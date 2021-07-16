LVT Flooring Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027| Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global LVT Flooring market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global LVT Flooring market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global LVT Flooring market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global LVT Flooring market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3265731/global-lvt-flooring-market

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global LVT Flooring market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global LVT Flooring market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global LVT Flooring Market Research Report: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Mohawk, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Novalis, LG Hausys, Karndean, Shaw Floors, CFL Flooring, Beaulieu, NOX Corporation, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Snmo LVT

Global LVT Flooring Market by Type: Flexible LVT Flooring, Rigid LVT Flooring

Global LVT Flooring Market by Application: Commercial Use, Residential Use

The global LVT Flooring market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the LVT Flooring report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the LVT Flooring research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

(1) How will the global LVT Flooring market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global LVT Flooring market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the LVT Flooring market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global LVT Flooring market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the LVT Flooring market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3265731/global-lvt-flooring-market

Table of Contents

1 LVT Flooring Market Overview

1.1 LVT Flooring Product Overview

1.2 LVT Flooring Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Flexible LVT Flooring

1.2.2 Rigid LVT Flooring

1.3 Global LVT Flooring Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global LVT Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global LVT Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global LVT Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global LVT Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global LVT Flooring Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by LVT Flooring Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by LVT Flooring Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players LVT Flooring Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LVT Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 LVT Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LVT Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LVT Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in LVT Flooring as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LVT Flooring Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers LVT Flooring Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 LVT Flooring Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global LVT Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global LVT Flooring Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global LVT Flooring Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global LVT Flooring by Application

4.1 LVT Flooring Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Use

4.1.2 Residential Use

4.2 Global LVT Flooring Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global LVT Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global LVT Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America LVT Flooring by Country

5.1 North America LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe LVT Flooring by Country

6.1 Europe LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America LVT Flooring by Country

8.1 Latin America LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LVT Flooring Business

10.1 Tarkett

10.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tarkett LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tarkett LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development

10.2 Armstrong

10.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

10.2.2 Armstrong Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Armstrong LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Armstrong LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development

10.3 Mannington Mills

10.3.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mannington Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Mannington Mills LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Mannington Mills LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.3.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development

10.4 Mohawk

10.4.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mohawk Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mohawk LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mohawk LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.4.5 Mohawk Recent Development

10.5 Congoleum

10.5.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

10.5.2 Congoleum Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Congoleum LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Congoleum LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.5.5 Congoleum Recent Development

10.6 Gerflor

10.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Gerflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Gerflor LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development

10.7 Forbo

10.7.1 Forbo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Forbo Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Forbo LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Forbo LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.7.5 Forbo Recent Development

10.8 Novalis

10.8.1 Novalis Corporation Information

10.8.2 Novalis Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Novalis LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Novalis LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.8.5 Novalis Recent Development

10.9 LG Hausys

10.9.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

10.9.2 LG Hausys Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 LG Hausys LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 LG Hausys LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.9.5 LG Hausys Recent Development

10.10 Karndean

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 LVT Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Karndean LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Karndean Recent Development

10.11 Shaw Floors

10.11.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shaw Floors Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shaw Floors LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Shaw Floors LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.11.5 Shaw Floors Recent Development

10.12 CFL Flooring

10.12.1 CFL Flooring Corporation Information

10.12.2 CFL Flooring Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 CFL Flooring LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 CFL Flooring LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.12.5 CFL Flooring Recent Development

10.13 Beaulieu

10.13.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

10.13.2 Beaulieu Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Beaulieu LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Beaulieu LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.13.5 Beaulieu Recent Development

10.14 NOX Corporation

10.14.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 NOX Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 NOX Corporation LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 NOX Corporation LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.14.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Metroflor

10.15.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

10.15.2 Metroflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Metroflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Metroflor LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.15.5 Metroflor Recent Development

10.16 Milliken

10.16.1 Milliken Corporation Information

10.16.2 Milliken Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Milliken LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Milliken LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.16.5 Milliken Recent Development

10.17 Polyflor

10.17.1 Polyflor Corporation Information

10.17.2 Polyflor Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Polyflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Polyflor LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.17.5 Polyflor Recent Development

10.18 Snmo LVT

10.18.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information

10.18.2 Snmo LVT Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Snmo LVT LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Snmo LVT LVT Flooring Products Offered

10.18.5 Snmo LVT Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 LVT Flooring Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 LVT Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 LVT Flooring Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 LVT Flooring Distributors

12.3 LVT Flooring Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.