.r.l. Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Outotec

7.7.1 Outotec Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.7.2 Outotec Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Outotec Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Outotec Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Outotec Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Pellenc

7.8.1 Pellenc Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pellenc Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Pellenc Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Pellenc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Pellenc Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Presona AB

7.9.1 Presona AB Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.9.2 Presona AB Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Presona AB Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Presona AB Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Presona AB Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Procma S.r.l

7.10.1 Procma S.r.l Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.10.2 Procma S.r.l Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Procma S.r.l Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Procma S.r.l Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Procma S.r.l Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Steinert GmbH

7.11.1 Steinert GmbH Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.11.2 Steinert GmbH Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Steinert GmbH Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Steinert GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Steinert GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Yueyang Dalishen Electromagnetic Machinery Co

7.12.1 Yueyang Dalishen Electromagnetic Machinery Co Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.12.2 Yueyang Dalishen Electromagnetic Machinery Co Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Yueyang Dalishen Electromagnetic Machinery Co Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Yueyang Dalishen Electromagnetic Machinery Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Yueyang Dalishen Electromagnetic Machinery Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Slon Magnetic Separator Ltd.

7.13.1 Slon Magnetic Separator Ltd. Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.13.2 Slon Magnetic Separator Ltd. Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Slon Magnetic Separator Ltd. Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Slon Magnetic Separator Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Slon Magnetic Separator Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Magnetic Products, Inc

7.14.1 Magnetic Products, Inc Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.14.2 Magnetic Products, Inc Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Magnetic Products, Inc Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Magnetic Products, Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Magnetic Products, Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Ferrites India, Pune

7.15.1 Ferrites India, Pune Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ferrites India, Pune Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Ferrites India, Pune Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Ferrites India, Pune Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Ferrites India, Pune Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Sortinger Magnetic Separation Industrial Co

7.16.1 Sortinger Magnetic Separation Industrial Co Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sortinger Magnetic Separation Industrial Co Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Sortinger Magnetic Separation Industrial Co Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Sortinger Magnetic Separation Industrial Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Sortinger Magnetic Separation Industrial Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Stokkermill

7.17.1 Stokkermill Magnetic Sorter Corporation Information

7.17.2 Stokkermill Magnetic Sorter Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Stokkermill Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Stokkermill Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Stokkermill Recent Developments/Updates

8 Magnetic Sorter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Magnetic Sorter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Magnetic Sorter

8.4 Magnetic Sorter Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Magnetic Sorter Distributors List

9.3 Magnetic Sorter Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Magnetic Sorter Industry Trends

10.2 Magnetic Sorter Growth Drivers

10.3 Magnetic Sorter Market Challenges

10.4 Magnetic Sorter Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Magnetic Sorter by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Magnetic Sorter Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Magnetic Sorter

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Magnetic Sorter by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Magnetic Sorter by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Magnetic Sorter by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Magnetic Sorter by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Magnetic Sorter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Magnetic Sorter by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Magnetic Sorter by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Magnetic Sorter by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”