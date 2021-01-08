M2M Platform Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027| Gemalto, Jasper Technologies, Sierra Wireless

Los Angeles United States: The global M2M Platform market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global M2M Platform market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global M2M Platform market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: Gemalto, Jasper Technologies, Sierra Wireless, Telit Wireless Solutions, Xively, Amdocs, Digi International, Kore Wireless, PTC, Telit Wireless Solutions, Xively, Comarch, Cumulocity

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global M2M Platform market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global M2M Platform market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global M2M Platform market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global M2M Platform market.

Segmentation by Product: , GSM, GPRS, UMTS, Others M2M Platform

Segmentation by Application: , Transport, Energy, Healthcare, Retail, Security

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global M2M Platform market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global M2M Platform market

Showing the development of the global M2M Platform market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global M2M Platform market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global M2M Platform market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global M2M Platform market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global M2M Platform market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global M2M Platform market. In order to collect key insights about the global M2M Platform market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global M2M Platform market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global M2M Platform market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global M2M Platform market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the M2M Platform market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the M2M Platform industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global M2M Platform market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global M2M Platform market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global M2M Platform market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global M2M Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 GSM

1.2.3 GPRS

1.2.4 UMTS

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M2M Platform Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Transport

1.3.3 Energy

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Security

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global M2M Platform Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 M2M Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 M2M Platform Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 M2M Platform Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 M2M Platform Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 M2M Platform Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 M2M Platform Market Trends

2.3.2 M2M Platform Market Drivers

2.3.3 M2M Platform Market Challenges

2.3.4 M2M Platform Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top M2M Platform Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top M2M Platform Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global M2M Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global M2M Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by M2M Platform Revenue

3.4 Global M2M Platform Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global M2M Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by M2M Platform Revenue in 2020

3.5 M2M Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players M2M Platform Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into M2M Platform Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 M2M Platform Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global M2M Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global M2M Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 M2M Platform Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global M2M Platform Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global M2M Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America M2M Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America M2M Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe M2M Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe M2M Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific M2M Platform Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America M2M Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa M2M Platform Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Gemalto

11.1.1 Gemalto Company Details

11.1.2 Gemalto Business Overview

11.1.3 Gemalto M2M Platform Introduction

11.1.4 Gemalto Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.2 Jasper Technologies

11.2.1 Jasper Technologies Company Details

11.2.2 Jasper Technologies Business Overview

11.2.3 Jasper Technologies M2M Platform Introduction

11.2.4 Jasper Technologies Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Jasper Technologies Recent Development

11.3 Sierra Wireless

11.3.1 Sierra Wireless Company Details

11.3.2 Sierra Wireless Business Overview

11.3.3 Sierra Wireless M2M Platform Introduction

11.3.4 Sierra Wireless Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Sierra Wireless Recent Development

11.4 Telit Wireless Solutions

11.4.1 Telit Wireless Solutions Company Details

11.4.2 Telit Wireless Solutions Business Overview

11.4.3 Telit Wireless Solutions M2M Platform Introduction

11.4.4 Telit Wireless Solutions Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Telit Wireless Solutions Recent Development

11.5 Xively

11.5.1 Xively Company Details

11.5.2 Xively Business Overview

11.5.3 Xively M2M Platform Introduction

11.5.4 Xively Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Xively Recent Development

11.6 Amdocs

11.6.1 Amdocs Company Details

11.6.2 Amdocs Business Overview

11.6.3 Amdocs M2M Platform Introduction

11.6.4 Amdocs Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Amdocs Recent Development

11.7 Digi International

11.7.1 Digi International Company Details

11.7.2 Digi International Business Overview

11.7.3 Digi International M2M Platform Introduction

11.7.4 Digi International Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Digi International Recent Development

11.8 Kore Wireless

11.8.1 Kore Wireless Company Details

11.8.2 Kore Wireless Business Overview

11.8.3 Kore Wireless M2M Platform Introduction

11.8.4 Kore Wireless Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Kore Wireless Recent Development

11.9 PTC

11.9.1 PTC Company Details

11.9.2 PTC Business Overview

11.9.3 PTC M2M Platform Introduction

11.9.4 PTC Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 PTC Recent Development

11.10 Aeris

11.10.1 Aeris Company Details

11.10.2 Aeris Business Overview

11.10.3 Aeris M2M Platform Introduction

11.10.4 Aeris Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Aeris Recent Development

11.11 Bosch Software Innovations

11.11.1 Bosch Software Innovations Company Details

11.11.2 Bosch Software Innovations Business Overview

11.11.3 Bosch Software Innovations M2M Platform Introduction

11.11.4 Bosch Software Innovations Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Bosch Software Innovations Recent Development

11.12 Comarch

11.12.1 Comarch Company Details

11.12.2 Comarch Business Overview

11.12.3 Comarch M2M Platform Introduction

11.12.4 Comarch Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Comarch Recent Development

11.13 Cumulocity

11.13.1 Cumulocity Company Details

11.13.2 Cumulocity Business Overview

11.13.3 Cumulocity M2M Platform Introduction

11.13.4 Cumulocity Revenue in M2M Platform Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Cumulocity Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

