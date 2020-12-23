M-Commerce Market: Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis – Report by QYResearch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global M-Commerce Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global M-Commerce market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global M-Commerce market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global M-Commerce market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Amazon, Ericsson, Flipkart, Gemalto, Google, IBM, Irctc, Mastercard, Mopay, Oxygen8, Paypal, Paytm, Sap, Shop Clues, Visa Market Segment by Product Type: M Billing

M Retailing

M Ticketing/Booking

Others Market Segment by Application:

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Hospitality and Tourism

BFSI

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Airline

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global M-Commerce market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the M-Commerce market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the M-Commerce industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global M-Commerce market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global M-Commerce market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global M-Commerce market

TOC

1 Market Overview of M-Commerce

1.1 M-Commerce Market Overview

1.1.1 M-Commerce Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global M-Commerce Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global M-Commerce Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global M-Commerce Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global M-Commerce Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa M-Commerce Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 M-Commerce Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global M-Commerce Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global M-Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 M Billing

2.5 M Retailing

2.6 M Ticketing/Booking

2.7 Others 3 M-Commerce Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global M-Commerce Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global M-Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Retail

3.5 IT and Telecommunication

3.6 Hospitality and Tourism

3.7 BFSI

3.8 Healthcare

3.9 Media and Entertainment

3.10 Airline

3.11 Others 4 Global M-Commerce Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in M-Commerce as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into M-Commerce Market

4.4 Global Top Players M-Commerce Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players M-Commerce Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 M-Commerce Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amazon

5.1.1 Amazon Profile

5.1.2 Amazon Main Business

5.1.3 Amazon M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amazon M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Amazon Recent Developments

5.2 Ericsson

5.2.1 Ericsson Profile

5.2.2 Ericsson Main Business

5.2.3 Ericsson M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Ericsson M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Ericsson Recent Developments

5.3 Flipkart

5.5.1 Flipkart Profile

5.3.2 Flipkart Main Business

5.3.3 Flipkart M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Flipkart M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

5.4 Gemalto

5.4.1 Gemalto Profile

5.4.2 Gemalto Main Business

5.4.3 Gemalto M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Gemalto M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Gemalto Recent Developments

5.5 Google

5.5.1 Google Profile

5.5.2 Google Main Business

5.5.3 Google M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Google M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Google Recent Developments

5.6 IBM

5.6.1 IBM Profile

5.6.2 IBM Main Business

5.6.3 IBM M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 IBM M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.7 Irctc

5.7.1 Irctc Profile

5.7.2 Irctc Main Business

5.7.3 Irctc M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Irctc M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Irctc Recent Developments

5.8 Mastercard

5.8.1 Mastercard Profile

5.8.2 Mastercard Main Business

5.8.3 Mastercard M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Mastercard M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Mastercard Recent Developments

5.9 Mopay

5.9.1 Mopay Profile

5.9.2 Mopay Main Business

5.9.3 Mopay M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Mopay M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Mopay Recent Developments

5.10 Oxygen8

5.10.1 Oxygen8 Profile

5.10.2 Oxygen8 Main Business

5.10.3 Oxygen8 M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Oxygen8 M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Oxygen8 Recent Developments

5.11 Paypal

5.11.1 Paypal Profile

5.11.2 Paypal Main Business

5.11.3 Paypal M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Paypal M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Paypal Recent Developments

5.12 Paytm

5.12.1 Paytm Profile

5.12.2 Paytm Main Business

5.12.3 Paytm M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Paytm M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Paytm Recent Developments

5.13 Sap

5.13.1 Sap Profile

5.13.2 Sap Main Business

5.13.3 Sap M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Sap M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Sap Recent Developments

5.14 Shop Clues

5.14.1 Shop Clues Profile

5.14.2 Shop Clues Main Business

5.14.3 Shop Clues M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Shop Clues M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Shop Clues Recent Developments

5.15 Visa

5.15.1 Visa Profile

5.15.2 Visa Main Business

5.15.3 Visa M-Commerce Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Visa M-Commerce Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Visa Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America M-Commerce Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe M-Commerce Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific M-Commerce Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America M-Commerce Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa M-Commerce Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 M-Commerce Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

