M-Commerce Market 2021-2027: SWOT Analysis, Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2021 to 2027|Ericsson, Flipkart, Gemalto

The research report studies the M-Commerce market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

This report offers an insightful take on the drivers, trends, and restraints present in the market. M-Commerce data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which leads to the success of the organization.

Some Of The major companies operating in the market are : Amazon, Ericsson, Flipkart, Gemalto, Google, IBM, Irctc, Mastercard, Mopay, Oxygen8, Paypal, Paytm, Sap, Shop Clues, Visa

The global M-Commerce market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global M-Commerce Scope and Segment

The M-Commerce market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global M-Commerce market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue, and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Product Segment Type: Direct Carrier Billing, Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium Sms and Wireless

By Product Application: , Retail M-Commerce, IT and Telecommunication, Hospitality and Tourism, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Airline, Others

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The M-Commerce Market Report:

North America ( United States )

) Europe ( G ermany, France, UK )

) Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India )

) Latin America ( Brazil )

) The Middle East & Africa

Key Question Answered In The Report:

What are the key factors driving M-Commerce Market expansion?

What will be the value of M-Commerce Market during 2020- 2026?

Which region will make notable contributions towards global M-Commerce Market revenue?

What are the key players leveraging M-Commerce Market growth?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global M-Commerce market

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global M-Commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 M Billing

1.2.3 M Retailing

1.2.4 M Ticketing/Booking

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global M-Commerce Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Retail M-Commerce

1.3.3 IT and Telecommunication

1.3.4 Hospitality and Tourism

1.3.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Media and Entertainment

1.3.8 Airline

1.3.9 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global M-Commerce Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global M-Commerce Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 M-Commerce Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 M-Commerce Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 M-Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top M-Commerce Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top M-Commerce Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global M-Commerce Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global M-Commerce Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by M-Commerce Revenue 3.4 Global M-Commerce Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global M-Commerce Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by M-Commerce Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players M-Commerce Area Served 3.6 Key Players M-Commerce Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into M-Commerce Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 M-Commerce Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global M-Commerce Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global M-Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 M-Commerce Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global M-Commerce Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global M-Commerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America M-Commerce Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America M-Commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America M-Commerce Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe M-Commerce Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe M-Commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe M-Commerce Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China M-Commerce Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China M-Commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China M-Commerce Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan M-Commerce Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan M-Commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan M-Commerce Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia M-Commerce Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia M-Commerce Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia M-Commerce Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia M-Commerce Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Amazon

11.1.1 Amazon Company Details

11.1.2 Amazon Business Overview

11.1.3 Amazon M-Commerce Introduction

11.1.4 Amazon Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Amazon Recent Development 11.2 Ericsson

11.2.1 Ericsson Company Details

11.2.2 Ericsson Business Overview

11.2.3 Ericsson M-Commerce Introduction

11.2.4 Ericsson Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Ericsson Recent Development 11.3 Flipkart

11.3.1 Flipkart Company Details

11.3.2 Flipkart Business Overview

11.3.3 Flipkart M-Commerce Introduction

11.3.4 Flipkart Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Flipkart Recent Development 11.4 Gemalto

11.4.1 Gemalto Company Details

11.4.2 Gemalto Business Overview

11.4.3 Gemalto M-Commerce Introduction

11.4.4 Gemalto Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Gemalto Recent Development 11.5 Google

11.5.1 Google Company Details

11.5.2 Google Business Overview

11.5.3 Google M-Commerce Introduction

11.5.4 Google Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Google Recent Development 11.6 IBM

11.6.1 IBM Company Details

11.6.2 IBM Business Overview

11.6.3 IBM M-Commerce Introduction

11.6.4 IBM Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 IBM Recent Development 11.7 Irctc

11.7.1 Irctc Company Details

11.7.2 Irctc Business Overview

11.7.3 Irctc M-Commerce Introduction

11.7.4 Irctc Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Irctc Recent Development 11.8 Mastercard

11.8.1 Mastercard Company Details

11.8.2 Mastercard Business Overview

11.8.3 Mastercard M-Commerce Introduction

11.8.4 Mastercard Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Mastercard Recent Development 11.9 Mopay

11.9.1 Mopay Company Details

11.9.2 Mopay Business Overview

11.9.3 Mopay M-Commerce Introduction

11.9.4 Mopay Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Mopay Recent Development 11.10 Oxygen8

11.10.1 Oxygen8 Company Details

11.10.2 Oxygen8 Business Overview

11.10.3 Oxygen8 M-Commerce Introduction

11.10.4 Oxygen8 Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Oxygen8 Recent Development 11.11 Paypal

10.11.1 Paypal Company Details

10.11.2 Paypal Business Overview

10.11.3 Paypal M-Commerce Introduction

10.11.4 Paypal Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Paypal Recent Development 11.12 Paytm

10.12.1 Paytm Company Details

10.12.2 Paytm Business Overview

10.12.3 Paytm M-Commerce Introduction

10.12.4 Paytm Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Paytm Recent Development 11.13 Sap

10.13.1 Sap Company Details

10.13.2 Sap Business Overview

10.13.3 Sap M-Commerce Introduction

10.13.4 Sap Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Sap Recent Development 11.14 Shop Clues

10.14.1 Shop Clues Company Details

10.14.2 Shop Clues Business Overview

10.14.3 Shop Clues M-Commerce Introduction

10.14.4 Shop Clues Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Shop Clues Recent Development 11.15 Visa

10.15.1 Visa Company Details

10.15.2 Visa Business Overview

10.15.3 Visa M-Commerce Introduction

10.15.4 Visa Revenue in M-Commerce Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Visa Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details