M2M Connections and Services Market 2021 Size, Share, Trends with Growth and Business Strategies by 2027 – AT&T, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies

M2M Connections and Services Market

Los Angeles, United State:The research study presented here is a brilliant compilation of different types of analysis of critical aspects of the global M2M Connections and Services market. It sheds light on how the global M2M Connections and Services Market is expected to grow during the course of the forecast period. With SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it gives a deep explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of the global M2M Connections and Services market and different players operating therein. The authors of the report have also provided qualitative and quantitative analyses of several microeconomic and macroeconomic factors impacting the global M2M Connections and Services market. In addition, the research study helps to understand the changes in the industry supply chain, manufacturing process and cost, sales scenarios, and dynamics of the global M2M Connections and Services market.

Each player studied in the report is profiled while taking into account its production, market value, sales, gross margin, market share, recent developments, and marketing and business strategies. Besides giving a broad study of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global M2M Connections and Services market, the report offers an individual, detailed analysis of important regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, important segments of the global M2M Connections and Services market are studied in great detail with a key focus on their market share, CAGR, and other vital factors.

M2M Connections and Services Market Leading Players

AT&T, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Intel, Gemalto, Vodafone, Murata Manufacturing, U-blox Holding

M2M Connections and Services Segmentation by Product

Wired, Wireless M2M Connections and Services

M2M Connections and Services Segmentation by Application

Transportation And Telematics, Financial Services And Retail, Healthcare, Utilities, Industrial, Security And Safety, Others

Table of Contents

Industry Overview: The first section of the research study touches on an overview of the global M2M Connections and Services market, market status and outlook, and product scope. Additionally, it provides highlights of key segments of the global M2M Connections and Services market, i.e. regional, type, and application segments.

Competition Analysis: Here, the report brings to light important mergers and acquisitions, business expansions, product or service differences, market concentration rate, the competitive status of the global M2M Connections and Services market, and market size by player.

Company Profiles and Key Data: This section deals with the company profiling of leading players of the global M2M Connections and Services market on the basis of revenue, products, business, and other factors mentioned earlier.

Market Size by Type and Application: Besides offering a deep analysis of the size of the global M2M Connections and Services market by type and application, this section provides a study on top end users or consumers and potential applications.

North America Market: Here, the report explains the changes in the market size of North America by application and player.

Europe Market: This section of the report shows how the size of the Europe market will change in the next few years.

China Market: It gives an analysis of the China market and its size for all the years of the forecast period.

Rest of Asia Pacific Market: The Rest of Asia Pacific market is analyzed in quite some detail here on the basis of application and player.

Central and South America Market: The report explains the changes in the size of the Central and South America market by player and application.

MEA Market: This section shows how the size of the MEA market will change during the course of the forecast period.

Market Dynamics: Here, the report deals with the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the global M2M Connections and Services market. This section also includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Research Findings and Conclusion: It gives powerful recommendations for new as well as established players for securing a position of strength in the global M2M Connections and Services market.

Methodology and Data Source: This section includes the authors’ list, a disclaimer, research approach, and data sources.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size and CAGR of the global M2M Connections and Services market in the next five years?

• Which segment will take the lead in the global M2M Connections and Services market?

• What has the average manufacturing cost?

• What are the key business tactics adopted by top players of the global M2M Connections and Services market?

• Which region will secure a lion’s share of the global M2M Connections and Services market?

• Which company will show dominance in the global M2M Connections and Services market?

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Wired

1.2.3 Wireless

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Share by Application: 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Transportation And Telematics

1.3.3 Financial Services And Retail

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Utilities

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Security And Safety

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Perspective (2015-2027)

2.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 M2M Connections and Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2021)

2.2.3 M2M Connections and Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top M2M Connections and Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top M2M Connections and Services Players by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2021)

3.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by M2M Connections and Services Revenue

3.4 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by M2M Connections and Services Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players M2M Connections and Services Area Served

3.6 Key Players M2M Connections and Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into M2M Connections and Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 M2M Connections and Services Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2027)

4.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2027) 5 M2M Connections and Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2027)

5.1 Global M2M Connections and Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global M2M Connections and Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2015-2027)

6.2 North America M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

6.3 North America M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

6.4 North America M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2015-2027)

7.2 Europe M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

7.3 Europe M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

7.4 Europe M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2015-2027)

8.2 China M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

8.3 China M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

8.4 China M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Region (2015-2021)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2015-2027)

9.2 Japan M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

9.3 Japan M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

9.4 Japan M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia M2M Connections and Services Market Size (2015-2027)

10.2 Southeast Asia M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

10.3 Southeast Asia M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2021)

10.4 Southeast Asia M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Country (2015-2021)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 AT&T

11.1.1 AT&T Company Details

11.1.2 AT&T Business Overview

11.1.3 AT&T M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.1.4 AT&T Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2021))

11.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

11.2 Cisco Systems

11.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

11.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

11.2.3 Cisco Systems M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2021)

11.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

11.3 Huawei Technologies

11.3.1 Huawei Technologies Company Details

11.3.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview

11.3.3 Huawei Technologies M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.3.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2021)

11.3.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Development

11.4 NXP Semiconductors

11.4.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details

11.4.2 NXP Semiconductors Business Overview

11.4.3 NXP Semiconductors M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.4.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2021)

11.4.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

11.5 Texas Instruments

11.5.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

11.5.2 Texas Instruments Business Overview

11.5.3 Texas Instruments M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.5.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2021)

11.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

11.6 Intel

11.6.1 Intel Company Details

11.6.2 Intel Business Overview

11.6.3 Intel M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.6.4 Intel Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2021)

11.6.5 Intel Recent Development

11.7 Gemalto

11.7.1 Gemalto Company Details

11.7.2 Gemalto Business Overview

11.7.3 Gemalto M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.7.4 Gemalto Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2021)

11.7.5 Gemalto Recent Development

11.8 Vodafone

11.8.1 Vodafone Company Details

11.8.2 Vodafone Business Overview

11.8.3 Vodafone M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.8.4 Vodafone Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2021)

11.8.5 Vodafone Recent Development

11.9 Murata Manufacturing

11.9.1 Murata Manufacturing Company Details

11.9.2 Murata Manufacturing Business Overview

11.9.3 Murata Manufacturing M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.9.4 Murata Manufacturing Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2021)

11.9.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

11.10 U-blox Holding

11.10.1 U-blox Holding Company Details

11.10.2 U-blox Holding Business Overview

11.10.3 U-blox Holding M2M Connections and Services Introduction

11.10.4 U-blox Holding Revenue in M2M Connections and Services Business (2015-2021)

11.10.5 U-blox Holding Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

