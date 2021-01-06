Machine Learning Chips Market 2021: Growth, Demand, Recent Trends and Current Industry Figures | Top Key Vendors: Wave Computing, Graphcore, Google Inc, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Machine Learning Chips Market Research Report 2021“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Machine Learning Chips market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Machine Learning Chips market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Machine Learning Chips market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Wave Computing, Graphcore, Google Inc, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Market Segment by Product Type:

Neuromorphic Chip

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Chip

Flash Based Chip

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Chip

Other Market Segment by Application: Robotics Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Machine Learning Chips market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Machine Learning Chips market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Machine Learning Chips industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Machine Learning Chips market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Machine Learning Chips market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Machine Learning Chips market

TOC

1 Machine Learning Chips Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Machine Learning Chips

1.2 Machine Learning Chips Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Machine Learning Chips Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Neuromorphic Chip

1.2.3 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Chip

1.2.4 Flash Based Chip

1.2.5 Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Chip

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Machine Learning Chips Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Machine Learning Chips Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Robotics Industry

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Machine Learning Chips Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Machine Learning Chips Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Machine Learning Chips Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Machine Learning Chips Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Machine Learning Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Machine Learning Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Machine Learning Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Machine Learning Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Machine Learning Chips Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Machine Learning Chips Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Machine Learning Chips Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Machine Learning Chips Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Machine Learning Chips Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Machine Learning Chips Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Machine Learning Chips Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Machine Learning Chips Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Machine Learning Chips Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Machine Learning Chips Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Machine Learning Chips Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Machine Learning Chips Production

3.4.1 North America Machine Learning Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Machine Learning Chips Production

3.5.1 Europe Machine Learning Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Machine Learning Chips Production

3.6.1 China Machine Learning Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Machine Learning Chips Production

3.7.1 Japan Machine Learning Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Machine Learning Chips Production

3.8.1 South Korea Machine Learning Chips Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Machine Learning Chips Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Machine Learning Chips Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Machine Learning Chips Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Machine Learning Chips Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Machine Learning Chips Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Machine Learning Chips Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Machine Learning Chips Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Machine Learning Chips Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Machine Learning Chips Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Machine Learning Chips Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Machine Learning Chips Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Machine Learning Chips Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Machine Learning Chips Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Wave Computing

7.1.1 Wave Computing Machine Learning Chips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Wave Computing Machine Learning Chips Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Wave Computing Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Wave Computing Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Wave Computing Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Graphcore

7.2.1 Graphcore Machine Learning Chips Corporation Information

7.2.2 Graphcore Machine Learning Chips Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Graphcore Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Graphcore Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Graphcore Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Google Inc

7.3.1 Google Inc Machine Learning Chips Corporation Information

7.3.2 Google Inc Machine Learning Chips Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Google Inc Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Google Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Google Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Intel Corporation

7.4.1 Intel Corporation Machine Learning Chips Corporation Information

7.4.2 Intel Corporation Machine Learning Chips Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Intel Corporation Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Intel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Intel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 IBM Corporation

7.5.1 IBM Corporation Machine Learning Chips Corporation Information

7.5.2 IBM Corporation Machine Learning Chips Product Portfolio

7.5.3 IBM Corporation Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 IBM Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Nvidia Corporation

7.6.1 Nvidia Corporation Machine Learning Chips Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nvidia Corporation Machine Learning Chips Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Nvidia Corporation Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Nvidia Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Nvidia Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Qualcomm

7.7.1 Qualcomm Machine Learning Chips Corporation Information

7.7.2 Qualcomm Machine Learning Chips Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Qualcomm Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Qualcomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

7.8.1 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Machine Learning Chips Corporation Information

7.8.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Machine Learning Chips Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Recent Developments/Updates 8 Machine Learning Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Machine Learning Chips Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Machine Learning Chips

8.4 Machine Learning Chips Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Machine Learning Chips Distributors List

9.3 Machine Learning Chips Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Machine Learning Chips Industry Trends

10.2 Machine Learning Chips Growth Drivers

10.3 Machine Learning Chips Market Challenges

10.4 Machine Learning Chips Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Machine Learning Chips by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Machine Learning Chips Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Machine Learning Chips

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Machine Learning Chips by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Machine Learning Chips by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Machine Learning Chips by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Machine Learning Chips by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Machine Learning Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Machine Learning Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Machine Learning Chips by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Machine Learning Chips by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

