Machine Tool Changing System Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | Abicor Binzel, Adira, Anubis 3D Industrial Solutions Inc

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Machine Tool Changing System Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Machine Tool Changing System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Machine Tool Changing System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Machine Tool Changing System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Machine Tool Changing System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Machine Tool Changing System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Machine Tool Changing System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Abicor Binzel, Adira, Anubis 3D Industrial Solutions Inc, Applied Robotics, Autefa Solutions, Balconi, Bl Autotec, Bystronic Laser, Cds Cam Driven Systems, Cft Rizzardi Srl, Colombo Filippetti, Ctc Analytics, Dab Technology Pte. Ltd, De-Sta-Co, Demmeler, Effecto Group S.P.A, Gifu Enterprise Company, Gimatic, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, Hypatia Gnc Accesorios, S.A, Igm Robotersysteme Ag, Ipr – Intelligente Peripherien Für Roboter Gmbh, Kondoh Seisakusho, On Robot Aps, Pragati, Robot System Products Ab, Schunk GmbH & Co. Kg, Smartshift Robotics, Stäubli Fluid Connectors, Walther Präzision

Market Segmentation by Product:

Automatic

Manual



Market Segmentation by Application:

Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Robot Industry

Others



The Machine Tool Changing System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Machine Tool Changing System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Machine Tool Changing System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Machine Tool Changing System Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Machine Tool Changing System

1.2 Machine Tool Changing System Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Machine Tool Changing System Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Automatic

1.2.3 Manual

1.3 Machine Tool Changing System Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Machine Tool Changing System Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Machinery Manufacturing Industry

1.3.3 Robot Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Machine Tool Changing System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Machine Tool Changing System Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Machine Tool Changing System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Machine Tool Changing System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Machine Tool Changing System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Machine Tool Changing System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Machine Tool Changing System Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Machine Tool Changing System Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Machine Tool Changing System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Machine Tool Changing System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Machine Tool Changing System Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Machine Tool Changing System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Machine Tool Changing System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Machine Tool Changing System Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Machine Tool Changing System Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Machine Tool Changing System Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Machine Tool Changing System Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Machine Tool Changing System Production

3.4.1 North America Machine Tool Changing System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Machine Tool Changing System Production

3.5.1 Europe Machine Tool Changing System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Machine Tool Changing System Production

3.6.1 China Machine Tool Changing System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Machine Tool Changing System Production

3.7.1 Japan Machine Tool Changing System Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Machine Tool Changing System Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Machine Tool Changing System Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Machine Tool Changing System Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Machine Tool Changing System Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Machine Tool Changing System Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Machine Tool Changing System Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Machine Tool Changing System Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Machine Tool Changing System Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Machine Tool Changing System Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Machine Tool Changing System Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Machine Tool Changing System Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Machine Tool Changing System Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Machine Tool Changing System Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Machine Tool Changing System Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Abicor Binzel

7.1.1 Abicor Binzel Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.1.2 Abicor Binzel Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Abicor Binzel Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Abicor Binzel Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Abicor Binzel Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Adira

7.2.1 Adira Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.2.2 Adira Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Adira Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Adira Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Adira Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Anubis 3D Industrial Solutions Inc

7.3.1 Anubis 3D Industrial Solutions Inc Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.3.2 Anubis 3D Industrial Solutions Inc Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Anubis 3D Industrial Solutions Inc Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Anubis 3D Industrial Solutions Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Anubis 3D Industrial Solutions Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Applied Robotics

7.4.1 Applied Robotics Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.4.2 Applied Robotics Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Applied Robotics Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Applied Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Applied Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Autefa Solutions

7.5.1 Autefa Solutions Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.5.2 Autefa Solutions Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Autefa Solutions Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Autefa Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Autefa Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Balconi

7.6.1 Balconi Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.6.2 Balconi Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Balconi Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Balconi Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Balconi Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Bl Autotec

7.7.1 Bl Autotec Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bl Autotec Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Bl Autotec Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bl Autotec Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bl Autotec Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Bystronic Laser

7.8.1 Bystronic Laser Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bystronic Laser Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Bystronic Laser Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Bystronic Laser Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bystronic Laser Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Cds Cam Driven Systems

7.9.1 Cds Cam Driven Systems Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cds Cam Driven Systems Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Cds Cam Driven Systems Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Cds Cam Driven Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Cds Cam Driven Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Cft Rizzardi Srl

7.10.1 Cft Rizzardi Srl Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cft Rizzardi Srl Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Cft Rizzardi Srl Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Cft Rizzardi Srl Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Cft Rizzardi Srl Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Colombo Filippetti

7.11.1 Colombo Filippetti Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.11.2 Colombo Filippetti Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Colombo Filippetti Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Colombo Filippetti Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Colombo Filippetti Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Ctc Analytics

