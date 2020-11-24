M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: XPG, Addlink, Colorful, Corsair, Crucial, HP, Intel, Kingston, Sabrent, SAMSUNG, Sandisk, Seagate, TEAMGROUP, Western Digital

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global M.2 Solid-State Drives market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global M.2 Solid-State Drives market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global M.2 Solid-State Drives market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

XPG, Addlink, Colorful, Corsair, Crucial, HP, Intel, Kingston, Sabrent, SAMSUNG, Sandisk, Seagate, TEAMGROUP, Western Digital Market Segment by Product Type: , 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, Other Market Segment by Application: , Laptop, Desktop, Other

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2192616/global-m-2-solid-state-drives-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2192616/global-m-2-solid-state-drives-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/0471d2ed70ae174dddf1c0811742b766,0,1,global-m-2-solid-state-drives-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global M.2 Solid-State Drives market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the M.2 Solid-State Drives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the M.2 Solid-State Drives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global M.2 Solid-State Drives market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global M.2 Solid-State Drives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global M.2 Solid-State Drives market

TOC

1 M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Overview

1.1 M.2 Solid-State Drives Product Overview

1.2 M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 256GB

1.2.2 512GB

1.2.3 1TB

1.2.4 2TB

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players M.2 Solid-State Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers M.2 Solid-State Drives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in M.2 Solid-State Drives as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into M.2 Solid-State Drives Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers M.2 Solid-State Drives Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives by Application

4.1 M.2 Solid-State Drives Segment by Application

4.1.1 Laptop

4.1.2 Desktop

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global M.2 Solid-State Drives Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America M.2 Solid-State Drives by Application

4.5.2 Europe M.2 Solid-State Drives by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific M.2 Solid-State Drives by Application

4.5.4 Latin America M.2 Solid-State Drives by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa M.2 Solid-State Drives by Application 5 North America M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa M.2 Solid-State Drives Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in M.2 Solid-State Drives Business

10.1 XPG

10.1.1 XPG Corporation Information

10.1.2 XPG Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 XPG M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 XPG M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.1.5 XPG Recent Developments

10.2 Addlink

10.2.1 Addlink Corporation Information

10.2.2 Addlink Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Addlink M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 XPG M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.2.5 Addlink Recent Developments

10.3 Colorful

10.3.1 Colorful Corporation Information

10.3.2 Colorful Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Colorful M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Colorful M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.3.5 Colorful Recent Developments

10.4 Corsair

10.4.1 Corsair Corporation Information

10.4.2 Corsair Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Corsair M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Corsair M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.4.5 Corsair Recent Developments

10.5 Crucial

10.5.1 Crucial Corporation Information

10.5.2 Crucial Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Crucial M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Crucial M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.5.5 Crucial Recent Developments

10.6 HP

10.6.1 HP Corporation Information

10.6.2 HP Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 HP M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 HP M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.6.5 HP Recent Developments

10.7 Intel

10.7.1 Intel Corporation Information

10.7.2 Intel Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Intel M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Intel M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.7.5 Intel Recent Developments

10.8 Kingston

10.8.1 Kingston Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kingston Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Kingston M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kingston M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.8.5 Kingston Recent Developments

10.9 Sabrent

10.9.1 Sabrent Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sabrent Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Sabrent M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sabrent M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.9.5 Sabrent Recent Developments

10.10 SAMSUNG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 M.2 Solid-State Drives Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SAMSUNG M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SAMSUNG Recent Developments

10.11 Sandisk

10.11.1 Sandisk Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sandisk Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Sandisk M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Sandisk M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.11.5 Sandisk Recent Developments

10.12 Seagate

10.12.1 Seagate Corporation Information

10.12.2 Seagate Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Seagate M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Seagate M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.12.5 Seagate Recent Developments

10.13 TEAMGROUP

10.13.1 TEAMGROUP Corporation Information

10.13.2 TEAMGROUP Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 TEAMGROUP M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 TEAMGROUP M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.13.5 TEAMGROUP Recent Developments

10.14 Western Digital

10.14.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

10.14.2 Western Digital Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Western Digital M.2 Solid-State Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Western Digital M.2 Solid-State Drives Products Offered

10.14.5 Western Digital Recent Developments 11 M.2 Solid-State Drives Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 M.2 Solid-State Drives Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 M.2 Solid-State Drives Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 M.2 Solid-State Drives Industry Trends

11.4.2 M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Drivers

11.4.3 M.2 Solid-State Drives Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.