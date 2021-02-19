Luxury Sofa Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Natuzzi Italia, Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited), Cassina (Poltrona Frau)

“

The report titled Global Luxury Sofa Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luxury Sofa market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luxury Sofa market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luxury Sofa market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luxury Sofa market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luxury Sofa report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luxury Sofa report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luxury Sofa market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luxury Sofa market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luxury Sofa market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luxury Sofa market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luxury Sofa market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Natuzzi Italia, Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited), Cassina (Poltrona Frau), Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.), La-Z-Boy, Roche Bobois, B＆B Italia, Sofa＆Chair Company, BESPOKE SOFA LONDON, Willow＆Hall, Nella Vetrina, Interi Furniture, John Sankey, Bernhardt Furniture Company, Montauk Sofa, Modenese Interiors, Sherrill Furniture Company

Market Segmentation by Product: Leather Sofa

Fabric Sofa



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Luxury Sofa Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luxury Sofa market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luxury Sofa market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luxury Sofa market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luxury Sofa industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luxury Sofa market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luxury Sofa market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luxury Sofa market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luxury Sofa Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Sofa Product Scope

1.2 Luxury Sofa Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Leather Sofa

1.2.3 Fabric Sofa

1.3 Luxury Sofa Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Luxury Sofa Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Luxury Sofa Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Luxury Sofa Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Luxury Sofa Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Luxury Sofa Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Luxury Sofa Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Luxury Sofa Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Luxury Sofa Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Luxury Sofa Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Luxury Sofa Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Luxury Sofa Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Luxury Sofa Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Luxury Sofa Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Sofa as of 2020)

3.4 Global Luxury Sofa Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Luxury Sofa Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Luxury Sofa Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Luxury Sofa Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Luxury Sofa Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Sofa Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Luxury Sofa Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Luxury Sofa Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Luxury Sofa Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Luxury Sofa Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Luxury Sofa Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Luxury Sofa Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Luxury Sofa Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Luxury Sofa Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Luxury Sofa Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Luxury Sofa Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Luxury Sofa Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Luxury Sofa Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Luxury Sofa Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Luxury Sofa Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Luxury Sofa Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Luxury Sofa Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Luxury Sofa Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Luxury Sofa Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Luxury Sofa Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Luxury Sofa Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Sofa Business

12.1 Natuzzi Italia

12.1.1 Natuzzi Italia Corporation Information

12.1.2 Natuzzi Italia Business Overview

12.1.3 Natuzzi Italia Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Natuzzi Italia Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.1.5 Natuzzi Italia Recent Development

12.2 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited)

12.2.1 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Business Overview

12.2.3 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.2.5 Duresta (Christie-Tyler Limited) Recent Development

12.3 Cassina (Poltrona Frau)

12.3.1 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Business Overview

12.3.3 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.3.5 Cassina (Poltrona Frau) Recent Development

12.4 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.)

12.4.1 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Business Overview

12.4.3 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.4.5 Collins＆Hayes (Sofa Brands International Ltd.) Recent Development

12.5 La-Z-Boy

12.5.1 La-Z-Boy Corporation Information

12.5.2 La-Z-Boy Business Overview

12.5.3 La-Z-Boy Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 La-Z-Boy Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.5.5 La-Z-Boy Recent Development

12.6 Roche Bobois

12.6.1 Roche Bobois Corporation Information

12.6.2 Roche Bobois Business Overview

12.6.3 Roche Bobois Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Roche Bobois Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.6.5 Roche Bobois Recent Development

12.7 B＆B Italia

12.7.1 B＆B Italia Corporation Information

12.7.2 B＆B Italia Business Overview

12.7.3 B＆B Italia Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 B＆B Italia Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.7.5 B＆B Italia Recent Development

12.8 Sofa＆Chair Company

12.8.1 Sofa＆Chair Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sofa＆Chair Company Business Overview

12.8.3 Sofa＆Chair Company Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sofa＆Chair Company Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.8.5 Sofa＆Chair Company Recent Development

12.9 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON

12.9.1 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Corporation Information

12.9.2 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Business Overview

12.9.3 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.9.5 BESPOKE SOFA LONDON Recent Development

12.10 Willow＆Hall

12.10.1 Willow＆Hall Corporation Information

12.10.2 Willow＆Hall Business Overview

12.10.3 Willow＆Hall Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Willow＆Hall Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.10.5 Willow＆Hall Recent Development

12.11 Nella Vetrina

12.11.1 Nella Vetrina Corporation Information

12.11.2 Nella Vetrina Business Overview

12.11.3 Nella Vetrina Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Nella Vetrina Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.11.5 Nella Vetrina Recent Development

12.12 Interi Furniture

12.12.1 Interi Furniture Corporation Information

12.12.2 Interi Furniture Business Overview

12.12.3 Interi Furniture Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Interi Furniture Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.12.5 Interi Furniture Recent Development

12.13 John Sankey

12.13.1 John Sankey Corporation Information

12.13.2 John Sankey Business Overview

12.13.3 John Sankey Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 John Sankey Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.13.5 John Sankey Recent Development

12.14 Bernhardt Furniture Company

12.14.1 Bernhardt Furniture Company Corporation Information

12.14.2 Bernhardt Furniture Company Business Overview

12.14.3 Bernhardt Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Bernhardt Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.14.5 Bernhardt Furniture Company Recent Development

12.15 Montauk Sofa

12.15.1 Montauk Sofa Corporation Information

12.15.2 Montauk Sofa Business Overview

12.15.3 Montauk Sofa Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Montauk Sofa Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.15.5 Montauk Sofa Recent Development

12.16 Modenese Interiors

12.16.1 Modenese Interiors Corporation Information

12.16.2 Modenese Interiors Business Overview

12.16.3 Modenese Interiors Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Modenese Interiors Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.16.5 Modenese Interiors Recent Development

12.17 Sherrill Furniture Company

12.17.1 Sherrill Furniture Company Corporation Information

12.17.2 Sherrill Furniture Company Business Overview

12.17.3 Sherrill Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Sherrill Furniture Company Luxury Sofa Products Offered

12.17.5 Sherrill Furniture Company Recent Development

13 Luxury Sofa Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Luxury Sofa Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Luxury Sofa

13.4 Luxury Sofa Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Luxury Sofa Distributors List

14.3 Luxury Sofa Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Luxury Sofa Market Trends

15.2 Luxury Sofa Drivers

15.3 Luxury Sofa Market Challenges

15.4 Luxury Sofa Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”