LVT Flooring Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027| Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research has evaluated the global LVT Flooring market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global LVT Flooring market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global LVT Flooring market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global LVT Flooring market.
Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global LVT Flooring market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global LVT Flooring market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global LVT Flooring Market Research Report: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, Mohawk, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Novalis, LG Hausys, Karndean, Shaw Floors, CFL Flooring, Beaulieu, NOX Corporation, Metroflor, Milliken, Polyflor, Snmo LVT
Global LVT Flooring Market by Type: Flexible LVT Flooring, Rigid LVT Flooring
Global LVT Flooring Market by Application: Commercial Use, Residential Use
The global LVT Flooring market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the LVT Flooring report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.
The regional analysis provided in the LVT Flooring research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) How will the global LVT Flooring market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global LVT Flooring market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the LVT Flooring market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global LVT Flooring market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the LVT Flooring market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 LVT Flooring Market Overview
1.1 LVT Flooring Product Overview
1.2 LVT Flooring Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Flexible LVT Flooring
1.2.2 Rigid LVT Flooring
1.3 Global LVT Flooring Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global LVT Flooring Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global LVT Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global LVT Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global LVT Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global LVT Flooring Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by LVT Flooring Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by LVT Flooring Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players LVT Flooring Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LVT Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 LVT Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 LVT Flooring Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LVT Flooring Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in LVT Flooring as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LVT Flooring Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers LVT Flooring Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 LVT Flooring Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global LVT Flooring Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global LVT Flooring Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global LVT Flooring Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global LVT Flooring by Application
4.1 LVT Flooring Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial Use
4.1.2 Residential Use
4.2 Global LVT Flooring Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global LVT Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global LVT Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America LVT Flooring by Country
5.1 North America LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe LVT Flooring by Country
6.1 Europe LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America LVT Flooring by Country
8.1 Latin America LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LVT Flooring Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LVT Flooring Business
10.1 Tarkett
10.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
10.1.2 Tarkett Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Tarkett LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Tarkett LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.1.5 Tarkett Recent Development
10.2 Armstrong
10.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
10.2.2 Armstrong Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Armstrong LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Armstrong LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.2.5 Armstrong Recent Development
10.3 Mannington Mills
10.3.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information
10.3.2 Mannington Mills Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Mannington Mills LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Mannington Mills LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.3.5 Mannington Mills Recent Development
10.4 Mohawk
10.4.1 Mohawk Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mohawk Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Mohawk LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Mohawk LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.4.5 Mohawk Recent Development
10.5 Congoleum
10.5.1 Congoleum Corporation Information
10.5.2 Congoleum Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Congoleum LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Congoleum LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.5.5 Congoleum Recent Development
10.6 Gerflor
10.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
10.6.2 Gerflor Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Gerflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Gerflor LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.6.5 Gerflor Recent Development
10.7 Forbo
10.7.1 Forbo Corporation Information
10.7.2 Forbo Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Forbo LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Forbo LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.7.5 Forbo Recent Development
10.8 Novalis
10.8.1 Novalis Corporation Information
10.8.2 Novalis Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Novalis LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Novalis LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.8.5 Novalis Recent Development
10.9 LG Hausys
10.9.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
10.9.2 LG Hausys Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 LG Hausys LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 LG Hausys LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.9.5 LG Hausys Recent Development
10.10 Karndean
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 LVT Flooring Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Karndean LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Karndean Recent Development
10.11 Shaw Floors
10.11.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shaw Floors Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Shaw Floors LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Shaw Floors LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.11.5 Shaw Floors Recent Development
10.12 CFL Flooring
10.12.1 CFL Flooring Corporation Information
10.12.2 CFL Flooring Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 CFL Flooring LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 CFL Flooring LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.12.5 CFL Flooring Recent Development
10.13 Beaulieu
10.13.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information
10.13.2 Beaulieu Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Beaulieu LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Beaulieu LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.13.5 Beaulieu Recent Development
10.14 NOX Corporation
10.14.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information
10.14.2 NOX Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 NOX Corporation LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 NOX Corporation LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.14.5 NOX Corporation Recent Development
10.15 Metroflor
10.15.1 Metroflor Corporation Information
10.15.2 Metroflor Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Metroflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Metroflor LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.15.5 Metroflor Recent Development
10.16 Milliken
10.16.1 Milliken Corporation Information
10.16.2 Milliken Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Milliken LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Milliken LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.16.5 Milliken Recent Development
10.17 Polyflor
10.17.1 Polyflor Corporation Information
10.17.2 Polyflor Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Polyflor LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Polyflor LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.17.5 Polyflor Recent Development
10.18 Snmo LVT
10.18.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information
10.18.2 Snmo LVT Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Snmo LVT LVT Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Snmo LVT LVT Flooring Products Offered
10.18.5 Snmo LVT Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 LVT Flooring Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 LVT Flooring Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 LVT Flooring Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 LVT Flooring Distributors
12.3 LVT Flooring Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
