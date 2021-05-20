Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Opportunities, Regional Trends and Industry Analysis 2021-2027| Tarkett, Armstrong, Mohawk

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market are: Tarkett, Armstrong, Mohawk, Mannington Mills, Congoleum, Gerflor, Forbo, Shaw Floors, Metroflor, Karndean, Beaulieu, LG Hausys, Milliken, NOX Corporation, Novalis, Polyflor
Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market by Product Type: Luxury Vinyl Tiles, Luxury Vinyl Planks
Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market by Application: Residential Use, Commercial Use
This section of the Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks market?
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size Growth Rate
1.2.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles
1.2.3 Luxury Vinyl Planks
1.3 Market Segment
1.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Share (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Residential Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Industry Trends
2.5.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Trends
2.5.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Drivers
2.5.3 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Challenges
2.5.4 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks as of 2020)
3.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size
4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Historic Market Review (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Market Share (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Price (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Price Forecast (2022-2027)
5 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size
5.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Historic Market Review (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Market Share (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue Market Share (2016-2021)
5.1.4 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Price (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Estimates and Forecasts (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)
5.2.4 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Price Forecast (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Tarkett
11.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information
11.1.2 Tarkett Overview
11.1.3 Tarkett Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Tarkett Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.1.5 Tarkett Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Tarkett Recent Developments
11.2 Armstrong
11.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information
11.2.2 Armstrong Overview
11.2.3 Armstrong Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Armstrong Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.2.5 Armstrong Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Armstrong Recent Developments
11.3 Mohawk
11.3.1 Mohawk Corporation Information
11.3.2 Mohawk Overview
11.3.3 Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.3.5 Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Mohawk Recent Developments
11.4 Mannington Mills
11.4.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information
11.4.2 Mannington Mills Overview
11.4.3 Mannington Mills Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Mannington Mills Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.4.5 Mannington Mills Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Mannington Mills Recent Developments
11.5 Congoleum
11.5.1 Congoleum Corporation Information
11.5.2 Congoleum Overview
11.5.3 Congoleum Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Congoleum Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.5.5 Congoleum Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Congoleum Recent Developments
11.6 Gerflor
11.6.1 Gerflor Corporation Information
11.6.2 Gerflor Overview
11.6.3 Gerflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Gerflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.6.5 Gerflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Gerflor Recent Developments
11.7 Forbo
11.7.1 Forbo Corporation Information
11.7.2 Forbo Overview
11.7.3 Forbo Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Forbo Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.7.5 Forbo Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Forbo Recent Developments
11.8 Shaw Floors
11.8.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information
11.8.2 Shaw Floors Overview
11.8.3 Shaw Floors Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Shaw Floors Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.8.5 Shaw Floors Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Shaw Floors Recent Developments
11.9 Metroflor
11.9.1 Metroflor Corporation Information
11.9.2 Metroflor Overview
11.9.3 Metroflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Metroflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.9.5 Metroflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Metroflor Recent Developments
11.10 Karndean
11.10.1 Karndean Corporation Information
11.10.2 Karndean Overview
11.10.3 Karndean Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Karndean Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.10.5 Karndean Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Karndean Recent Developments
11.11 Beaulieu
11.11.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information
11.11.2 Beaulieu Overview
11.11.3 Beaulieu Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Beaulieu Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.11.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments
11.12 LG Hausys
11.12.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information
11.12.2 LG Hausys Overview
11.12.3 LG Hausys Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 LG Hausys Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.12.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments
11.13 Milliken
11.13.1 Milliken Corporation Information
11.13.2 Milliken Overview
11.13.3 Milliken Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Milliken Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.13.5 Milliken Recent Developments
11.14 NOX Corporation
11.14.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information
11.14.2 NOX Corporation Overview
11.14.3 NOX Corporation Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 NOX Corporation Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.14.5 NOX Corporation Recent Developments
11.15 Novalis
11.15.1 Novalis Corporation Information
11.15.2 Novalis Overview
11.15.3 Novalis Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Novalis Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.15.5 Novalis Recent Developments
11.16 Polyflor
11.16.1 Polyflor Corporation Information
11.16.2 Polyflor Overview
11.16.3 Polyflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Polyflor Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Products and Services
11.16.5 Polyflor Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Production Mode & Process
12.4 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Sales Channels
12.4.2 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Distributors
12.5 Luxury Vinyl Tiles and Planks Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
