Lycra Fiber Market Forecast By Type And By Application With Detailed Development History 2022-2028 | Hyosung Corporation, Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd., ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Lycra Fiber Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lycra Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lycra Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lycra Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lycra Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lycra Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lycra Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hyosung Corporation, Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd., ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group, Highsun Group, Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd., Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd., TK Chemical Corporation, Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd., Indorama Corporation, Toray Industries, Shandong Ruyi, Hangzhou Surise Spandex Co., Ltd., LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co.,Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solution Dry Spinning

Solution Wet Spinning

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Apparel & Clothing

Medical & Healthcare

Others



The Lycra Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lycra Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lycra Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Lycra Fiber market expansion?

What will be the global Lycra Fiber market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Lycra Fiber market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Lycra Fiber market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Lycra Fiber market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Lycra Fiber market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Lycra Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Lycra Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Solution Dry Spinning

1.2.3 Solution Wet Spinning

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Lycra Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Apparel & Clothing

1.3.3 Medical & Healthcare

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Lycra Fiber Production

2.1 Global Lycra Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Lycra Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Lycra Fiber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lycra Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Lycra Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 Europe

2.5 China

2.6 Japan

2.7 South Korea

2.8 India

3 Global Lycra Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Lycra Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Lycra Fiber Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Lycra Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Lycra Fiber by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Lycra Fiber Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Lycra Fiber Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Lycra Fiber Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Lycra Fiber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Lycra Fiber in 2021

4.3 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lycra Fiber Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Lycra Fiber Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Lycra Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Lycra Fiber Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Lycra Fiber Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Lycra Fiber Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Lycra Fiber Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Lycra Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Lycra Fiber Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Lycra Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Lycra Fiber Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Lycra Fiber Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Lycra Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Lycra Fiber Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Lycra Fiber Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Lycra Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Lycra Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Lycra Fiber Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Lycra Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Lycra Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Lycra Fiber Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Lycra Fiber Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Lycra Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Lycra Fiber Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Lycra Fiber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Lycra Fiber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Lycra Fiber Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Lycra Fiber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Lycra Fiber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Lycra Fiber Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Lycra Fiber Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Lycra Fiber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Lycra Fiber Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Lycra Fiber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Lycra Fiber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Lycra Fiber Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Lycra Fiber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Lycra Fiber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Lycra Fiber Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Lycra Fiber Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Lycra Fiber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Lycra Fiber Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lycra Fiber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lycra Fiber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Lycra Fiber Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lycra Fiber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lycra Fiber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Lycra Fiber Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lycra Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lycra Fiber Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Lycra Fiber Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Lycra Fiber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Lycra Fiber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Lycra Fiber Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Lycra Fiber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Lycra Fiber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Lycra Fiber Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Lycra Fiber Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Lycra Fiber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lycra Fiber Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lycra Fiber Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lycra Fiber Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lycra Fiber Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lycra Fiber Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lycra Fiber Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Lycra Fiber Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lycra Fiber Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lycra Fiber Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Hyosung Corporation

12.1.1 Hyosung Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hyosung Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Hyosung Corporation Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Hyosung Corporation Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Hyosung Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd.

12.2.1 Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd. Overview

12.2.3 Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd. Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd. Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Zhejiang Huafon Spandex Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

12.3 ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group

12.3.1 ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group Overview

12.3.3 ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group Recent Developments

12.4 Highsun Group

12.4.1 Highsun Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Highsun Group Overview

12.4.3 Highsun Group Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Highsun Group Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Highsun Group Recent Developments

12.5 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd.

12.5.1 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd. Overview

12.5.3 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd. Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd. Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

12.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation

12.6.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd.

12.7.1 Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd. Overview

12.7.3 Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd. Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd. Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Yantai Tayho Advanced materials Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

12.8 Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd. Overview

12.8.3 Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd. Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd. Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.9 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.9.1 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.9.2 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd. Overview

12.9.3 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd. Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd. Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd. Recent Developments

12.10 TK Chemical Corporation

12.10.1 TK Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 TK Chemical Corporation Overview

12.10.3 TK Chemical Corporation Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 TK Chemical Corporation Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 TK Chemical Corporation Recent Developments

12.11 Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd.

12.11.1 Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd. Overview

12.11.3 Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd. Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd. Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.12 Indorama Corporation

12.12.1 Indorama Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Indorama Corporation Overview

12.12.3 Indorama Corporation Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Indorama Corporation Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Indorama Corporation Recent Developments

12.13 Toray Industries

12.13.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 Toray Industries Overview

12.13.3 Toray Industries Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Toray Industries Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments

12.14 Shandong Ruyi

12.14.1 Shandong Ruyi Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shandong Ruyi Overview

12.14.3 Shandong Ruyi Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Shandong Ruyi Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Shandong Ruyi Recent Developments

12.15 Hangzhou Surise Spandex Co., Ltd.

12.15.1 Hangzhou Surise Spandex Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hangzhou Surise Spandex Co., Ltd. Overview

12.15.3 Hangzhou Surise Spandex Co., Ltd. Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 Hangzhou Surise Spandex Co., Ltd. Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 Hangzhou Surise Spandex Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

12.16 LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co.,Ltd.

12.16.1 LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.16.2 LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co.,Ltd. Overview

12.16.3 LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co.,Ltd. Lycra Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co.,Ltd. Lycra Fiber Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co.,Ltd. Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Lycra Fiber Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Lycra Fiber Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Lycra Fiber Production Mode & Process

13.4 Lycra Fiber Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Lycra Fiber Sales Channels

13.4.2 Lycra Fiber Distributors

13.5 Lycra Fiber Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Lycra Fiber Industry Trends

14.2 Lycra Fiber Market Drivers

14.3 Lycra Fiber Market Challenges

14.4 Lycra Fiber Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Lycra Fiber Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”