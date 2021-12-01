Luxury Swimwear Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021–2027 | Agent Provocateur, La Perla, Gottex

“

The report titled Global Luxury Swimwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Swimwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Swimwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Swimwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Swimwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Swimwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Swimwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Swimwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Swimwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Swimwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Swimwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Swimwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Agent Provocateur, La Perla, Gottex, Melissa Odabash, Zimmermann, Minimale Animale, Aubade, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Dolce＆Gabbana, RELLECIGA, Beach Bunny Swimwear, Victoria’s Secrets, Seafolly, MONA, Adriana Degreas, CHANEL, Billabong, Maaji, L*SPACE, Missoni, Orlebar Brown, Prism London, Anjuna, LVHM, Gucci, ERES, Marysia

Market Segmentation by Product:

Skirt Fission

Skirt Conjoined

Non-skirt Split

Non-Skirt Joint

Beach Pants

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Men

Women

Boys

Girls



The Luxury Swimwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Swimwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Swimwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Swimwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Swimwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Swimwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Swimwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Swimwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Swimwear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Swimwear

1.2 Luxury Swimwear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Skirt Fission

1.2.3 Skirt Conjoined

1.2.4 Non-skirt Split

1.2.5 Non-Skirt Joint

1.2.6 Beach Pants

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Luxury Swimwear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Men

1.3.3 Women

1.3.4 Boys

1.3.5 Girls

1.4 Global Luxury Swimwear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Luxury Swimwear Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Luxury Swimwear Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Swimwear Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Swimwear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Swimwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Swimwear Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Luxury Swimwear Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Luxury Swimwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Luxury Swimwear Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Luxury Swimwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Luxury Swimwear Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Luxury Swimwear Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Luxury Swimwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Luxury Swimwear Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Luxury Swimwear Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Luxury Swimwear Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Luxury Swimwear Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Luxury Swimwear Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Luxury Swimwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Luxury Swimwear Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Luxury Swimwear Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Luxury Swimwear Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Swimwear Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Swimwear Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Luxury Swimwear Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Luxury Swimwear Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Luxury Swimwear Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Luxury Swimwear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Swimwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Luxury Swimwear Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Agent Provocateur

6.1.1 Agent Provocateur Corporation Information

6.1.2 Agent Provocateur Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Agent Provocateur Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Agent Provocateur Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Agent Provocateur Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 La Perla

6.2.1 La Perla Corporation Information

6.2.2 La Perla Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 La Perla Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 La Perla Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.2.5 La Perla Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Gottex

6.3.1 Gottex Corporation Information

6.3.2 Gottex Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Gottex Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Gottex Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Gottex Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Melissa Odabash

6.4.1 Melissa Odabash Corporation Information

6.4.2 Melissa Odabash Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Melissa Odabash Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Melissa Odabash Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Melissa Odabash Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Zimmermann

6.5.1 Zimmermann Corporation Information

6.5.2 Zimmermann Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Zimmermann Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Zimmermann Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Zimmermann Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Minimale Animale

6.6.1 Minimale Animale Corporation Information

6.6.2 Minimale Animale Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Minimale Animale Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Minimale Animale Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Minimale Animale Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Aubade

6.6.1 Aubade Corporation Information

6.6.2 Aubade Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Aubade Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Aubade Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Aubade Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Lisa Marie Fernandez

6.8.1 Lisa Marie Fernandez Corporation Information

6.8.2 Lisa Marie Fernandez Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Lisa Marie Fernandez Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Lisa Marie Fernandez Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Lisa Marie Fernandez Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Dolce＆Gabbana

6.9.1 Dolce＆Gabbana Corporation Information

6.9.2 Dolce＆Gabbana Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Dolce＆Gabbana Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Dolce＆Gabbana Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Dolce＆Gabbana Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 RELLECIGA

6.10.1 RELLECIGA Corporation Information

6.10.2 RELLECIGA Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 RELLECIGA Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 RELLECIGA Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.10.5 RELLECIGA Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Beach Bunny Swimwear

6.11.1 Beach Bunny Swimwear Corporation Information

6.11.2 Beach Bunny Swimwear Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Beach Bunny Swimwear Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Beach Bunny Swimwear Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Beach Bunny Swimwear Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Victoria’s Secrets

6.12.1 Victoria’s Secrets Corporation Information

6.12.2 Victoria’s Secrets Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Victoria’s Secrets Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Victoria’s Secrets Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Victoria’s Secrets Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Seafolly

6.13.1 Seafolly Corporation Information

6.13.2 Seafolly Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Seafolly Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Seafolly Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Seafolly Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 MONA

6.14.1 MONA Corporation Information

6.14.2 MONA Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 MONA Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 MONA Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.14.5 MONA Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Adriana Degreas

6.15.1 Adriana Degreas Corporation Information

6.15.2 Adriana Degreas Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Adriana Degreas Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Adriana Degreas Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Adriana Degreas Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 CHANEL

6.16.1 CHANEL Corporation Information

6.16.2 CHANEL Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 CHANEL Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 CHANEL Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.16.5 CHANEL Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Billabong

6.17.1 Billabong Corporation Information

6.17.2 Billabong Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Billabong Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Billabong Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Billabong Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Maaji

6.18.1 Maaji Corporation Information

6.18.2 Maaji Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Maaji Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Maaji Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Maaji Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 L*SPACE

6.19.1 L*SPACE Corporation Information

6.19.2 L*SPACE Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 L*SPACE Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 L*SPACE Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.19.5 L*SPACE Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Missoni

6.20.1 Missoni Corporation Information

6.20.2 Missoni Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Missoni Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Missoni Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Missoni Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Orlebar Brown

6.21.1 Orlebar Brown Corporation Information

6.21.2 Orlebar Brown Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Orlebar Brown Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Orlebar Brown Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Orlebar Brown Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Prism London

6.22.1 Prism London Corporation Information

6.22.2 Prism London Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Prism London Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Prism London Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Prism London Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Anjuna

6.23.1 Anjuna Corporation Information

6.23.2 Anjuna Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Anjuna Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Anjuna Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Anjuna Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 LVHM

6.24.1 LVHM Corporation Information

6.24.2 LVHM Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 LVHM Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 LVHM Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.24.5 LVHM Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Gucci

6.25.1 Gucci Corporation Information

6.25.2 Gucci Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Gucci Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Gucci Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Gucci Recent Developments/Updates

6.26 ERES

6.26.1 ERES Corporation Information

6.26.2 ERES Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.26.3 ERES Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.26.4 ERES Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.26.5 ERES Recent Developments/Updates

6.27 Marysia

6.27.1 Marysia Corporation Information

6.27.2 Marysia Luxury Swimwear Description and Business Overview

6.27.3 Marysia Luxury Swimwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Marysia Luxury Swimwear Product Portfolio

6.27.5 Marysia Recent Developments/Updates

7 Luxury Swimwear Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Luxury Swimwear Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Luxury Swimwear

7.4 Luxury Swimwear Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Luxury Swimwear Distributors List

8.3 Luxury Swimwear Customers

9 Luxury Swimwear Market Dynamics

9.1 Luxury Swimwear Industry Trends

9.2 Luxury Swimwear Growth Drivers

9.3 Luxury Swimwear Market Challenges

9.4 Luxury Swimwear Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Luxury Swimwear Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Swimwear by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Swimwear by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Luxury Swimwear Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Swimwear by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Swimwear by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Luxury Swimwear Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Luxury Swimwear by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Luxury Swimwear by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”