Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022-2028 | Aurora Imaging Technology, Esaote, Fonar Corporation

A newly published report titled “Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aurora Imaging Technology, Esaote, Fonar Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, IMRIS, Neusoft Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

Closed MRI Systems

Open MRI Systems

Market Segmentation by Application:

Neurosurgery surgery

Spinal surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Other

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market expansion?

What will be the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Magnetic Resonance Imaging market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Product Introduction

1.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Industry Trends

1.5.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Drivers

1.5.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Challenges

1.5.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Closed MRI Systems

2.1.2 Open MRI Systems

2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Neurosurgery surgery

3.1.2 Spinal surgery

3.1.3 Orthopedic surgery

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Magnetic Resonance Imaging in 2021

4.2.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Magnetic Resonance Imaging Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Magnetic Resonance Imaging Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Aurora Imaging Technology

7.1.1 Aurora Imaging Technology Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aurora Imaging Technology Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Aurora Imaging Technology Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Aurora Imaging Technology Magnetic Resonance Imaging Products Offered

7.1.5 Aurora Imaging Technology Recent Development

7.2 Esaote

7.2.1 Esaote Corporation Information

7.2.2 Esaote Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Esaote Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Esaote Magnetic Resonance Imaging Products Offered

7.2.5 Esaote Recent Development

7.3 Fonar Corporation

7.3.1 Fonar Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fonar Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fonar Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fonar Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Products Offered

7.3.5 Fonar Corporation Recent Development

7.4 GE Healthcare

7.4.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

7.4.2 GE Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 GE Healthcare Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 GE Healthcare Magnetic Resonance Imaging Products Offered

7.4.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

7.5 Hitachi Medical Corporation

7.5.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hitachi Medical Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hitachi Medical Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation Magnetic Resonance Imaging Products Offered

7.5.5 Hitachi Medical Corporation Recent Development

7.6 IMRIS

7.6.1 IMRIS Corporation Information

7.6.2 IMRIS Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 IMRIS Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 IMRIS Magnetic Resonance Imaging Products Offered

7.6.5 IMRIS Recent Development

7.7 Neusoft Medical Systems

7.7.1 Neusoft Medical Systems Corporation Information

7.7.2 Neusoft Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Neusoft Medical Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Neusoft Medical Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging Products Offered

7.7.5 Neusoft Medical Systems Recent Development

7.8 Philips Healthcare

7.8.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

7.8.2 Philips Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Philips Healthcare Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Philips Healthcare Magnetic Resonance Imaging Products Offered

7.8.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

7.9 Siemens Healthcare

7.9.1 Siemens Healthcare Corporation Information

7.9.2 Siemens Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Siemens Healthcare Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Siemens Healthcare Magnetic Resonance Imaging Products Offered

7.9.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

7.10 Canon Medical Systems

7.10.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 Canon Medical Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Canon Medical Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Canon Medical Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging Products Offered

7.10.5 Canon Medical Systems Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Distributors

8.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Production Mode & Process

8.4 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Sales Channels

8.4.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Distributors

8.5 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

