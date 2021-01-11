MAG Welding Torches Market SWOT Analysis, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2027 | ABICOR BINZEL, CLS, DINSE

“
The report titled Global MAG Welding Torches Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global MAG Welding Torches market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global MAG Welding Torches market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global MAG Welding Torches market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global MAG Welding Torches market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The MAG Welding Torches report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the MAG Welding Torches report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global MAG Welding Torches market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global MAG Welding Torches market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global MAG Welding Torches market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global MAG Welding Torches market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global MAG Welding Torches market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: ABICOR BINZEL, CLS, DINSE, ESAB Group, EWM AG, Fronius International, Illinois Tool Works, Jain Group (ARMAC), Miller Electric, Misatu Industries, Panasonic, Parweld, Riconlas, SKS Welding Systems, SUMIG, TBi Industries, The Lincoln Electric Company, TOKIN CORPORATION, Tregaskiss, Uniarc
Market Segmentation by Product: Water Cooled
Air Cooled
Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace
Automotive
Maintenance and Repair
General Fabrication
Shipbuilding
Others
The MAG Welding Torches Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global MAG Welding Torches market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global MAG Welding Torches market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the MAG Welding Torches market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in MAG Welding Torches industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global MAG Welding Torches market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global MAG Welding Torches market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global MAG Welding Torches market?
Table of Contents:
1 MAG Welding Torches Market Overview
1.1 MAG Welding Torches Product Scope
1.2 MAG Welding Torches Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Water Cooled
1.2.3 Air Cooled
1.3 MAG Welding Torches Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Maintenance and Repair
1.3.5 General Fabrication
1.3.6 Shipbuilding
1.3.7 Others
1.4 MAG Welding Torches Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 MAG Welding Torches Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States MAG Welding Torches Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe MAG Welding Torches Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China MAG Welding Torches Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan MAG Welding Torches Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia MAG Welding Torches Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India MAG Welding Torches Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global MAG Welding Torches Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top MAG Welding Torches Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top MAG Welding Torches Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in MAG Welding Torches as of 2019)
3.4 Global MAG Welding Torches Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers MAG Welding Torches Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key MAG Welding Torches Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Size by Type
4.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Size by Application
5.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global MAG Welding Torches Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global MAG Welding Torches Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global MAG Welding Torches Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India MAG Welding Torches Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India MAG Welding Torches Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in MAG Welding Torches Business
12.1 ABICOR BINZEL
12.1.1 ABICOR BINZEL Corporation Information
12.1.2 ABICOR BINZEL Business Overview
12.1.3 ABICOR BINZEL MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 ABICOR BINZEL MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.1.5 ABICOR BINZEL Recent Development
12.2 CLS
12.2.1 CLS Corporation Information
12.2.2 CLS Business Overview
12.2.3 CLS MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 CLS MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.2.5 CLS Recent Development
12.3 DINSE
12.3.1 DINSE Corporation Information
12.3.2 DINSE Business Overview
12.3.3 DINSE MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 DINSE MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.3.5 DINSE Recent Development
12.4 ESAB Group
12.4.1 ESAB Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 ESAB Group Business Overview
12.4.3 ESAB Group MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 ESAB Group MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.4.5 ESAB Group Recent Development
12.5 EWM AG
12.5.1 EWM AG Corporation Information
12.5.2 EWM AG Business Overview
12.5.3 EWM AG MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 EWM AG MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.5.5 EWM AG Recent Development
12.6 Fronius International
12.6.1 Fronius International Corporation Information
12.6.2 Fronius International Business Overview
12.6.3 Fronius International MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Fronius International MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.6.5 Fronius International Recent Development
12.7 Illinois Tool Works
12.7.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Information
12.7.2 Illinois Tool Works Business Overview
12.7.3 Illinois Tool Works MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Illinois Tool Works MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.7.5 Illinois Tool Works Recent Development
12.8 Jain Group (ARMAC)
12.8.1 Jain Group (ARMAC) Corporation Information
12.8.2 Jain Group (ARMAC) Business Overview
12.8.3 Jain Group (ARMAC) MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Jain Group (ARMAC) MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.8.5 Jain Group (ARMAC) Recent Development
12.9 Miller Electric
12.9.1 Miller Electric Corporation Information
12.9.2 Miller Electric Business Overview
12.9.3 Miller Electric MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Miller Electric MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.9.5 Miller Electric Recent Development
12.10 Misatu Industries
12.10.1 Misatu Industries Corporation Information
12.10.2 Misatu Industries Business Overview
12.10.3 Misatu Industries MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Misatu Industries MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.10.5 Misatu Industries Recent Development
12.11 Panasonic
12.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.11.2 Panasonic Business Overview
12.11.3 Panasonic MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Panasonic MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.12 Parweld
12.12.1 Parweld Corporation Information
12.12.2 Parweld Business Overview
12.12.3 Parweld MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Parweld MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.12.5 Parweld Recent Development
12.13 Riconlas
12.13.1 Riconlas Corporation Information
12.13.2 Riconlas Business Overview
12.13.3 Riconlas MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Riconlas MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.13.5 Riconlas Recent Development
12.14 SKS Welding Systems
12.14.1 SKS Welding Systems Corporation Information
12.14.2 SKS Welding Systems Business Overview
12.14.3 SKS Welding Systems MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 SKS Welding Systems MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.14.5 SKS Welding Systems Recent Development
12.15 SUMIG
12.15.1 SUMIG Corporation Information
12.15.2 SUMIG Business Overview
12.15.3 SUMIG MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 SUMIG MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.15.5 SUMIG Recent Development
12.16 TBi Industries
12.16.1 TBi Industries Corporation Information
12.16.2 TBi Industries Business Overview
12.16.3 TBi Industries MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 TBi Industries MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.16.5 TBi Industries Recent Development
12.17 The Lincoln Electric Company
12.17.1 The Lincoln Electric Company Corporation Information
12.17.2 The Lincoln Electric Company Business Overview
12.17.3 The Lincoln Electric Company MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 The Lincoln Electric Company MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.17.5 The Lincoln Electric Company Recent Development
12.18 TOKIN CORPORATION
12.18.1 TOKIN CORPORATION Corporation Information
12.18.2 TOKIN CORPORATION Business Overview
12.18.3 TOKIN CORPORATION MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 TOKIN CORPORATION MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.18.5 TOKIN CORPORATION Recent Development
12.19 Tregaskiss
12.19.1 Tregaskiss Corporation Information
12.19.2 Tregaskiss Business Overview
12.19.3 Tregaskiss MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Tregaskiss MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.19.5 Tregaskiss Recent Development
12.20 Uniarc
12.20.1 Uniarc Corporation Information
12.20.2 Uniarc Business Overview
12.20.3 Uniarc MAG Welding Torches Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Uniarc MAG Welding Torches Products Offered
12.20.5 Uniarc Recent Development
13 MAG Welding Torches Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 MAG Welding Torches Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of MAG Welding Torches
13.4 MAG Welding Torches Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 MAG Welding Torches Distributors List
14.3 MAG Welding Torches Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 MAG Welding Torches Market Trends
15.2 MAG Welding Torches Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 MAG Welding Torches Market Challenges
15.4 MAG Welding Torches Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
