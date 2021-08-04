Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Tarkett, Armstrong, NOX Corporation

“

The report titled Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tarkett, Armstrong, NOX Corporation, Mohawk, Mannington Mills, Congoleum, Novalis, Zhejiang Kingdom, Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring, Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics, CFL Flooring, Zhejiang GIMIG Technology, Metroflor, Zhejiang Walrus New Material, LG Hausys, Jinka Flooring, Shaw Floors, Gerflor, Forbo, Snmo LVT, Beaulieu, Mingart (Lutai) Technology, Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong, Taizhou Huali New Materials, Hailide New Material, Zhengfu Plastic

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dry-Back LVT, Loose-Lay LVT, SPC, WPC, Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial, Residential

The Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Dry-Back LVT

1.2.3 Loose-Lay LVT

1.2.4 SPC

1.2.5 WPC

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tarkett

11.1.1 Tarkett Corporation Information

11.1.2 Tarkett Overview

11.1.3 Tarkett Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Tarkett Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.1.5 Tarkett Recent Developments

11.2 Armstrong

11.2.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

11.2.2 Armstrong Overview

11.2.3 Armstrong Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Armstrong Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.2.5 Armstrong Recent Developments

11.3 NOX Corporation

11.3.1 NOX Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 NOX Corporation Overview

11.3.3 NOX Corporation Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 NOX Corporation Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.3.5 NOX Corporation Recent Developments

11.4 Mohawk

11.4.1 Mohawk Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mohawk Overview

11.4.3 Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mohawk Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.4.5 Mohawk Recent Developments

11.5 Mannington Mills

11.5.1 Mannington Mills Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mannington Mills Overview

11.5.3 Mannington Mills Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Mannington Mills Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.5.5 Mannington Mills Recent Developments

11.6 Congoleum

11.6.1 Congoleum Corporation Information

11.6.2 Congoleum Overview

11.6.3 Congoleum Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Congoleum Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.6.5 Congoleum Recent Developments

11.7 Novalis

11.7.1 Novalis Corporation Information

11.7.2 Novalis Overview

11.7.3 Novalis Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Novalis Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.7.5 Novalis Recent Developments

11.8 Zhejiang Kingdom

11.8.1 Zhejiang Kingdom Corporation Information

11.8.2 Zhejiang Kingdom Overview

11.8.3 Zhejiang Kingdom Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Zhejiang Kingdom Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.8.5 Zhejiang Kingdom Recent Developments

11.9 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring

11.9.1 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Corporation Information

11.9.2 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Overview

11.9.3 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.9.5 Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Recent Developments

11.10 Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics

11.10.1 Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics Corporation Information

11.10.2 Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics Overview

11.10.3 Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.10.5 Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics Recent Developments

11.11 CFL Flooring

11.11.1 CFL Flooring Corporation Information

11.11.2 CFL Flooring Overview

11.11.3 CFL Flooring Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 CFL Flooring Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.11.5 CFL Flooring Recent Developments

11.12 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology

11.12.1 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Corporation Information

11.12.2 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Overview

11.12.3 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.12.5 Zhejiang GIMIG Technology Recent Developments

11.13 Metroflor

11.13.1 Metroflor Corporation Information

11.13.2 Metroflor Overview

11.13.3 Metroflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Metroflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.13.5 Metroflor Recent Developments

11.14 Zhejiang Walrus New Material

11.14.1 Zhejiang Walrus New Material Corporation Information

11.14.2 Zhejiang Walrus New Material Overview

11.14.3 Zhejiang Walrus New Material Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Zhejiang Walrus New Material Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.14.5 Zhejiang Walrus New Material Recent Developments

11.15 LG Hausys

11.15.1 LG Hausys Corporation Information

11.15.2 LG Hausys Overview

11.15.3 LG Hausys Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 LG Hausys Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.15.5 LG Hausys Recent Developments

11.16 Jinka Flooring

11.16.1 Jinka Flooring Corporation Information

11.16.2 Jinka Flooring Overview

11.16.3 Jinka Flooring Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Jinka Flooring Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.16.5 Jinka Flooring Recent Developments

11.17 Shaw Floors

11.17.1 Shaw Floors Corporation Information

11.17.2 Shaw Floors Overview

11.17.3 Shaw Floors Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Shaw Floors Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.17.5 Shaw Floors Recent Developments

11.18 Gerflor

11.18.1 Gerflor Corporation Information

11.18.2 Gerflor Overview

11.18.3 Gerflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Gerflor Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.18.5 Gerflor Recent Developments

11.19 Forbo

11.19.1 Forbo Corporation Information

11.19.2 Forbo Overview

11.19.3 Forbo Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Forbo Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.19.5 Forbo Recent Developments

11.20 Snmo LVT

11.20.1 Snmo LVT Corporation Information

11.20.2 Snmo LVT Overview

11.20.3 Snmo LVT Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Snmo LVT Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.20.5 Snmo LVT Recent Developments

11.21 Beaulieu

11.21.1 Beaulieu Corporation Information

11.21.2 Beaulieu Overview

11.21.3 Beaulieu Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Beaulieu Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.21.5 Beaulieu Recent Developments

11.22 Mingart (Lutai) Technology

11.22.1 Mingart (Lutai) Technology Corporation Information

11.22.2 Mingart (Lutai) Technology Overview

11.22.3 Mingart (Lutai) Technology Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Mingart (Lutai) Technology Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.22.5 Mingart (Lutai) Technology Recent Developments

11.23 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong

11.23.1 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong Corporation Information

11.23.2 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong Overview

11.23.3 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.23.5 Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong Recent Developments

11.24 Taizhou Huali New Materials

11.24.1 Taizhou Huali New Materials Corporation Information

11.24.2 Taizhou Huali New Materials Overview

11.24.3 Taizhou Huali New Materials Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Taizhou Huali New Materials Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.24.5 Taizhou Huali New Materials Recent Developments

11.25 Hailide New Material

11.25.1 Hailide New Material Corporation Information

11.25.2 Hailide New Material Overview

11.25.3 Hailide New Material Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Hailide New Material Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.25.5 Hailide New Material Recent Developments

11.26 Zhengfu Plastic

11.26.1 Zhengfu Plastic Corporation Information

11.26.2 Zhengfu Plastic Overview

11.26.3 Zhengfu Plastic Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Zhengfu Plastic Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Product Description

11.26.5 Zhengfu Plastic Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Production Mode & Process

12.4 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Sales Channels

12.4.2 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Distributors

12.5 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Industry Trends

13.2 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Drivers

13.3 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Challenges

13.4 Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