7.12.1 Ctc Analytics Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ctc Analytics Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Ctc Analytics Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ctc Analytics Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Ctc Analytics Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Dab Technology Pte. Ltd

7.13.1 Dab Technology Pte. Ltd Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.13.2 Dab Technology Pte. Ltd Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Dab Technology Pte. Ltd Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Dab Technology Pte. Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Dab Technology Pte. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 De-Sta-Co

7.14.1 De-Sta-Co Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.14.2 De-Sta-Co Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.14.3 De-Sta-Co Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 De-Sta-Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 De-Sta-Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Demmeler

7.15.1 Demmeler Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.15.2 Demmeler Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Demmeler Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Demmeler Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Demmeler Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Effecto Group S.P.A

7.16.1 Effecto Group S.P.A Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.16.2 Effecto Group S.P.A Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Effecto Group S.P.A Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Effecto Group S.P.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Effecto Group S.P.A Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Gifu Enterprise Company

7.17.1 Gifu Enterprise Company Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.17.2 Gifu Enterprise Company Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Gifu Enterprise Company Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Gifu Enterprise Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Gifu Enterprise Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Gimatic

7.18.1 Gimatic Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.18.2 Gimatic Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Gimatic Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Gimatic Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Gimatic Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

7.19.1 Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Hypatia Gnc Accesorios, S.A

7.20.1 Hypatia Gnc Accesorios, S.A Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hypatia Gnc Accesorios, S.A Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Hypatia Gnc Accesorios, S.A Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Hypatia Gnc Accesorios, S.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Hypatia Gnc Accesorios, S.A Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Igm Robotersysteme Ag

7.21.1 Igm Robotersysteme Ag Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.21.2 Igm Robotersysteme Ag Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Igm Robotersysteme Ag Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Igm Robotersysteme Ag Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Igm Robotersysteme Ag Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Ipr – Intelligente Peripherien Für Roboter Gmbh

7.22.1 Ipr – Intelligente Peripherien Für Roboter Gmbh Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.22.2 Ipr – Intelligente Peripherien Für Roboter Gmbh Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Ipr – Intelligente Peripherien Für Roboter Gmbh Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Ipr – Intelligente Peripherien Für Roboter Gmbh Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Ipr – Intelligente Peripherien Für Roboter Gmbh Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Kondoh Seisakusho

7.23.1 Kondoh Seisakusho Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.23.2 Kondoh Seisakusho Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Kondoh Seisakusho Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Kondoh Seisakusho Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Kondoh Seisakusho Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 On Robot Aps

7.24.1 On Robot Aps Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.24.2 On Robot Aps Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.24.3 On Robot Aps Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 On Robot Aps Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 On Robot Aps Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Pragati

7.25.1 Pragati Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.25.2 Pragati Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Pragati Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Pragati Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Pragati Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Robot System Products Ab

7.26.1 Robot System Products Ab Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.26.2 Robot System Products Ab Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Robot System Products Ab Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Robot System Products Ab Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Robot System Products Ab Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Schunk GmbH & Co. Kg

7.27.1 Schunk GmbH & Co. Kg Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.27.2 Schunk GmbH & Co. Kg Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Schunk GmbH & Co. Kg Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Schunk GmbH & Co. Kg Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Schunk GmbH & Co. Kg Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Smartshift Robotics

7.28.1 Smartshift Robotics Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.28.2 Smartshift Robotics Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Smartshift Robotics Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Smartshift Robotics Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Smartshift Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Stäubli Fluid Connectors

7.29.1 Stäubli Fluid Connectors Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.29.2 Stäubli Fluid Connectors Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Stäubli Fluid Connectors Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Stäubli Fluid Connectors Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Stäubli Fluid Connectors Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Walther Präzision

7.30.1 Walther Präzision Machine Tool Changing System Corporation Information

7.30.2 Walther Präzision Machine Tool Changing System Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Walther Präzision Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Walther Präzision Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Walther Präzision Recent Developments/Updates

8 Machine Tool Changing System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Machine Tool Changing System Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Machine Tool Changing System

8.4 Machine Tool Changing System Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Machine Tool Changing System Distributors List

9.3 Machine Tool Changing System Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Machine Tool Changing System Industry Trends

10.2 Machine Tool Changing System Market Drivers

10.3 Machine Tool Changing System Market Challenges

10.4 Machine Tool Changing System Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Machine Tool Changing System by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Machine Tool Changing System Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Machine Tool Changing System

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Machine Tool Changing System by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Machine Tool Changing System by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Machine Tool Changing System by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Machine Tool Changing System by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Machine Tool Changing System by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Machine Tool Changing System by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Machine Tool Changing System by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Machine Tool Changing System by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Machine Tool Changing System by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Machine Tool Changing System by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Machine Tool Changing System by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”