Magnesia Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | RHI AG, Magnesita Refratários, Magnezit Group

The report titled Global Magnesia Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Magnesia market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Magnesia market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Magnesia market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Magnesia market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Magnesia report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Magnesia report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Magnesia market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Magnesia market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Magnesia market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Magnesia market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Magnesia market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: RHI AG, Magnesita Refratários, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works, Nedmag Industries, Grecian Magnesite, Navarras SA, Primier Magnesia, Baymag, Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group, Industrias Penoles, Ube Material Industries, ICL Industrial, Imerys, Haicheng Houying Group, Haicheng Magnesite Refractory, Haicheng Huayu Group, Jiachen Group, Liaoning Jinding Magnesite, Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group, Qinghua Refractory Group, Dashiqiao Huamei Group, Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite, Hebei Meishen, Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry, Zehui Chemicals

Market Segmentation by Product: Dead-Burned Magnesia

Fused Magnesia

Caustic Calcined Magnesia

Synthetic Magnesia



Market Segmentation by Application: Refractories Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Intermediates

Construction Industry

Other Applications



The Magnesia Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Magnesia market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Magnesia market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Magnesia market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Magnesia industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Magnesia market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Magnesia market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Magnesia market?

Table of Contents:

1 Magnesia Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnesia

1.2 Magnesia Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnesia Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Dead-Burned Magnesia

1.2.3 Fused Magnesia

1.2.4 Caustic Calcined Magnesia

1.2.5 Synthetic Magnesia

1.3 Magnesia Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Magnesia Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Refractories Industry

1.3.3 Agriculture Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Intermediates

1.3.5 Construction Industry

1.3.6 Other Applications

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Magnesia Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Magnesia Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Magnesia Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Magnesia Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Magnesia Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Magnesia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Magnesia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Magnesia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Magnesia Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Magnesia Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Magnesia Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Magnesia Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Magnesia Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Magnesia Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Magnesia Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Magnesia Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Magnesia Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Magnesia Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Magnesia Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Magnesia Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Magnesia Production

3.4.1 North America Magnesia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Magnesia Production

3.5.1 Europe Magnesia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Magnesia Production

3.6.1 China Magnesia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Magnesia Production

3.7.1 Japan Magnesia Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Magnesia Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Magnesia Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Magnesia Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Magnesia Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Magnesia Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Magnesia Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Magnesia Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Magnesia Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Magnesia Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Magnesia Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Magnesia Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Magnesia Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Magnesia Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 RHI AG

7.1.1 RHI AG Magnesia Corporation Information

7.1.2 RHI AG Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.1.3 RHI AG Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 RHI AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 RHI AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Magnesita Refratários

7.2.1 Magnesita Refratários Magnesia Corporation Information

7.2.2 Magnesita Refratários Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Magnesita Refratários Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Magnesita Refratários Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Magnesita Refratários Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Magnezit Group

7.3.1 Magnezit Group Magnesia Corporation Information

7.3.2 Magnezit Group Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Magnezit Group Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Magnezit Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Magnezit Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 SMZ Jelsava

7.4.1 SMZ Jelsava Magnesia Corporation Information

7.4.2 SMZ Jelsava Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.4.3 SMZ Jelsava Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 SMZ Jelsava Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 SMZ Jelsava Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

7.5.1 Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties Magnesia Corporation Information

7.5.2 Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works

7.6.1 Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works Magnesia Corporation Information

7.6.2 Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Nedmag Industries

7.7.1 Nedmag Industries Magnesia Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nedmag Industries Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Nedmag Industries Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Nedmag Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Nedmag Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Grecian Magnesite

7.8.1 Grecian Magnesite Magnesia Corporation Information

7.8.2 Grecian Magnesite Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Grecian Magnesite Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Grecian Magnesite Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Grecian Magnesite Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Navarras SA

7.9.1 Navarras SA Magnesia Corporation Information

7.9.2 Navarras SA Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Navarras SA Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Navarras SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Navarras SA Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Primier Magnesia

7.10.1 Primier Magnesia Magnesia Corporation Information

7.10.2 Primier Magnesia Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Primier Magnesia Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Primier Magnesia Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Primier Magnesia Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Baymag

7.11.1 Baymag Magnesia Corporation Information

7.11.2 Baymag Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Baymag Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Baymag Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Baymag Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group

7.12.1 Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group Magnesia Corporation Information

7.12.2 Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Industrias Penoles

7.13.1 Industrias Penoles Magnesia Corporation Information

7.13.2 Industrias Penoles Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Industrias Penoles Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Industrias Penoles Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Industrias Penoles Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Ube Material Industries

7.14.1 Ube Material Industries Magnesia Corporation Information

7.14.2 Ube Material Industries Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Ube Material Industries Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Ube Material Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Ube Material Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 ICL Industrial

7.15.1 ICL Industrial Magnesia Corporation Information

7.15.2 ICL Industrial Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.15.3 ICL Industrial Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 ICL Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 ICL Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Imerys

7.16.1 Imerys Magnesia Corporation Information

7.16.2 Imerys Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Imerys Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Imerys Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Imerys Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Haicheng Houying Group

7.17.1 Haicheng Houying Group Magnesia Corporation Information

7.17.2 Haicheng Houying Group Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Haicheng Houying Group Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Haicheng Houying Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Haicheng Houying Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

7.18.1 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Magnesia Corporation Information

7.18.2 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Haicheng Magnesite Refractory Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Haicheng Huayu Group

7.19.1 Haicheng Huayu Group Magnesia Corporation Information

7.19.2 Haicheng Huayu Group Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Haicheng Huayu Group Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Haicheng Huayu Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Haicheng Huayu Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Jiachen Group

7.20.1 Jiachen Group Magnesia Corporation Information

7.20.2 Jiachen Group Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Jiachen Group Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Jiachen Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Jiachen Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite

7.21.1 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Magnesia Corporation Information

7.21.2 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group

7.22.1 Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group Magnesia Corporation Information

7.22.2 Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Qinghua Refractory Group

7.23.1 Qinghua Refractory Group Magnesia Corporation Information

7.23.2 Qinghua Refractory Group Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Qinghua Refractory Group Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Qinghua Refractory Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Qinghua Refractory Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Dashiqiao Huamei Group

7.24.1 Dashiqiao Huamei Group Magnesia Corporation Information

7.24.2 Dashiqiao Huamei Group Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Dashiqiao Huamei Group Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Dashiqiao Huamei Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Dashiqiao Huamei Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite

7.25.1 Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite Magnesia Corporation Information

7.25.2 Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Hebei Meishen

7.26.1 Hebei Meishen Magnesia Corporation Information

7.26.2 Hebei Meishen Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Hebei Meishen Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Hebei Meishen Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Hebei Meishen Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry

7.27.1 Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry Magnesia Corporation Information

7.27.2 Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Zehui Chemicals

7.28.1 Zehui Chemicals Magnesia Corporation Information

7.28.2 Zehui Chemicals Magnesia Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Zehui Chemicals Magnesia Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Zehui Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Zehui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

8 Magnesia Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Magnesia Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Magnesia

8.4 Magnesia Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Magnesia Distributors List

9.3 Magnesia Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Magnesia Industry Trends

10.2 Magnesia Growth Drivers

10.3 Magnesia Market Challenges

10.4 Magnesia Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Magnesia by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Magnesia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Magnesia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Magnesia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Magnesia Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Magnesia

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Magnesia by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Magnesia by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Magnesia by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Magnesia by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Magnesia by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Magnesia by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Magnesia by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Magnesia by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

